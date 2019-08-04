John Wall questioned himself on ‘worst contract in NBA history’ then determined ‘I did earn this’

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

From a team perspective, John Wall has the NBA’s worst contract.

In 2017, Wall made the only All-NBA team of his career, a third team. That exceptional season made him eligible for a super-max extension. Wall added four years and $171,131,520 to his deal.

Wall’s production slipped the following year. He reverted to being an All-Star, but not an All-NBA player – a discouraging sign for his yet-to-begin extension.

The situation became even more bleak last season. Wall missed most of the year with a heel injury then compounded his health issues with an infection and ruptured Achilles.

Wall’s super-max extension will kick in this season. He could miss all of it. After that, he’ll be a 30-year-old guard who has been reliant on his speed and is coming off devastating leg injuries.

Wall, via NBC Sports Washington:

“The only thing I questioned was ‘the worst contract in NBA history,'” Wall said.  “That was my lowest point because I was like do I really deserve this money? Did I really earn it?”

“I looked back at all the years and all the things I’ve been through and said yes, I did deserve this, I did earn this. It was never given to me.”

“To say I have the worst contract in NBA history, that’s all I needed,” Wall said. “The ones that doubted me on the highest level I don’t speak to because I know my game will do the talking when I get back to playing.”

Worst contract in NBA history? It’s in the running, but there are so many other contenders. Wall might not even have the worst contract in Wizards history. Hello, Gilbert Arenas.

But Wall shouldn’t concern himself with that. He earned the contract, because Washington offered it. That should be the end of the discussion, as far as his perspective.

Wall had an excellent season. The Wizards wanted to lock him in long-term. The super-max was new, and there was less concern about how it could backfire. The deal seemed expensive for Washington, but it also looked like the cost of doing business.

It obviously hasn’t turned out that way.

I have major doubt in Wall’s ability to come back strong. Using his doubters as motivation could help. But he’ll still be a 30-year-old guard coming off major injury. That’s a lot to overcome, and Wall wasn’t playing up to his contract before getting hurt.

Again, though, he shouldn’t fret about that. As long as he tries his hardest, he should keep collecting those checks without remorse – no matter how it translates on the court.

Potential first-rounder skipping college to prepare for 2021 NBA draft

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What do top basketball players do after high school?

Eventually, they’ll be able to jump straight to the NBA. But for now, the league’s age minimum bars it.

College basketball is the most popular choice. However, that traditional route doesn’t appeal to everyone.

So, unconventional paths are emerging.

The Australian National Basketball League offers “Next stars” contracts that guarantee about $78,000 U.S. gross. The NBA’s minor league affiliate offers Select Contracts with a $125,000 salary.

Darius Bazley sat out last season then became the No. 23 pick in this year’s draft, joining the Thunder.

Highly touted 2020 recruit MarJon Beauchamp of Seattle is taking a similar path.

Beauchamp :

It’s incorrect to say college basketball players don’t get paid. They receive scholarships, room and board and even lately spending money.

They don’t get paid market rate. That’s the problem.

So, Beauchamp is forgoing compensation to do this training program. He won’t be bound by amateurism rules and could get a shoe deal, other sponsorship money or loans. But many college players get those benefits under the table, anyway. There’s a risk here.

Chameleon BX calls itself a “personalized 12-month program to prepare elite athletes for the NBA draft.” It lists former NBA head coaches Dave Joerger (Kings and Grizzlies) and Bob Hill (Pacers, Spurs and SuperSonics) among its staff.

Beauchamp will be an interesting test case.

Wizards hire analytics expert Dean Oliver… as assistant coach

Dave Reginek/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Dean Oliver literally wrote the book on basketball analytics. He has worked for multiple NBA teams, most recently the Kings.

In 2019, every NBA team has an analytics specialist in its front office. Those hires are no longer notable.

But there’s a twist on the Wizards hiring Oliver.

Wizards release:

Oliver, widely known as a pioneer in sports analytics, will bring his skillset to the coaching staff.

Oliver isn’t totally a one-trick pony. He played and assistant-coached at Cal Tech.

All teams use statistics for in-game strategy.

But few teams have a coach who’s so analytically focused. It’ll be interesting to see how Washington utilizes Oliver.

Report: Nuggets sign Vlatko Cancar to three-year contract, two seasons guaranteed

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 4, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with forward Vlatko Cancar.

The 22-year-old Cancar was the 49th pick by Denver in the 2017 draft.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Cancar played in the Summer League for the Nuggets the past two years. He spent last season with San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league where he averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds in 34 games.

A native of Slovenia, Cancar also spent time with KK Mega Bemax of the Adriatic League.

Cancar will wear No. 31 for Denver.

Report: Player in Europe failed drug test because it showed he was pregnant

DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

You probably weren’t wondering why D.J. Cooper – who went undrafted out of Ohio in 2013 then played professionally overseas – sat out last season.

You probably should have been.

Cooper submitted urine for a drug test that indicated he was pregnant, according to MMC RTV Slovenia. The urine reportedly originally belonged to his girlfriend.

That got Cooper a two-year suspension that covered last season and runs through next season.

The big question: Did Cooper already know his girlfriend was pregnant?