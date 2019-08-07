Watch a 7-foot high schooler cross up Stephen Curry (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chet Holmgren is still in high school, but he already has a great highlight against A two-time NBA MVP.

On Tuesday, video surfaced of Holmgren taking on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a game at Curry’s SC30 Select Camp. One possession made the rounds in particular, with Holmgren giving Curry a double behind-the-back move to dribble around the Warriors point guard.

Why was it so impressive? Holmgren is 7 ft tall.

Of course there are lots of mixtapes for the 5-star prospect all over the internet, many of which show Holmgren bringing the ball up the floor and utilizing the same dribble skills we just saw above.

But my favorite part? He’s named Chet. They say names are cyclical, and I’m just hoping that by the time he reaches the NBA the top women’s player is named “Darlene” or something.

Long live Chet.