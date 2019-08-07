AP

Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich call for ‘gutless leadership’ to step up on gun laws (VIDEO)

Mass shootings and gun violence continue to be an issue in the United States, and despite continued tragedies, there has yet to be actionable legislation enacted to effectively curtail the senseless deaths of innocent citizens.

The solution appears obvious, but myriad environmental factors continue to make common sense gun laws difficult to pass. To that end, two world class coaches are fed up with the way things have gone.

In the wake of the mass killings in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton, both Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich made comments to the media calling for reform. Kerr said that the entire situation was “insanity”.

“I think about it all the time. Somebody could walk in the door in the gym right now and start spraying us with an AR-15,” Kerr told Bay Area News Group as he eyed the practice court on Monday. “They could. It might happen because we’re all vulnerable, whether we go to a concert, a church, the mall or go to the movie theatre or a school. It’s up to us as Americans to demand change from the gutless leadership that continues to allow this to happen and continues to somehow claim the second amendment is doing its job. The second amendment is about the right to defend yourself. The only thing that second amendment is doing is leading to mass murder right now. This is all just insanity.”

Kerr and Popovich certainly echo the sentiment of millions of Americans who want reform.

No doubt there will be comments for Kerr and Popovich to “stick to sports” which is always an eyebrow-raiser given that Popovich is a veteran of the Air Force who worked in the intelligence sector. Plus, that’s just not possible in 2019 with the way things are going. The more big name sports figures talk about social figures the more pressure it will inevitably put on politicians in a post-reality TV president world.

Hawks show even more commitment to rebuilding… their way

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Hawks put two players on All-Rookie teams then had two top-10 picks in the following draft.

What a way to get a rebuild rolling.

But like last year, Atlanta’s high-draft maneuvering leaves plenty of room for second-guessing.

Last year, the Hawks traded No. 3 pick Luka Doncic to the Mavericks for No. 5 pick Trae Young and a future first-rounder. That deal and another losing season gave Atlanta the Nos. 8 and 10 picks in this year’s draft.

The Hawks wanted De'Andre Hunter, who probably wasn’t falling that far. So, they paid a premium to get him. Atlanta traded the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks and a potential future first-rounder and took Solomon Hill‘s burdensome contract for the No. 4 pick (Hunter) and a late second-rounder or two.

That’s generally too much to trade up from No. 8 to No. 4. Hunter doesn’t impress me enough for that to be an exception. That said, his defense and complementary offense should fit well between reigning All-Rookie teamers Young and Kevin Huerter and 2018 All-Rookie second-teamer John Collins.

At No. 10, the Hawks took Cameron Reddish. That’s fine value there, and he’s another wing who should fit well if he develops.

The only other team in the modern-draft era (since 1966) with two All-Rookie selections and two top-10 picks in the same year was the 2000 Bulls. They had Rookie of the Year Elton Brand and All-Rookie second-teamer Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace). Then, Chicago got No. 4 pick Marcus Fizer and No. 8 pick Jamal Crawford in the draft.

But the Bulls languished for several more years. There are no guarantees in rebuilds.

Part of Chicago’s problem: The 2000 draft was historically weak. Fizer was a bust, and Crawford has had a fine sub-star career. But there were no great options available.

Atlanta might face the same issue. This draft looks poor after the first couple picks. It might have been the wrong year to have two high selections. However, we’re often terrible at assessing overall draft quality in the present. Time will tell on this draft.

Another Bulls problem: They lacked direction. Just a year later, they traded Brand for an even younger Tyson Chandler, the No. 2 pick in the 2001 draft out of high school. Later that season, they traded Artest in a package for veteran Jalen Rose.

It seems the Hawks won’t have that problem. They appear fully committed to their vision.

General manager Travis Schlenk took over in 2017. Atlanta was coming off 10 straight postseason appearances, only one year removed from a playoff-series victory and just two years removed from a 60-win season.

Now, only DeAndre’ Bembry remains from the roster Schlenk inherited just two years ago. The last two players to go, Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore, got moved this summer.

The Hawks traded Prince and took Allen Crabbe‘s undesirable $18.5 million expiring contract to get the Nets’ No. 17 pick and a lottery-protected future first-rounder. That’s solid value for Atlanta. The Hawks clearly didn’t want to make a decision on Prince, whom Schlenk never selected and who’s up for a rookie-scale contract extension.

In a more curious decision, Atlanta traded Bazemore to the Trail Blazers for Evan Turner. Bazemore is better than Turner. Both players are similarly aged and paid on expiring contracts. The Hawks will seemingly use Turner as their backup point guard, a position he can handle better than Bazemore. But there were real backup point guards available in free agency. Unless this was just a favor to get Bazemore to a better team, I don’t get it.

At least the trade probably won’t affect Atlanta long-term.

Ditto the Hawks dealing Solomon Hill’s and Miles Plumlee‘s expiring contracts for Chandler Parsons‘ expiring contract. Parsons’ knees seem shot.

Signing Vince Carter to a minimum deal also probably won’t matter.

Getting Jabari Parker on a two-year, $13 million deal with a player option might mean a little more. But I’m not convinced it’ll mean much. Parker just hasn’t found traction since two ACL tears. He has shown flashes and is just 24. There’s at least a small chance this works out.

