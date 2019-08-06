Getty

Zion Williamson’s shoe blowout may have helped Nike sign him to shoe deal

By Dane DelgadoAug 6, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Zion Williamson famously blew out his Paul George signature shoes at Duke last year. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie and No. 1 overall pick blasted through a pair of shoes in a game against UNC back in February, injuring his knee.

This caused a panic throughout the basketball world, both collegiate and in the NBA. Folks at Nike were also no doubt called into action, scrambling to find a reason why the shoe didn’t support Williamson.

Naturally, rumors swirled. Was it because the shoes were old? Had Williamson worn through them? Did this specific pair have a manufacturing defect?

Many also wondered whether this would hurt Nike’s chance to sign Williamson to a shoe deal once he left Duke. Of course, we now know that Williamson is a part of Nike and a Jordan Brand athlete, apparently turning down larger offers from Puma and Li-Ning.

According to ESPN, the blowout may have played a part in the Oregon-based company signing the youngster. The ‘shoexplosion’ allowed Nike to show off the resources it has at its disposal to Williamson.

Via ESPN:

Ironically, Williamson’s worst moment in a Nike sneaker turned out to be one of the best moments for the company. When his PG 2.5 fell apart 33 seconds into the nationally televised showdown with North Carolina, Nike was able to give Williamson an early firsthand look at those vast company-wide resources. They sprung into action to design a custom sneaker for the rest of his college career that would support the needs of Williamson’s unique blend of speed and power. The personal attention they were able to give him gave Williamson and his family a comfort level with Nike they might not have had otherwise.

That’s a pretty weird, backdoor way into getting a shot at convincing Williamson to sign with Nike. Still, it’s true that there’s an unlimited amount of possibilities open to Nike athletes, and that’s impressive to anyone.

Heat re-sign Udonis Haslem

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Players to spend their entire careers with the same team, by most seasons:

  • Dirk Nowitzki (21 with Mavericks)
  • Kobe Bryant (20 with Lakers)
  • Tim Duncan (19 with Spurs)
  • John Stockton (19 with Jazz)
  • Reggie Miller (18 with Pacers)
  • Udonis Haslem (16 with Heat)
  • Manu Ginobili (16 with Spurs)
  • John Havlicek (16 with Celtics)
  • David Robinson (14 with Spurs)
  • Joe Dumars (14 with Pistons)
  • Jerry West (14 with Lakers)

That’s 10 Hall of Famers/future Hall of Famers.

And Udonis Haslem.

Haslem isn’t the typical star who sticks with a team for that long. But Haslem – a Miami native who initially signed as an undrafted free agent – has endeared himself to the Heat with toughness and grittiness. He has won three championships in Miami, playing the enduring sidekick to Dwyane Wade. Haslem has proven his value to the Heat’s culture.

That’s why they’ll bring him back for a 17th season.

Heat release:

The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Udonis Haslem.

Haslem said during the season he’d retire with Wade then had a change of heart.

The 39-year-old Haslem has barely played the last few seasons. But he’ll provide veteran mentorship and a steady example.

He’ll get a $2,564,753 salary and continue a job he clearly enjoys. Why rush retirement when that’s available?

The Heat could have used that roster spot on a young player with more upside. But this is a return everyone in Miami will feel good about.

Pelicans emerge from gloomy end to Anthony Davis era with Zion Williamson, bright future

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Pelicans hired a lead executive with a championship pedigree. They deftly handled a superstar trade request, securing a massive return. They made savvy additions through draft, trade and free agency.

But the very best thing to happen to New Orleans this offseason was the bounce of ping-pong balls.

Despite holding just a 6% chance, the Pelicans won the lottery. They of course used the No. 1 pick on Zion Williamson – a generational prospect whose potential, age and contract status makes him even more valuable than Anthony Davis, both generally and specifically to this team.

