Another Markelle Fultz workout video shows Magic guard shooting jumpers

We still don’t know when former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will return to an NBA floor, but the Orlando Magic took a chance on the former Philadelphia 76ers guard and they have some time to wait it out.
Fultz has been dealing with myriad issues, including thoracic outlet syndrome and an apparent case of the yips. Orlando is doing well enough, so much so that they don’t need to rush Fultz back to the floor. If their gamble on trading for him pans out, they could have something special. Aaron Gordon said as much earlier last month.
Meanwhile, we have had a steady stream of Fultz workout videos via social media over the past couple of years and today is no different. In a video posted to Twitter this week, Fultz could be seen working out at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.
Does his shooting form look any better? You be the judge.
Via Twitter:
At this point, there are only two reasonable responses to Fultz videos like this. The first is that you have to be happy he’s back on an NBA floor and getting shot up in the normal course of a workout. The other is that these workouts mean absolutely nothing from an NBA prospective until Fultz actually plays in a game.
As we have done for more than a year, we will keep an eye on Fultz and his progress.
Kevin Durant had many people convinced he’d sign with the Knicks.
Instead, he signed with the Nets.
Did he have a change of heart? Was everyone just wrong?
Durant, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
“If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,” Durant said. “They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.”
Bobby Portis said players knew in February Durant and Irving would sign with the Nets. Maybe Brooklyn and Golden State were Durant’s finalists all along.
Durant clearly wanted to play with Irving. Irving expressed interest in the Nets as early as December, according to Spencer Dinwiddie. But Durant-to-Knicks rumors had been swirling long before that.
Some of the signals – like Durant’s company moving to New York, Durant’s rumored home purchase in New York – applied to the city. Perhaps, assumptions were just made at that point about the Knicks over the Nets.
Or maybe Durant changed focus from the Knicks to the Nets only once Irving had second thoughts about staying with the Celtics.
Whatever happened, Durant would probably give the same answer here.
Maybe he’s telling the truth. That’d be simple enough.
But if he considered the Knicks at one point, he’s in that intra-city rivalry now. I doubt he’d want to egg on Knicks fans – who greatly outnumber Nets fans – by presenting it as a close call. Better just to stay clear of controversy.
Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Kyle Lowry will try to defend his title in the Eastern Conference with the Toronto Raptors next season.
Leonard shows his native Southern California this summer, and without him it’s not clear whether at the Raptors are even the best team in the East anymore. You can make the argument that Toronto will be jockeying for a top-four spot next season.
Still, it seems like there is no bad blood between Lowry and Leonard. Speaking to the Athletic this week, Lowry said that he was happy for Leonard and his decision, and that he wasn’t surprised Kawhi made the choice to go home.
Via The Athletic:
“I wasn’t surprised,” Lowry said. “He texted me and let me know. I told him, ‘I’m happy for you.’ That’s how I’ve always been. I’m happy for the guys, especially a guy that helped you do something fantastic. Do something great. He’s an unbelievable friend of mine and he’s a good guy. He made the decision to go home and I’m happy with that and I’m happy for him. Truly, I am genuinely happy for him. He gets a chance to be around his family and friends and you’ve got to respect the guy and be happy for him.
“He gave us everything he had,” Lowry continued. “He played his butt off. He helped us win a championship. You’ve got to respect that, right?”
Lowry’s sentiments probably match that of many Raptors fans, particularly that last bit. Leonard did help Toronto grab their one and only NBA championship, and for that he should be forever revered in Ontario. When these two teams meet back in Toronto this year, no doubt people will be standing and cheering for Leonard.
In the meantime, it’s good to hear that Lowry and Leonard are still on good terms after the split.
Steve Nash will take on an expanded role in his second year with Turner Sports, contributing to NBA coverage.
The network announced Tuesday that Nash is returning to B/R Football’s UEFA Champions League broadcasts on TNT and B/R Live. He’ll also be a contributor to TNT’s NBA coverage when the upcoming season begins in October.
The two-time NBA MVP will offer features and player profiles during coverage on Tuesdays in January.
“Basketball continues to be near and dear to me,” Nash said during a phone interview. “I enjoyed the process of working with Turner and Bleacher Report last year on figuring out the best content and features to produce.”
Nash was mainly a studio analyst for Champions League last year, but he’ll do more features. Nash’s CTRL media production company will contribute to the Champions League-content.
A feature last year involved a tour of FC Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young‘s love of soccer.
“One thing that came to the surface was how much Steve loves soccer and his ability to communicate whether it is on set or out in the field,” said Craig Barry, Turner Sports chief content officer. “When we were watching him last year, we were thinking how we could bring him to our NBA coverage.”
The Champions League season will begin in September.
The question about Kawhi Leonard‘s health continued to nag the Toronto Raptors all postseason long. He certainly didn’t look fully healthy in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn’t stop Leonard from winning Toronto’s only NBA championship for the Raptors.
Now Leonard is a part of the Los Angeles Clippers, but that doesn’t mean that he’s fully healthy just yet. It’s August, and Leonard last saw an NBA floor in June. However, in a recent photo posted to social media, Leonard was seen with a wrap still around his left knee.
Via Twitter:
This is where we have to get into #ImNotADoctorBut territory. That certainly looks like Leonard has a type of wrap that would support an injured area. Reports came out in June that Leonard was battling a knee issue after he had to compensate for his quad injury.
Guys are still banged up in the offseason all the time. No doubt Paul George‘s shoulders are still an issue. Zach Collins recently tore some ligaments in his ankle. And it’s not like the Clippers aren’t in for the long haul (well, medium haul) with Leonard.
Still it’s August and you’d like to think Leonard would finally, mercifully be done with his injury concerns. All we can think of now is whether Doc Rivers will have him under load management for a large portion of next season as well.
Maybe once he actually plays a game for L.A. he can take off those Raptors shorts, too.