Another likely low-consequence move: Trading Omari Spellman to the Warriors for Damian Jones and a future second-rounder. Teams rarely give up on a first-rounder as quickly as the Hawks did Spellman, the No. 30 pick last year. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract and hasn’t gotten healthy yet in his career. The distant second-rounder is probably the prize. I somewhat trust the team that had a chance to evaluate Spellman’s approach first-hand all of season. Atlanta also got a replacement developmental center in No. 34 pick Bruno Fernando.

Fernando might even play behind Alex Len and John Collins, who will get minutes at power forward. Center is thin after the Hawks lost Dewayne Dedmon to the Kings.

It’s too soon for the Hawks to concern themselves with that, though. They’re still assembling a young core. It’s OK if every piece is not yet placed.

Meandering around the edges was fine and forgettable. Reddish and Hunter were the important pickups. The big bet this summer was on Hunter, and I just found the cost too steep.

Offseason grade: C-

C.J. McCollum suspects players withdrew from Team USA fearing losing World Cup

First, Anthony Davis withdrew. Then, James Harden withdrew. Then, several others withdrew.

All told, USA Basketball went through more than 50 players until settling on its star-deficient World Cup training-camp roster.

It’s not shocking so many players turned down Team USA in the first place, though I thought more would be eager to play in China. The World Cup typically draws less talent than the Olympics, the premier event for international basketball. The World Cup is now only a year before the Olympics, which would mean back-to-back summers for players who want to play in the 2020 Olympics. The World Cup is also close to the NBA season, when many teams will travel abroad for preseason games.

But those factors have been present all along. Why did so many players sign up then withdraw?

Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum, one of the players to do that, explained.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

McCollum:

Their decision didn’t affect me. I was thinking about me. I was thinking about the Portland Trail Blazers and my family.

I think other guys looked at it like, “Why would I want to go potentially be the face of what could be a losing roster?”

Or the workload part. If we all played, the workload is less. Twenty, 25 minutes. You’re getting blowouts, whatever. You’re moving on. A lot of guys don’t play, your minutes might go up. Your usage might go up.

Each player made his own decision for his own reasons. Sometimes, it’s the reason given publicly. Sometimes, it’s not.

But I’m glad McCollum gave voice to the suspicion I’ve held – that these dropouts have not been independently determined.

When top players withdraw, they put more pressure on the remaining top players. Then, the new top players make the same calculus – that the pressure is too great. Then, the new top players make the same calculus – that the pressure is too great. And so on.

I can’t confirm that’s what’s happening. But it looks like that’s what’s happening. McCollum’s assessment only adds evidence, though it’s possible he too is supposing.

The Americans are still favored in the World Cup. They have an unmatched depth of NBA talent. But this also resembles the Team USA rosters that have previously fallen short of gold. Don’t assume a U.S. victory.

For the Americans to win, they’ll need to lean heavily on their top players. On paper, that’s Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and, if he’s healthy, Kyle Lowry. Maybe young players like Donovan Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox are ready to breakout.

Whoever it winds up being, those players must carry a heavy load on a team not assured of success.

Which is McCollum’s point.

Watch a 7-foot high schooler cross up Stephen Curry (VIDEO)

Chet Holmgren is still in high school, but he already has a great highlight against A two-time NBA MVP.

On Tuesday, video surfaced of Holmgren taking on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a game at Curry’s SC30 Select Camp. One possession made the rounds in particular, with Holmgren giving Curry a double behind-the-back move to dribble around the Warriors point guard.

Why was it so impressive? Holmgren is 7 ft tall.

Of course there are lots of mixtapes for the 5-star prospect all over the internet, many of which show Holmgren bringing the ball up the floor and utilizing the same dribble skills we just saw above.

But my favorite part? He’s named Chet. They say names are cyclical, and I’m just hoping that by the time he reaches the NBA the top women’s player is named “Darlene” or something.

Long live Chet.

Report: Zion Williamson took less money to sign with Nike

Zion Williamson signed with Nike and is now a Jordan Brand athlete. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie reportedly signed a deal worth $75 million with the Oregon-based shoe giant.

But he could have had more.

According to ESPN, Williamson turned down more lucrative offers from both Li-Ning and Puma. Williamson had an opportunity to sign for more than $100 million, all without playing an NBA game.

In her court filing, Ford outlined that during her time working for Williamson, Prime Sports had already “successfully secured, obtained and negotiated” a potential sneaker deal with “monetary compensation of an immediate $100 Million.” According to Ford, that meeting took place on April 28, although the exact brand is not specified in the filing. The brand is believed to be either Puma or Li-Ning, according to industry sources. However, Ford only names Puma in her court filing among the list of brands she had been actively negotiating with.

Like Puma, Li-Ning backed up that eagerness with a serious financial commitment: up to $19 million per year, according to industry sources.

Instead, a select team of Anta executives and product leaders ventured to Los Angeles, meeting with Zion and his family over a span of a couple of hours in advance of the draft, while walking them through product plans ahead. They’d eventually make a starting offer of $15 million per year.

That’s a lot of money left on the table.

But Nike also allows for a generational impact in the U.S. and abroad that surpasses what Williamson could get from any other company… if he succeeds.

Williamson is in line to get a signature shoe of his own if he performs at a high level. That’s a rarity in the Jordan Brand world, and one that was apparently too much for him to pass up.