Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: USA Basketball invited more than 50 players to World Cup training camp before settling on 15

By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Team USA will lack its usual star power in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Just how deep did the Americans go into the reserves?

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

It took more than 50 invitations – and probably that many revisions of plans – to get to Sunday, the day where 15 members of the current national team arrived in Las Vegas for meetings and final preparations before the first training camp practice under new USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich starts Monday.

That article repeatedly quotes USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo. Though the 50-invitation fact is uncited, it seemingly came from Colangelo.

Fifteen players are slated to attend the training camp as under consideration for the 12-man World Cup roster:

Several other players – including James Harden, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard – accepted an invitation then withdrew. And there are an untold number of players who just declined in the first place. You’d have to think stars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry were at least asked.

That’s how you get to more than 50.

Now, how will the Americans get to a gold medal with this roster filled with consolation invites? It won’t be easy.

Blake Griffin on time with Clippers: ‘We ultimately didn’t accomplish anything’

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

In six seasons with Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers won 66% of their games. Only the Spurs and Warriors won more during that span (2011-12 – 2016-17).

But L.A. lost thrice in the first round and thrice during the second round in that span.

The Clippers are moving onto a new era with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Griffin doesn’t sound as if he’s waiting for a pat on the back for moving the franchise forward.

Griffin, via Alex Wong of Yahoo Sports:

“We ultimately didn’t accomplish anything,” Griffin says. “In sports, that’s how you get measured… If they succeed, they’ll be the ones who really turned the franchise around and actually solidify them as not the same franchise that it was back in the day.”

I get why Griffin feels that way. He’s a competitor chasing a championship.

But I disagree and wish our discourse won’t so title-or-bust.

Those Clippers teams were very good. Particularly for the Donald Sterling-owned franchise. This was the best era in franchise history.

They were the last team to beat the Warriors in a playoff series before Golden State turned into a dynasty. They beat the Spurs in a series that was too good to belong in the first round. They won a lot of games.

Did they accomplish as much as they could have? No. Did they accomplish as much as they should have? Probably not. That blown 3-1 lead against the Rockets in 2015 will live in infamy.

But we should still appreciate what the Clippers did. It was far more than nothing.

Carmelo Anthony on Bulls in 2014 free agency: ‘I was going to Chicago’

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

LeBron James has won three championships in 15 years.

Dwyane Wade has won three championships in 15 years.

Carmelo Anthony has won three playoff series in 15 years.

Anthony is painfully aware of his lack of team success relative to his friends/peers. He’ll also point out: He never had the teammates LeBron and Wade did.

But is that partially Anthony’s fault?

Appearing on ESPN, Anthony discussed potential opportunities to join LeBron and Wade on the Heat in 2010, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah on the Bulls in 2014.

LeBron (Cavaliers) and Wade (Heat) signed shorter rookie-scale extensions in 2006, allowing them to become free agents in 2010. Anthony said they urged him to do the same. Instead, Anthony locked in longer with the Nuggets. While LeBron and Wade were uniting with Chris Bosh in free agency, Anthony was stuck in Denver. Had Anthony taken the three-year extension, it could have been him – not Chris Bosh – on Miami’s big three.

Anthony:

We didn’t know that that was going to happen. It was just conversations at that point in time. We always said we wanted to play with each other – USA teams, world championships. We always said that, coming into the NBA as well. We don’t know that was going to come into fruition. We didn’t know even how that was going to happen. At that point in time when they brought that to me, it was just an idea.

The Miami situation, that was just an idea. That was just at the idea stages. And I was about to sign shortly after that conversation.

This is spot on. Stars talk about teaming up far more than it actually happens. Anthony could have left guaranteed money on the table, but four years in advance, he had no way of knowing how it’d turn out. Players sometimes sacrifice money for winning and get neither. Anthony took the safe option, and that was totally fine.

There’s also no guarantee the Heat would’ve been as good with Anthony instead of Bosh. Bosh proved excellent as supporting traditional stars. His defense was essential to Miami. Anthony probably wouldn’t have developed those complementary skills.

Anthony eventually engineered a trade to the Knicks. New York was mediocre, and Anthony had a chance to leave in 2014 unrestricted free agency. He reportedly nearly chose the Bulls.

Anthony:

I was going to Chicago. Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah. I was there, right? I was there. And then I started getting whispers behind the scenes. “Yo, look, this person ain’t gonna be there. It ain’t really right. This and that.” And it was all of that started to come up in the midst of my decision-making. I wasn’t going to let anything cloud that. I met with New York last. They was the last team I met with, because I knew that I was ready to move on from that situation because of what I was dealing with and going through in New York. After that, I met with New York the last meeting and said, “Tell me what you’re going to do for the organization, for us to put a team together to go compete and try to win. That was my conversation with them. There was a lot of things that was promised, a lot of things that was said. And I said, “You know what? Because I belong in New York, I’m going to roll with you. I’m going to roll with you.”

