Rumor: Jazz to wear throwback ’90s jerseys next year

Everyone seems to be bringing back some retro jerseys next year. The Memphis Grizzlies will be wearing some Vancouver Grizzlies kits straight from the 1990s. The Philadelphia 76ers will be wearing Throwbacks from the 1970s.

Now the Utah Jazz have apparently decided to wear some uniforms from the 1990s as well.

According to a leak from Twitter, there appears to be work underway on both a new court for the Jazz and new kits that harken back to the kind worn by Utah in the mid-90s when Karl Malone and John Stockton took on Michael Jordan.

Via Twitter:

Per source, the Jazz are likely bringing back Mountain throwback uniforms in 2019-20. A second court would accompany said jerseys. — Riley Gisseman (@rgiss11) August 3, 2019

Another source confirms the mountain jerseys are returning. Here are two teaser images of the court, pre-assembly. https://t.co/zprQugbK2O pic.twitter.com/pmyT86OpsU — Riley Gisseman (@rgiss11) August 3, 2019

These are some of the best jerseys the NBA has ever seen. People seem to hate on them unnecessarily, but they are undoubtedly better than the old retro colors (yellow, blue, green) that the Jazz have relied on lately.

I will not be taking questions on this opinion at this time. Long live the mountain jerseys.