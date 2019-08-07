Watch a 7-foot high schooler cross up Stephen Curry (VIDEO)

Chet Holmgren is still in high school, but he already has a great highlight against A two-time NBA MVP.
On Tuesday, video surfaced of Holmgren taking on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a game at Curry’s SC30 Select Camp. One possession made the rounds in particular, with Holmgren giving Curry a double behind-the-back move to dribble around the Warriors point guard.
Why was it so impressive? Holmgren is 7 ft tall.
Of course there are lots of mixtapes for the 5-star prospect all over the internet, many of which show Holmgren bringing the ball up the floor and utilizing the same dribble skills we just saw above.
But my favorite part? He’s named Chet. They say names are cyclical, and I’m just hoping that by the time he reaches the NBA the top women’s player is named “Darlene” or something.
Long live Chet.
Zion Williamson signed with Nike and is now a Jordan Brand athlete. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie reportedly signed a deal with $75 million with the Oregon-based shoe giant.
But he could have had more.
According to ESPN, Williamson turned down more lucrative offers from both Li-Ning and Puma. Williamson had an opportunity to sign for more than $100 million, all without playing an NBA game.
In her court filing, Ford outlined that during her time working for Williamson, Prime Sports had already “successfully secured, obtained and negotiated” a potential sneaker deal with “monetary compensation of an immediate $100 Million.” According to Ford, that meeting took place on April 28, although the exact brand is not specified in the filing. The brand is believed to be either Puma or Li-Ning, according to industry sources. However, Ford only names Puma in her court filing among the list of brands she had been actively negotiating with.
Like Puma, Li-Ning backed up that eagerness with a serious financial commitment: up to $19 million per year, according to industry sources.
Instead, a select team of Anta executives and product leaders ventured to Los Angeles, meeting with Zion and his family over a span of a couple of hours in advance of the draft, while walking them through product plans ahead. They’d eventually make a starting offer of $15 million per year.
That’s a lot of money left on the table.
But Nike also allows for a generational impact in the U.S. and abroad that surpasses what Williamson could get from any other company… if he succeeds.
Williamson is in line to get a signature shoe of his own if he performs at a high level. That’s a rarity in the Jordan Brand world, and one that was apparently too much for him to pass up.
Things are changing in the NCAA, and as per usual, not for the better. In an announcement today, the collegiate organization put forth new rules for the agents potential NBA prospects can sign with as they “test the waters” for the draft.
At their core, these rules appear to be ones aimed at removing guys like Rich Paul from being in the early running to represent NBA players.
It’s… not a great look for the NCAA.
There’s thoughts that the NCAA could be mad at Paul for what he did with Darius Bazley. The former Syracuse commit decided to forego college and the G-League for an internship with New Balance, one that pays him $1 million. The internship is also a shoe contract.
The internship, to be precise, is folded into a handsome shoe contract Bazley, 18, has landed with New Balance on the lure of his pro potential. According to Paul, Bazley’s multiyear deal will pay him $1 million “no matter what happens” with his N.B.A. career — and can pay up to $14 million if he reaches all performance incentives.
Of course, the NCAA doesn’t like it when they aren’t able to extract outsized value from the bodies of young athletes without giving them proper compensation. That Bazley and Paul did as much — cutting the NCAA out of making money off Bazley — apparently angered them.
These rules are ridiculous, and a bald-faced attempt at putting a stop to other players Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James wasn’t impressed, and voiced as much on Twitter:
The NCAA is a ridiculous farce.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has explained a social media post that seemed to imply he’d been racially profiled by security staff at a Melbourne casino by saying he and his friends felt “singled out.”
Simmons posted a video on Instagram in which he asked why he and two black friends were asked for identification but another person in their group who is white was not. He deleted the post Tuesday morning, when it started making news and after the casino issued a statement saying its security staff routinely did ID checks on anyone who appears younger than 25.
The 23-year-old Simmons, who recently became the highest-paid Australian athlete when he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the 76ers, apparently wasn’t recognized by security at one of the casino’s entry points Monday night. But he was allowed in at a second entry point after providing identification.
After appearing at a charity event Tuesday, he posted on Twitter to explain his earlier video.
The casino issued a statement saying its “internal security policy requires our security officers to check identification of those persons they believe to be under the age of 25, this is an enhanced safeguard to ensure that no one under the age of 18 is permitted entry to the casino floor as required by law.
“The group subsequently provided identification and were permitted entry … (we) strenuously reject reports that it discriminated against a group of visitors last night.”
Simmons, whose father is African American, did not explain why he deleted the post.
Reports in Australian media said he was staying at a hotel connected to the casino.
Simmons was selected for the Australian squad for some exhibition games against the U.S. team in Melbourne later this month and for the world championships in China starting next month, but he withdrew to focus on his preparations for the next NBA season.
Zion Williamson famously blew out his Paul George signature shoes at Duke last year. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie and No. 1 overall pick blasted through a pair of shoes in a game against UNC back in February, injuring his knee.
This caused a panic throughout the basketball world, both collegiate and in the NBA. Folks at Nike were also no doubt called into action, scrambling to find a reason why the shoe didn’t support Williamson.
Naturally, rumors swirled. Was it because the shoes were old? Had Williamson worn through them? Did this specific pair have a manufacturing defect?
Many also wondered whether this would hurt Nike’s chance to sign Williamson to a shoe deal once he left Duke. Of course, we now know that Williamson is a part of Nike and a Jordan Brand athlete, apparently turning down larger offers from Puma and Li-Ning.
According to ESPN, the blowout may have played a part in the Oregon-based company signing the youngster. The ‘shoexplosion’ allowed Nike to show off the resources it has at its disposal to Williamson.
Ironically, Williamson’s worst moment in a Nike sneaker turned out to be one of the best moments for the company. When his PG 2.5 fell apart 33 seconds into the nationally televised showdown with North Carolina, Nike was able to give Williamson an early firsthand look at those vast company-wide resources. They sprung into action to design a custom sneaker for the rest of his college career that would support the needs of Williamson’s unique blend of speed and power. The personal attention they were able to give him gave Williamson and his family a comfort level with Nike they might not have had otherwise.
That’s a pretty weird, backdoor way into getting a shot at convincing Williamson to sign with Nike. Still, it’s true that there’s an unlimited amount of possibilities open to Nike athletes, and that’s impressive to anyone.