It sounds like Anthony is talking about Tom Thibodeau. The coach and management were already experiencing tension that led to Thibodeau getting fired the next year. Once again, Anthony had sound reason to pick the lesser team. He rightfully snuffed out that Chicago was soon in for major change.

However, also once again, Anthony took the bigger contract. He keeps glossing over that.

There’s nothing wrong with that. He’d look better by just admitting it. By saying he trusted the Knicks – the Knicks! – to build a winner, Anthony looks foolish. That’s a shame-on-him situation. Just say he took the money.

Anthony was a very good player whose main skill, scoring, draws the largest paychecks. He also didn’t contribute much as a defender and passer. His high salary and narrow skill set made it difficult for his teams to build a winner around him.

He could have have put himself in different situations. But many of the same people who say Anthony didn’t win enough also criticize Kevin Durant for taking an easy route to the title. It’s so hard to please that crowd.

Anthony sounds generally satisfied with his career (at least until this last stretch). He played the role he wanted and made a lot of money. That matters.

It’s easy to second-guess his contracts. But with different moves, we’d probably just be second-guessing a different set of circumstances.

Report: Patrick Patterson surrendered $1.2M to leave Thunder for Clippers

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Thunder are a taxed-out team willingly taking a step back and looking to trim costs.

The Clippers are early championship favorite and play in a desirable L.A. market.

No wonder Patrick Patterson wanted to move on. And no wonder Oklahoma City let him.

Patterson agreed to a buyout with the Thunder and will reportedly sign with the Clippers.

How much did he surrender to make that happen?

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Patterson’s salary was $5,711,200. He’ll get $2,331,593 from the Clippers. With the $3.5 million giveback in the buyout, he’s down $1.2 million.

But as Marks said, the Clippers offer Patterson an opportunity to establish value entering free agency next summer. He’s the most archetypically sized stretch four on a strong roster.

The Thunder were $4,307,532 over the luxury-tax line. By reducing Patterson’s guarantee by $3.5 million and stretching the remaining amount, they get out of the tax.

However, Oklahoma City now has just 13 players. Signing someone else for the full season would put The Thunder back into the tax. They could skirt roster-size-minimum rules (essentially, 14 players) by signing someone to an unguaranteed deal and waiving him every couple weeks. Or they make another move to trim payroll.

John Wall predicts Bradley Beal will sign contract extension with Wizards

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Wizards have offered Bradley Beal a contract extension worth as much as allowable, with his choice of length:

  • One year, $34,502,129 ($34,502,129 annually)
  • Two years, $71,764,428 ($35,882,214 annually)
  • Three years, $111,786,897 ($37,262,299 annually)

But if Beal waits, his max contract in 2021 free agency projects to be far larger:

  • Re-sign: Five years, $218 million($44 million annually)
  • Leave: Four years, $161 million ($40 million annually)

By waiting, Beal would also give himself a chance to make an All-NBA team either of the next two seasons and qualify for a super-max deal. That projection:

  • Super-max: Five years, $254 million ($51 million annually)

So, it makes a lot of sense for Beal to decline the extension now. Yet, not everyone believes he will.

John Wall, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I think he will sign it,” Wall said at his annual backpack giveaway on Saturday in Prince George’s County, MD.

“Brad’s a very smart guy. He’s going to make the best decision for himself and the organization. He enjoys D.C. I mean, he won the Community Assist Award for all the things he did here. He loves playing with me.”

Wall made it clear he will not counsel Beal on the decision, saying the two-time All-Star shooting guard “is his own man.”

“At the end of the day, you never know. You can sign an extension like I signed an extension and then an injury can happen or something years later,” Wall said.

“I talk about it every day, man. Sometimes you can bank on yourself, but sometimes it’s not good to bank on yourself. I had the opportunity where if I didn’t want to sign, I could have waited one more year and tried to make All-NBA again. It’s very tough. You’ve only got like seven guys that are going to make All-NBA every year. So, I was like ‘if they offer me the extension, I’m gonna sign it.'”

Many players wouldn’t comment on a teammate’s contract situation. Wall often seems oblivious to norms like that. Even with stating Beal is smart and will make the decision for himself, Wall crossed a line many wouldn’t.

Wall also has a unique perspective. He signed a contract extension then got hurt. He would’ve gotten far less money if he waited.

But Wall got the super max when he signed. If he waited, he could’ve gotten a longer super-max deal with another All-NBA team. But he also could’ve (and in hindsight, would’ve) fall out of super-max eligibility entirely.

Beal is in the opposite situation. His regular max in 2021 free agency will be higher than the largest extension he could sign now. The super max is also a possibility if he waits.

Sure, there’s a risk Beal gets hurt or declines. But he’s just 26 and plays shooting guard, a position of need around the league. Odds strongly favor him getting more money if he waits.

Wall is right: Beal will decide for himself. Beal will assess how much he values financial security and what he thinks of Washington. There are reasons to extend.

Like most, I think the reasons not to extend carry more weight.