This is my third year, grading offseasons. Before this, I hadn’t reckoned with how to account for lottery results. The Kings have been big risers the previous two years. In 2017, they jumped five spots to the No. 3 pick, but because of a previous pick swap, had to move down closer to their original slot. Last year, Sacramento jumped to No. 2, but pick a player (Marvin Bagley III) I ranked lower, anyway.

This wild lottery demanded a judgment on whether to include the drawing.

Ultimately, I’m grading teams’ offseason results, not the teams’ offseason decision-making. So, I am including lottery results in the grade.

That’s a big reason the Pelicans perform so well. T

heir decision making was also excellent, though.

They secured maximum return from the Lakers for Davis. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick, two future first-rounders (including a deferment right on one) and a first-round swap rights another year? That’s a dream package.

New Orleans compounded the return by flipping the No. 4 pick, a late second-rounder or two and Solomon Hill‘s burdensome contract to the Hawks for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks and a potential future first-rounder. That’s such great value for the Pellicans.

No. 8 pick Jaxson Hayes and No. 17 pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker both looked good in summer league. (No. 35 Marcos Louzada Silva will spend next season overseas.)

New Orleans instantly formed a deep young group to grow around Williamson.

The Pelicans still have a prime Jrue Holiday, who I deemed worthy of All-NBA last season. If even a couple of the youngsters make a leap, New Orleans could compete for the playoffs next season.

To that end, New Orleans added a couple quality veterans. The Pelicans signed J.J. Redick to a two-year, $26.5 million contract. They also traded just a couple second-rounders for Derrick Favors, whose unguaranteed salary the Jazz had to unload.

Darius Miller re-signed for $7.25 million next season with a $7 million unguaranteed salary the following year. That’s a high number for him, but that contract could be more useful in a trade than if he were making less.

New Orleans is well-situated for the present and future with a variety of possible paths forward. That’s incredible considering the malaise Davis’ trade request instilled.

Getting Williamson changed everything. The Pelicans are doing their best to make the most of the addition.

Offseason grade: A

Rumor: Jazz to wear throwback ’90s jerseys next year

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoAug 6, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Everyone seems to be bringing back some retro jerseys next year. The Memphis Grizzlies will be wearing some Vancouver Grizzlies kits straight from the 1990s. The Philadelphia 76ers will be wearing Throwbacks from the 1970s.

Now the Utah Jazz have apparently decided to wear some uniforms from the 1990s as well.

According to a leak from Twitter, there appears to be work underway on both a new court for the Jazz and new kits that harken back to the kind worn by Utah in the mid-90s when Karl Malone and John Stockton took on Michael Jordan.

Via Twitter:

These are some of the best jerseys the NBA has ever seen. People seem to hate on them unnecessarily, but they are undoubtedly better than the old retro colors (yellow, blue, green) that the Jazz have relied on lately.

I will not be taking questions on this opinion at this time. Long live the mountain jerseys.

Steve Kerr envisions starting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D’Angelo Russell

Getty Images
By Dane DelgadoAug 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Golden State Warriors have a said that they did not sign the D’Angelo Russell just to trade him at a later date. Russell was the return that Golden State got in exchange for Kevin Durant going to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Whether you believe that the Warriors are planning to trade Russell or not, the question is still how he will fit in on this team. Russell was a mid-range shooting pick-and-roll player last season for the Nets, and that’s not exactly the Warriors game.

According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, he is not worried about his top players fitting in with one another. Kerr said that Thompson, Curry, and Russell would all start together once Thompson came back from his ACL injury.

Via Warriors:

“The biggest thing will be playing on and off the ball. D’Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player, obviously so is Steph, they’re going to both start in the backcourt together. When Klay comes back, I would imagine all three of them would start… I don’t think we’ll have a problem.”

If that’s the case, Golden State could be looking to play very quick and very small. If the Warriors are going to be a playoff team next season, which they probably will, having all three of Russell, Thompson, and Curry playing together could be a deadly combination.

Now they just have to make it through the trade deadline without sending Russell elsewhere.