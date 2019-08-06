Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Heat re-sign Udonis Haslem

By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Players to spend their entire careers with the same team, by most seasons:

  • Dirk Nowitzki (21 with Mavericks)
  • Kobe Bryant (20 with Lakers)
  • Tim Duncan (19 with Spurs)
  • John Stockton (19 with Jazz)
  • Reggie Miller (18 with Pacers)
  • Udonis Haslem (16 with Heat)
  • Manu Ginobili (16 with Spurs)
  • John Havlicek (16 with Celtics)
  • David Robinson (14 with Spurs)
  • Joe Dumars (14 with Pistons)
  • Jerry West (14 with Lakers)

That’s 10 Hall of Famers/future Hall of Famers.

And Udonis Haslem.

Haslem isn’t the typical star who sticks with a team for that long. But Haslem – a Miami native who initially signed as an undrafted free agent – has endeared himself to the Heat with toughness and grittiness. He has won three championships in Miami, playing the enduring sidekick to Dwyane Wade. Haslem has proven his value to the Heat’s culture.

That’s why they’ll bring him back for a 17th season.

Heat release:

The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Udonis Haslem.

Haslem said during the season he’d retire with Wade then had a change of heart.

The 39-year-old Haslem has barely played the last few seasons. But he’ll provide veteran mentorship and a steady example.

He’ll get a $2,564,753 salary and continue a job he clearly enjoys. Why rush retirement when that’s available?

The Heat could have used that roster spot on a young player with more upside. But this is a return everyone in Miami will feel good about.

Pelicans emerge from gloomy end to Anthony Davis era with Zion Williamson, bright future

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
By Dan FeldmanAug 6, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Pelicans hired a lead executive with a championship pedigree. They deftly handled a superstar trade request, securing a massive return. They made savvy additions through draft, trade and free agency.

But the very best thing to happen to New Orleans this offseason was the bounce of ping-pong balls.

Despite holding just a 6% chance, the Pelicans won the lottery. They of course used the No. 1 pick on Zion Williamson – a generational prospect whose potential, age and contract status makes him even more valuable than Anthony Davis, both generally and specifically to this team.

This is my third year, grading offseasons. Before this, I hadn’t reckoned with how to account for lottery results. The Kings have been big risers the previous two years. In 2017, they jumped five spots to the No. 3 pick, but because of a previous pick swap, had to move down closer to their original slot. Last year, Sacramento jumped to No. 2, but pick a player (Marvin Bagley III) I ranked lower, anyway.

This wild lottery demanded a judgment on whether to include the drawing.

Ultimately, I’m grading teams’ offseason results, not the teams’ offseason decision-making. So, I am including lottery results in the grade.

That’s a big reason the Pelicans perform so well. T

heir decision making was also excellent, though.

They secured maximum return from the Lakers for Davis. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the No. 4 pick, two future first-rounders (including a deferment right on one) and a first-round swap rights another year? That’s a dream package.

New Orleans compounded the return by flipping the No. 4 pick, a late second-rounder or two and Solomon Hill‘s burdensome contract to the Hawks for the Nos. 8, 17 and 35 picks and a potential future first-rounder. That’s such great value for the Pellicans.

No. 8 pick Jaxson Hayes and No. 17 pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker both looked good in summer league. (No. 35 Marcos Louzada Silva will spend next season overseas.)

New Orleans instantly formed a deep young group to grow around Williamson.

The Pelicans still have a prime Jrue Holiday, who I deemed worthy of All-NBA last season. If even a couple of the youngsters make a leap, New Orleans could compete for the playoffs next season.

To that end, New Orleans added a couple quality veterans. The Pelicans signed J.J. Redick to a two-year, $26.5 million contract. They also traded just a couple second-rounders for Derrick Favors, whose unguaranteed salary the Jazz had to unload.

Darius Miller re-signed for $7.25 million next season with a $7 million unguaranteed salary the following year. That’s a high number for him, but that contract could be more useful in a trade than if he were making less.

New Orleans is well-situated for the present and future with a variety of possible paths forward. That’s incredible considering the malaise Davis’ trade request instilled.

