Report: Nuggets sign Vlatko Cancar to three-year contract, two seasons guaranteed

DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with forward Vlatko Cancar.

The 22-year-old Cancar was the 49th pick by Denver in the 2017 draft.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Denver makes it official on former second-round pick Vlatko Cancar. Three-year contract with the first 2 years guaranteed. The Nuggets used part of the midlevel exception and are now $979K below the tax with 14 guaranteed contracts. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 2, 2019

Cancar played in the Summer League for the Nuggets the past two years. He spent last season with San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league where he averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds in 34 games.

A native of Slovenia, Cancar also spent time with KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League.

Cancar will wear No. 31 for Denver.