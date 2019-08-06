Steve Kerr envisions starting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell

The Golden State Warriors have a said that they did not sign the D’Angelo Russell just to trade him at a later date. Russell was the return that Golden State got in exchange for Kevin Durant going to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Whether you believe that the Warriors are planning to trade Russell or not, the question is still how he will fit in on this team. Russell was a mid-range shooting pick-and-roll player last season for the Nets, and that’s not exactly the Warriors game.

According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, he is not worried about his top players fitting in with one another. Kerr said that Thompson, Curry, and Russell would all start together once Thompson came back from his ACL injury.

Via Warriors:

“The biggest thing will be playing on and off the ball. D’Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player, obviously so is Steph, they’re going to both start in the backcourt together. When Klay comes back, I would imagine all three of them would start… I don’t think we’ll have a problem.”

If that’s the case, Golden State could be looking to play very quick and very small. If the Warriors are going to be a playoff team next season, which they probably will, having all three of Russell, Thompson, and Curry playing together could be a deadly combination.

Now they just have to make it through the trade deadline without sending Russell elsewhere.