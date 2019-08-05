Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Drummond drinks a beer per day… to get the calories

Andre Drummond is gearing up for a potential contract year.

That means getting in better shape.

The Detroit Pistons center said recently he has eliminated red meat from his diet mainly consisting of fish and vegetables.

To ensure the necessary caloric intake, he drinks a beer per day.

He was drawn to Miller Lite because, well, that’s what his personal chef bought.

I’m not a nutritionist, but it seems there are healthier ways to get calories. That said, Drummond is 6-foot-11 with a wide frame. I doubt a single light beer per day will harm him. If he enjoys it, that matters, too.

This just isn’t how it usually works.

Report: Vince Carter signing with Hawks, playing record-breaking 22nd NBA season

The Hawks held a roster spot for Vince Carter.

He apparently found no better offers.

This will be Carter’s 22nd season – most in NBA history. He’ll break a tie with Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish. If he plays on or past Jan. 26, Carter would also become the first 43-year-old to play in the NBA since Willis in 2007.

Carter’s longevity is incredible. I wrote about it four years ago, and he’s still going!

An amazing athlete in his prime, Carter has remained in excellent shape. He has transitioned into a stretch four late in his career. He’s strong enough to defend opposing bigs, and his outside shooting/mobility are positives at power forward.

The Hawks are rebuilding around Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cameron Reddish. The future is the priority.

But if that if that young group is ahead of schedule, Carter could help Atlanta compete for the playoffs next season. If it takes a little longer, Carter can provide veteran mentorship in the meantime.

Former assistant coach: Knicks hired consulting firm that created headaches, paranoia

Knicks owner James Dolan entered the 2013-14 season expecting a championship.

New York had just gone 54-28 and won a playoff series, its best season in more than a decade. The Knicks also just traded a first-round pick for Andrea Bargnani.

Predictably, the season went poorly. New York finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs (starting a six-year-running postseason drought).

Among the many problems that season: The Knicks hired a consulting firm, McKinsey & Company. Dave Hopla, an assistant coach on that team, detailed why “we got so fed up with them.”

Hopla said the consulting agency advised coaches to stop watching film with players at one point during the year.

“The players were like, ‘Why aren’t we watching film?’ (We said), ‘the McKinsey group told us,’ ” Hopla recalled.

Hopla said the consultants also told members of the coaching staff to fill out paperwork documenting how players performed in all workouts, a process Hopla felt was time-consuming (a second source confirms that coaches were asked to fill out the paperwork).

“I told them if we took all that time writing reports and we actually worked the players out, we would have made the playoffs,” Hopla said.

Members of the consulting firm attended practices and games at home and on the road, which, according to Hopla, led to concerns from the players.

“The players started asking who they were,” Hopla said. “…. They were worried about maybe they were writing reports about them. They were paranoid.”

That sounds so miserable.

Bureaucrats disrupting trusted processes. Extra paperwork. Suspicious onlookers.

No wonder the Knicks’ organizational culture looked so poor.

At least Dolan fixed that error and moved the franchise in a great new direction at the end of that season. Or not.

Jamal Murray, R.J. Barrett not playing for Team Canada in World Cup

USA Basketball is struggling to gets its top players to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

The United States isn’t the only country with that issue.

After initially announcing a training-camp roster featuring 17 NBA players, Canada is down to five NBA players in contention for the World Cup roster.

Team Canada’s best player (Nuggets guard Jamal Murray) and most highly touted young player (Knicks guard R.J. Barrett) will both attend training camp. But dealing with injuries, neither will go to China.

Other Canadian NBA players no longer in the roster pool:

Nik Stauskas is both longer in the roster pool and no longer in the NBA.

That leaves the only NBA candidates for Team Canada as:

Other Canadians heading to training camp: Aaron Best,  Melvin Ejim, Brady Heslip, Kaza Kajami-Keane, Andrew Nembhard, Duane Notice, Eugene Omoruyi, Kevin Pangos, Addison Patterson, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb and Kyle Wiltjer.

That could still be a decent team, but Canada has definitely lost a lot of bite.

Report: Draymond Green gets player option on extension, breaking Warriors trend

Stephen Curry signed a bargain rookie-scale contract extension with the Warriors while  still experiencing significant ankle injuries. He got healthy, blossomed into a superstar and didn’t complain. His relatively low salary was instrumental in Golden State clearing cap space to sign Kevin Durant and building a dynasty.

Curry finally got a chance to get his deserved contract in 2017. He re-signed on a super-max deal and asked for a player option.

Even after all he had meant for them, the Warriors said no.

Klay Thompson didn’t get a player option on his rookie-extension. Not on his max contract this summer, either. Even when talks broke down with Draymond Green during his lone free agency, Golden State got him to come to terms without including a player option.

Green finally broke the Warriors on player options with his four-year, $99,666,363 extension.

Kevin Durant got players options on his three 1+1 contracts with the Warriors. That speaks to his power. Those also weren’t long-term deals. It’s a different thing.

This is Green’s reward for taking such a big discount on the extension.

His max for re-signing projected to be $204 million over five years. His max for signing elsewhere projected to be $151 million over four years. He could’ve even won Defensive Player of the Year or made an All-NBA team and become eligible for a super-max contract, which projects to be worth $238 million over five years.

Green wouldn’t have necessarily gotten max offers in free agency. But he had a chance. He certainly had plenty of room to make more money than he will on the extension.

The player option is better to have than not. It’s value here is limited, though.

Green can opt out of $27,586,225 at age 33. It seems unlikely he’d draw a higher salary in 2023 free agency. Maybe he could opt out to get more overall compensation in a multi-year deal.

The player option Green really could have used was for this year. He could have gotten way more than his $18,539,130 salary on the open market. He’s coming off a strong playoff run and is just 29. He knew his options would likely be more limited next year at age 30, which is why he signed his extension.

That’s also why the Warriors have so strongly resisted player options in their contracts.