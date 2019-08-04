Wizards hire analytics expert Dean Oliver… as assistant coach

Dean Oliver literally wrote the book on basketball analytics. He has worked for multiple NBA teams, most recently the Kings.
In 2019, every NBA team has an analytics specialist in its front office. Those hires are no longer notable.
But there’s a twist on the Wizards hiring Oliver.
Wizards release:
Oliver, widely known as a pioneer in sports analytics, will bring his skillset to the coaching staff.
Oliver isn’t totally a one-trick pony. He played and assistant-coached at Cal Tech.
All teams use statistics for in-game strategy.
But few teams have a coach who’s so analytically focused. It’ll be interesting to see how Washington utilizes Oliver.
DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with forward Vlatko Cancar.
The 22-year-old Cancar was the 49th pick by Denver in the 2017 draft.
Bobby Marks of ESPN:
Cancar played in the Summer League for the Nuggets the past two years. He spent last season with San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league where he averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds in 34 games.
A native of Slovenia, Cancar also spent time with KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League.
Cancar will wear No. 31 for Denver.
You probably weren’t wondering why D.J. Cooper – who went undrafted out of Ohio in 2013 then played professionally overseas – sat out last season.
You probably should have been.
Cooper submitted urine for a drug test that indicated he was pregnant, according to MMC RTV Slovenia. The urine reportedly originally belonged to his girlfriend.
That got Cooper a two-year suspension that covered last season and runs through next season.
The big question: Did Cooper already know his girlfriend was pregnant?
I like stupid internet things, and the NBA is pretty stupid in the heat of August. I also like nostalgia, and I bet you do too. That’s why you are looking forward to LeBron James in Space Jam 2.
But what about a Kevin Durant-themed take on the classic “Snake” video game, made popular for my generation on Nokia cell phones?
That exists, too. Apparently.
A fan has created a free browser-based game that features Durant as the snake and folks from his career — Billy Donovan, CJ McCollum, Steven Adams — as the bits he eats to grow longer. When a player eats items, some trigger little phrases at the top of the screen.
For example, if you eat Kyle Singler, it says “Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.” This is a reference to one of Durant’s tweets about his OKC teammates from one of his burner accounts.
When you die, you can keep playing or “Hit Free Agency” to pick a new team. The options available are the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Seattle SuperSonics, University of Texas Longhorns, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks.
I’m pretty bad at it, so my high score before I gave up was 875.
Play the game here and see if you can score better than me.
The Vancouver Grizzlies had one of the all-time great jerseys of the 90s. Teal seemed to be a color of that decade, and Vancouver had an abundance of it. Mix in a cartoon bear and some splashes of red and brown, and you had the recipe for something that would look cool at Coachella 15 years later.
It’s the 20th season of the Grizzlies as a franchise, and thus they are bringing back some great old uniforms. According to the team’s Twitter page, they’ll wear the retro mid-90s teal kits next season. In 2020-21, they’ll bring back the early Pau Gasol-era black uniforms as well.
Via Twitter:
The Grizzlies moniker doesn’t really fit for Memphis, but the colorways will remain great forever. Bringing back that court is a pretty cool idea too.
These teams keep trying to capitalize on nostalgia as a driving marketing factor, and let me tell you what, I’m inclined to let them.