Jamal Murray, R.J. Barrett not playing for Team Canada in World Cup

USA Basketball is struggling to gets its top players to compete in the upcoming World Cup.
The United States isn’t the only country with that issue.
After initially announcing a training-camp roster featuring 17 NBA players, Canada is down to five NBA players in contention for the World Cup roster.
Team Canada’s best player (Nuggets guard Jamal Murray) and most highly touted young player (Knicks guard R.J. Barrett) will both attend training camp. But dealing with injuries, neither will go to China.
Other Canadian NBA players no longer in the roster pool:
- Tristan Thompson (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks)
- Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Trey Lyles (San Antonio Spurs)
- Mfiondu Kabengele (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Marial Shayok (Philadelphia 76ers)
Nik Stauskas is both longer in the roster pool and no longer in the NBA.
That leaves the only NBA candidates for Team Canada as:
- Kelly Olynyk (Miami Heat)
- Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings)
- Khem Birch (Orlando Magic)
- Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors)
- Oshae Brissett (Toronto Raptors)
Other Canadians heading to training camp: Aaron Best, Melvin Ejim, Brady Heslip, Kaza Kajami-Keane, Andrew Nembhard, Duane Notice, Eugene Omoruyi, Kevin Pangos, Addison Patterson, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb and Kyle Wiltjer.
That could still be a decent team, but Canada has definitely lost a lot of bite.