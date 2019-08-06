Rumor: Jazz to wear throwback ’90s jerseys next year

Everyone seems to be bringing back some retro jerseys next year. The Memphis Grizzlies will be wearing some Vancouver Grizzlies kits straight from the 1990s. The Philadelphia 76ers will be wearing Throwbacks from the 1970s.
Now the Utah Jazz have apparently decided to wear some uniforms from the 1990s as well.
According to a leak from Twitter, there appears to be work underway on both a new court for the Jazz and new kits that harken back to the kind worn by Utah in the mid-90s when Karl Malone and John Stockton took on Michael Jordan.
Via Twitter:
These are some of the best jerseys the NBA has ever seen. People seem to hate on them unnecessarily, but they are undoubtedly better than the old retro colors (yellow, blue, green) that the Jazz have relied on lately.
I will not be taking questions on this opinion at this time. Long live the mountain jerseys.
The Golden State Warriors have a said that they did not sign the D’Angelo Russell just to trade him at a later date. Russell was the return that Golden State got in exchange for Kevin Durant going to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.
Whether you believe that the Warriors are planning to trade Russell or not, the question is still how he will fit in on this team. Russell was a mid-range shooting pick-and-roll player last season for the Nets, and that’s not exactly the Warriors game.
According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, he is not worried about his top players fitting in with one another. Kerr said that Thompson, Curry, and Russell would all start together once Thompson came back from his ACL injury.
Via Warriors:
“The biggest thing will be playing on and off the ball. D’Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player, obviously so is Steph, they’re going to both start in the backcourt together. When Klay comes back, I would imagine all three of them would start… I don’t think we’ll have a problem.”
If that’s the case, Golden State could be looking to play very quick and very small. If the Warriors are going to be a playoff team next season, which they probably will, having all three of Russell, Thompson, and Curry playing together could be a deadly combination.
Now they just have to make it through the trade deadline without sending Russell elsewhere.
Zion Williamson is now a Nike athlete. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie will be the newest face for the Beaverton, Ore.-based shoe giant. It’s a great get for Nike, and a turnaround from the fiasco that faced them when Williamson blew out his Paul George signature shoes during a game at Duke.
Williamson is technically a Jordan Brand guy, and his own signature shoe isn’t here just yet. The Pelicans youngster will reportedly star the year wearing the latest Jordan — the 34 — but his own signature line might not be too far off.
According to ESPN, Williamson’s first shoe (perhaps the “Air Zion 1”) could arrive in February of 2020.
Via ESPN:
Though the Swoosh was present, the plan from the start was for this to be a Jordan Brand pitch, grounded in the belief that Williamson could take the $3 billion sub-brand of Nike Inc. centered around the Air Jordan line to even greater heights. He would potentially wear the upcoming Air Jordan 34, the brand’s flagship annual model that Michael Jordan himself made famous during his playing career. Eventually, he would receive his own signature Jordan Brand model, with a reveal of that sneaker coming as early as All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Jordan’s home for most of his professional playing career.
That’s an incredible turnaround for a guy who hasn’t even played a game yet and who doesn’t appear to have a set position or a strong jumper. No doubt guys can be stars without excellent 3-point shooting in this league — LeBron James did it at a young age — but LeBron didn’t play his entire career in this 3-point crazy era.
I’m not saying Williamson won’t be a star, because he already is. But signature shoes aren’t just handed out willy-nilly, particularly for Jordan Brand athletes. Giannis Antetokounmpo just got his shoe released, right after his first MVP. The point being, Wililamson needs to be very good to make that happen as early as next February.
No doubt Williamson’s shoe will cater to his every need, and the particular forces he induces upon a shoe when playing the game of basketball. Antetokounmpo’s shoe came out pretty good, I’ll be curious to see what Nike cooks up for Williamson if and when that day comes.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have hired former Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele (knee-L) Ivey among the new assistants on Taylor Jenkins’ staff.
There are now nine women coaches in the NBA.
The Grizzlies also announced Monday the hiring of Brad Jones, David McClure, James “Scoonie” Penn, Vitaly Potapenko and Neven Spahija.
Jenkins says he’s thrilled to work with an experienced group of coaches with success at all levels as both players and coaches.
Ivey spent the past 12 seasons at her alma mater with the last four as Notre Dame’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She helped the Fighting Irish go 385-55 with seven Final Four berths, six appearances in the NCAA title game and the 2018 national championship.
Notre Dame congratulated Ivey on Twitter, saying the Grizzlies hired a good one.
Ivey played in two Final Fours with Notre Dame, including winning the 2001 national championship. She played five seasons in the WNBA before starting her coaching career as an administrative assistant at Xavier in 2005.
Jenkins kept Potapenko (po-TAH-pen-ko) who was an assistant with the Grizzlies last season. He also has worked for Cleveland and Indiana in the NBA and in the G League. Jones was head coach of Memphis’ G League team last season and also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz.
McClure, who played at Duke, spent the past three seasons as assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers and started his coaching career in 2014 as a player development quality assurance assistant for the Spurs. Penn spent the past two seasons as director of player development at Ohio State. Spahija was an assistant with Jenkins in Atlanta between 2014 and 2017.
The Grizzlies also named Jason March head coach of their G League team.
The Heat and Mavericks reportedly blamed each other for a trade falling through during the chaotic start of free agency.
Dallas thought it was getting Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. Miami thought it was sending Goran Dragic.
The non-deal put the Heat in a bind. They had to unload salary to complete a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler. The 76ers, who got Josh Richardson for Butler, were counting on that payroll reduction to sign Al Horford. A lot of dominoes were in play.
Eventually, Miami traded Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers to complete the Butler deal. The Mavericks saved their cap space for Delon Wright and a run at Danny Green, who wound up with the Lakers.
But what happened with the trade that wasn’t?
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
“As far as we can tell, it was just miscommunication,” Cuban told me in an email exchange.
Cuban did not discuss specific players in his email but said “I was sitting in the room full of people when the call was discussed and we put the trade we thought was happening on our board. We later discussed trade kickers and added a player to make it work. They obviously thought they heard something else.”
Cuban said “there was absolutely nothing malicious that went on.”
This isn’t fair to Cuban, but his willingness to move on without spite makes me think the Mavericks were at fault. If the Heat caused the problem, Dallas would be more likely to cause a stink.
Again, that’s totally unfair. Maybe Cuban is just taking the high road. Those negotiations are in the past. Even the wronged team is better off moving on.
But it’s the conclusion I jumped to and can’t shake.