Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Murray, R.J. Barrett not playing for Team Canada in World Cup

By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2019, 2:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USA Basketball is struggling to gets its top players to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

The United States isn’t the only country with that issue.

After initially announcing a training-camp roster featuring 17 NBA players, Canada is down to five NBA players in contention for the World Cup roster.

Team Canada’s best player (Nuggets guard Jamal Murray) and most highly touted young player (Knicks guard R.J. Barrett) will both attend training camp. But dealing with injuries, neither will go to China.

Other Canadian NBA players no longer in the roster pool:

Nik Stauskas is both longer in the roster pool and no longer in the NBA.

That leaves the only NBA candidates for Team Canada as:

Other Canadians heading to training camp: Aaron Best,  Melvin Ejim, Brady Heslip, Kaza Kajami-Keane, Andrew Nembhard, Duane Notice, Eugene Omoruyi, Kevin Pangos, Addison Patterson, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb and Kyle Wiltjer.

That could still be a decent team, but Canada has definitely lost a lot of bite.

Report: Draymond Green gets player option on extension, breaking Warriors trend

Tony Avelar-Pool/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry signed a bargain rookie-scale contract extension with the Warriors while  still experiencing significant ankle injuries. He got healthy, blossomed into a superstar and didn’t complain. His relatively low salary was instrumental in Golden State clearing cap space to sign Kevin Durant and building a dynasty.

Curry finally got a chance to get his deserved contract in 2017. He re-signed on a super-max deal and asked for a player option.

Even after all he had meant for them, the Warriors said no.

Klay Thompson didn’t get a player option on his rookie-extension. Not on his max contract this summer, either. Even when talks broke down with Draymond Green during his lone free agency, Golden State got him to come to terms without including a player option.

Green finally broke the Warriors on player options with his four-year, $99,666,363 extension.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kevin Durant got players options on his three 1+1 contracts with the Warriors. That speaks to his power. Those also weren’t long-term deals. It’s a different thing.

This is Green’s reward for taking such a big discount on the extension.

His max for re-signing projected to be $204 million over five years. His max for signing elsewhere projected to be $151 million over four years. He could’ve even won Defensive Player of the Year or made an All-NBA team and become eligible for a super-max contract, which projects to be worth $238 million over five years.

Green wouldn’t have necessarily gotten max offers in free agency. But he had a chance. He certainly had plenty of room to make more money than he will on the extension.

The player option is better to have than not. It’s value here is limited, though.

Green can opt out of $27,586,225 at age 33. It seems unlikely he’d draw a higher salary in 2023 free agency. Maybe he could opt out to get more overall compensation in a multi-year deal.

The player option Green really could have used was for this year. He could have gotten way more than his $18,539,130 salary on the open market. He’s coming off a strong playoff run and is just 29. He knew his options would likely be more limited next year at age 30, which is why he signed his extension.

That’s also why the Warriors have so strongly resisted player options in their contracts.

Report: De’Aaron Fox promoted to Team USA’s World Cup roster pool

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USA Basketball has run through more than 50 players trying to build a World Cup roster.

One of the best candidates has been hiding in plain sight.

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox was on the select team, a group of young players who practice against the senior squad. But now he’s getting called up.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Fox absolutely deserves this opportunity. I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner. Perhaps, it didn’t matter because he was already committed to attending the training camp, anyway.

Fox isn’t guaranteed to make the World Cup team. He’s now one of 16 players vying for the 12-man final roster. But he appears to have a good shot.

First, Fox is darned good. The U.S. also has just two other point guards in training camp – Kemba Walker and Kyle Lowry. Walker is the team’s main star, but Lowry is battling injury. Fox could even crack the rotation.

A few other select-team players could potentially contribute in the World Cup. Trae Young, Derrick White, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Joe Harris stand out. We’ll see whether any of them get a chance to make the cut.

Report: USA Basketball invited more than 50 players to World Cup training camp before settling on 15

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
11 Comments

Team USA will lack its usual star power in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Just how deep did the Americans go into the reserves?

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

It took more than 50 invitations – and probably that many revisions of plans – to get to Sunday, the day where 15 members of the current national team arrived in Las Vegas for meetings and final preparations before the first training camp practice under new USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich starts Monday.

That article repeatedly quotes USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo. Though the 50-invitation fact is uncited, it seemingly came from Colangelo.

Fifteen players are slated to attend the training camp as under consideration for the 12-man World Cup roster:

Several other players – including James Harden, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard – accepted an invitation then withdrew. And there are an untold number of players who just declined in the first place. You’d have to think stars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry were at least asked.

That’s how you get to more than 50.

Now, how will the Americans get to a gold medal with this roster filled with consolation invites? It won’t be easy.

Blake Griffin on time with Clippers: ‘We ultimately didn’t accomplish anything’

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
3 Comments

In six seasons with Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers won 66 percent of their games. Only the Spurs and Warriors won more during that span (2011-12 – 2016-17).

But L.A. lost thrice in the first round and thrice during the second round in that span.

The Clippers are moving onto a new era with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Griffin doesn’t sound as if he’s waiting for a pat on the back for moving the franchise forward.

Griffin, via Alex Wong of Yahoo Sports:

“We ultimately didn’t accomplish anything,” Griffin says. “In sports, that’s how you get measured… If they succeed, they’ll be the ones who really turned the franchise around and actually solidify them as not the same franchise that it was back in the day.”

I get why Griffin feels that way. He’s a competitor chasing a championship.

But I disagree and wish our discourse won’t so title-or-bust.

Those Clippers teams were very good. Particularly for the Donald Sterling-owned franchise. This was the best era in franchise history.

They were the last team to beat the Warriors in a playoff series before Golden State turned into a dynasty. They beat the Spurs in a series that was too good to belong in the first round. They won a lot of games.

Did they accomplish as much as they could have? No. Did they accomplish as much as they should have? Probably not. That blown 3-1 lead against the Rockets in 2015 will live in infamy.

But we should still appreciate what the Clippers did. It was far more than nothing.