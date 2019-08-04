Report: Hawks holding roster spot for Vince Carter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From a team perspective, John Wall has the NBA’s worst contract.

In 2017, Wall made the only All-NBA team of his career, a third team. That exceptional season made him eligible for a super-max extension. Wall added four years and $171,131,520 to his deal.

Wall’s production slipped the following year. He reverted to being an All-Star, but not an All-NBA player – a discouraging sign for his yet-to-begin extension.

The situation became even more bleak last season. Wall missed most of the year with a heel injury then compounded his health issues with an infection and ruptured Achilles.

Wall’s super-max extension will kick in this season. He could miss all of it. After that, he’ll be a 30-year-old guard who has been reliant on his speed and is coming off devastating leg injuries.

Wall, via NBC Sports Washington:

“The only thing I questioned was ‘the worst contract in NBA history,'” Wall said. “That was my lowest point because I was like do I really deserve this money? Did I really earn it?” “I looked back at all the years and all the things I’ve been through and said yes, I did deserve this, I did earn this. It was never given to me.”

“To say I have the worst contract in NBA history, that’s all I needed,” Wall said. “The ones that doubted me on the highest level I don’t speak to because I know my game will do the talking when I get back to playing.”

Worst contract in NBA history? It’s in the running, but there are so many other contenders. Wall might not even have the worst contract in Wizards history. Hello, Gilbert Arenas.

But Wall shouldn’t concern himself with that. He earned the contract, because Washington offered it. That should be the end of the discussion, as far as his perspective.

Wall had an excellent season. The Wizards wanted to lock him in long-term. The super-max was new, and there was less concern about how it could backfire. The deal seemed expensive for Washington, but it also looked like the cost of doing business.

It obviously hasn’t turned out that way.

I have major doubt in Wall’s ability to come back strong. Using his doubters as motivation could help. But he’ll still be a 30-year-old guard coming off major injury. That’s a lot to overcome, and Wall wasn’t playing up to his contract before getting hurt.

Again, though, he shouldn’t fret about that. As long as he tries his hardest, he should keep collecting those checks without remorse – no matter how it translates on the court.