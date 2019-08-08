Another Markelle Fultz workout video shows Magic guard shooting jumpers

We still don’t know when former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will return to an NBA floor, but the Orlando Magic took a chance on the former Philadelphia 76ers guard and they have some time to wait it out.

Fultz has been dealing with myriad issues, including thoracic outlet syndrome and an apparent case of the yips. Orlando is doing well enough, so much so that they don’t need to rush Fultz back to the floor. If their gamble on trading for him pans out, they could have something special. Aaron Gordon said as much earlier last month.

Meanwhile, we have had a steady stream of Fultz workout videos via social media over the past couple of years and today is no different. In a video posted to Twitter this week, Fultz could be seen working out at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Does his shooting form look any better? You be the judge.

Via Twitter:

Markelle Fultz Exclusive SHOOTING Video 🤫🤫🤫 Shouout @TheMisterMarcus pic.twitter.com/OVqqLmGMcr — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) August 7, 2019

At this point, there are only two reasonable responses to Fultz videos like this. The first is that you have to be happy he’s back on an NBA floor and getting shot up in the normal course of a workout. The other is that these workouts mean absolutely nothing from an NBA prospective until Fultz actually plays in a game.

As we have done for more than a year, we will keep an eye on Fultz and his progress.