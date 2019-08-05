Grizzlies make Niele Ivey NBA’s ninth female assistant coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies have hired former Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele (knee-L) Ivey among the new assistants on Taylor Jenkins’ staff.
There are now nine women coaches in the NBA.
The Grizzlies also announced Monday the hiring of Brad Jones, David McClure, James “Scoonie” Penn, Vitaly Potapenko and Neven Spahija.
Jenkins says he’s thrilled to work with an experienced group of coaches with success at all levels as both players and coaches.
Ivey spent the past 12 seasons at her alma mater with the last four as Notre Dame’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She helped the Fighting Irish go 385-55 with seven Final Four berths, six appearances in the NCAA title game and the 2018 national championship.
Notre Dame congratulated Ivey on Twitter, saying the Grizzlies hired a good one.
Ivey played in two Final Fours with Notre Dame, including winning the 2001 national championship. She played five seasons in the WNBA before starting her coaching career as an administrative assistant at Xavier in 2005.
Jenkins kept Potapenko (po-TAH-pen-ko) who was an assistant with the Grizzlies last season. He also has worked for Cleveland and Indiana in the NBA and in the G League. Jones was head coach of Memphis’ G League team last season and also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz.
McClure, who played at Duke, spent the past three seasons as assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers and started his coaching career in 2014 as a player development quality assurance assistant for the Spurs. Penn spent the past two seasons as director of player development at Ohio State. Spahija was an assistant with Jenkins in Atlanta between 2014 and 2017.
The Grizzlies also named Jason March head coach of their G League team.
The Heat and Mavericks reportedly blamed each other for a trade falling through during the chaotic start of free agency.
Dallas thought it was getting Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. Miami thought it was sending Goran Dragic.
The non-deal put the Heat in a bind. They had to unload salary to complete a sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler. The 76ers, who got Josh Richardson for Butler, were counting on that payroll reduction to sign Al Horford. A lot of dominoes were in play.
Eventually, Miami traded Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers to complete the Butler deal. The Mavericks saved their cap space for Delon Wright and a run at Danny Green, who wound up with the Lakers.
But what happened with the trade that wasn’t?
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
“As far as we can tell, it was just miscommunication,” Cuban told me in an email exchange.
Cuban did not discuss specific players in his email but said “I was sitting in the room full of people when the call was discussed and we put the trade we thought was happening on our board. We later discussed trade kickers and added a player to make it work. They obviously thought they heard something else.”
Cuban said “there was absolutely nothing malicious that went on.”
This isn’t fair to Cuban, but his willingness to move on without spite makes me think the Mavericks were at fault. If the Heat caused the problem, Dallas would be more likely to cause a stink.
Again, that’s totally unfair. Maybe Cuban is just taking the high road. Those negotiations are in the past. Even the wronged team is better off moving on.
But it’s the conclusion I jumped to and can’t shake.
Andre Drummond is gearing up for a potential contract year.
That means getting in better shape.
Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:
The Detroit Pistons center said recently he has eliminated red meat from his diet mainly consisting of fish and vegetables.
To ensure the necessary caloric intake, he drinks a beer per day.
He was drawn to Miller Lite because, well, that’s what his personal chef bought.
I’m not a nutritionist, but it seems there are healthier ways to get calories. That said, Drummond is 6-foot-11 with a wide frame. I doubt a single light beer per day will harm him. If he enjoys it, that matters, too.
This just isn’t how it usually works.
The Hawks held a roster spot for Vince Carter.
He apparently found no better offers.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This will be Carter’s 22nd season – most in NBA history. He’ll break a tie with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. If he plays on or past Jan. 26, Carter would also become the first 43-year-old to play in the NBA since Willis in 2007.
Carter’s longevity is incredible. I wrote about it four years ago, and he’s still going!
An amazing athlete in his prime, Carter has remained in excellent shape. He has transitioned into a stretch four late in his career. He’s strong enough to defend opposing bigs, and his outside shooting/mobility are positives at power forward.
The Hawks are rebuilding around Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cameron Reddish. The future is the priority.
But if that if that young group is ahead of schedule, Carter could help Atlanta compete for the playoffs next season. If it takes a little longer, Carter can provide veteran mentorship in the meantime.
Knicks owner James Dolan entered the 2013-14 season expecting a championship.
New York had just gone 54-28 and won a playoff series, its best season in more than a decade. The Knicks also just traded a first-round pick for Andrea Bargnani.
Predictably, the season went poorly. New York finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs (starting a six-year-running postseason drought).
Among the many problems that season: The Knicks hired a consulting firm, McKinsey & Company. Dave Hopla, an assistant coach on that team, detailed why “we got so fed up with them.”
Ian Begley of SNY:
Hopla said the consulting agency advised coaches to stop watching film with players at one point during the year.
“The players were like, ‘Why aren’t we watching film?’ (We said), ‘the McKinsey group told us,’ ” Hopla recalled.
Hopla said the consultants also told members of the coaching staff to fill out paperwork documenting how players performed in all workouts, a process Hopla felt was time-consuming (a second source confirms that coaches were asked to fill out the paperwork).
“I told them if we took all that time writing reports and we actually worked the players out, we would have made the playoffs,” Hopla said.
Members of the consulting firm attended practices and games at home and on the road, which, according to Hopla, led to concerns from the players.
“The players started asking who they were,” Hopla said. “…. They were worried about maybe they were writing reports about them. They were paranoid.”
That sounds so miserable.
Bureaucrats disrupting trusted processes. Extra paperwork. Suspicious onlookers.
No wonder the Knicks’ organizational culture looked so poor.
At least Dolan fixed that error and moved the franchise in a great new direction at the end of that season. Or not.