Getting Williamson changed everything. The Pelicans are doing their best to make the most of the addition.

Offseason grade: A

Rumor: Jazz to wear throwback ’90s jerseys next year

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoAug 6, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Everyone seems to be bringing back some retro jerseys next year. The Memphis Grizzlies will be wearing some Vancouver Grizzlies kits straight from the 1990s. The Philadelphia 76ers will be wearing Throwbacks from the 1970s.

Now the Utah Jazz have apparently decided to wear some uniforms from the 1990s as well.

According to a leak from Twitter, there appears to be work underway on both a new court for the Jazz and new kits that harken back to the kind worn by Utah in the mid-90s when Karl Malone and John Stockton took on Michael Jordan.

Via Twitter:

These are some of the best jerseys the NBA has ever seen. People seem to hate on them unnecessarily, but they are undoubtedly better than the old retro colors (yellow, blue, green) that the Jazz have relied on lately.

I will not be taking questions on this opinion at this time. Long live the mountain jerseys.

Steve Kerr envisions starting Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D’Angelo Russell

Getty Images
By Dane DelgadoAug 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

The Golden State Warriors have a said that they did not sign the D’Angelo Russell just to trade him at a later date. Russell was the return that Golden State got in exchange for Kevin Durant going to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Whether you believe that the Warriors are planning to trade Russell or not, the question is still how he will fit in on this team. Russell was a mid-range shooting pick-and-roll player last season for the Nets, and that’s not exactly the Warriors game.

According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, he is not worried about his top players fitting in with one another. Kerr said that Thompson, Curry, and Russell would all start together once Thompson came back from his ACL injury.

Via Warriors:

“The biggest thing will be playing on and off the ball. D’Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player, obviously so is Steph, they’re going to both start in the backcourt together. When Klay comes back, I would imagine all three of them would start… I don’t think we’ll have a problem.”

If that’s the case, Golden State could be looking to play very quick and very small. If the Warriors are going to be a playoff team next season, which they probably will, having all three of Russell, Thompson, and Curry playing together could be a deadly combination.

Now they just have to make it through the trade deadline without sending Russell elsewhere.

Rumor: Zion Williamson could get signature shoe in 2020

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Zion Williamson is now a Nike athlete. The New Orleans Pelicans rookie will be the newest face for the Beaverton, Ore.-based shoe giant. It’s a great get for Nike, and a turnaround from the fiasco that faced them when Williamson blew out his Paul George signature shoes during a game at Duke.

Williamson is technically a Jordan Brand guy, and his own signature shoe isn’t here just yet. The Pelicans youngster will reportedly star the year wearing the latest Jordan — the 34 — but his own signature line might not be too far off.

According to ESPN, Williamson’s first shoe (perhaps the “Air Zion 1”) could arrive in February of 2020.

Via ESPN:

Though the Swoosh was present, the plan from the start was for this to be a Jordan Brand pitch, grounded in the belief that Williamson could take the $3 billion sub-brand of Nike Inc. centered around the Air Jordan line to even greater heights. He would potentially wear the upcoming Air Jordan 34, the brand’s flagship annual model that Michael Jordan himself made famous during his playing career. Eventually, he would receive his own signature Jordan Brand model, with a reveal of that sneaker coming as early as All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Jordan’s home for most of his professional playing career.

That’s an incredible turnaround for a guy who hasn’t even played a game yet and who doesn’t appear to have a set position or a strong jumper. No doubt guys can be stars without excellent 3-point shooting in this league — LeBron James did it at a young age — but LeBron didn’t play his entire career in this 3-point crazy era.

I’m not saying Williamson won’t be a star, because he already is. But signature shoes aren’t just handed out willy-nilly, particularly for Jordan Brand athletes. Giannis Antetokounmpo just got his shoe released, right after his first MVP. The point being, Wililamson needs to be very good to make that happen as early as next February.

No doubt Williamson’s shoe will cater to his every need, and the particular forces he induces upon a shoe when playing the game of basketball. Antetokounmpo’s shoe came out pretty good, I’ll be curious to see what Nike cooks up for Williamson if and when that day comes.