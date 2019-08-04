Michael Reaves/Getty Images

John Wall predicts Bradley Beal will sign contract extension with Wizards

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Wizards have offered Bradley Beal a contract extension worth as much as allowable, with his choice of length:

  • One year, $34,502,129 ($34,502,129 annually)
  • Two years, $71,764,428 ($35,882,214 annually)
  • Three years, $111,786,897 ($37,262,299 annually)

But if Beal waits, his max contract in 2021 free agency projects to be far larger:

  • Re-sign: Five years, $218 million($44 million annually)
  • Leave: Four years, $161 million ($40 million annually)

By waiting, Beal would also give himself a chance to make an All-NBA team either of the next two seasons and qualify for a super-max deal. That projection:

  • Super-max: Five years, $254 million ($51 million annually)

So, it makes a lot of sense for Beal to decline the extension now. Yet, not everyone believes he will.

John Wall, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I think he will sign it,” Wall said at his annual backpack giveaway on Saturday in Prince George’s County, MD.

“Brad’s a very smart guy. He’s going to make the best decision for himself and the organization. He enjoys D.C. I mean, he won the Community Assist Award for all the things he did here. He loves playing with me.”

Wall made it clear he will not counsel Beal on the decision, saying the two-time All-Star shooting guard “is his own man.”

“At the end of the day, you never know. You can sign an extension like I signed an extension and then an injury can happen or something years later,” Wall said.

“I talk about it every day, man. Sometimes you can bank on yourself, but sometimes it’s not good to bank on yourself. I had the opportunity where if I didn’t want to sign, I could have waited one more year and tried to make All-NBA again. It’s very tough. You’ve only got like seven guys that are going to make All-NBA every year. So, I was like ‘if they offer me the extension, I’m gonna sign it.'”

Many players wouldn’t comment on a teammate’s contract situation. Wall often seems oblivious to norms like that. Even with stating Beal is smart and will make the decision for himself, Wall crossed a line many wouldn’t.

Wall also has a unique perspective. He signed a contract extension then got hurt. He would’ve gotten far less money if he waited.

But Wall got the super max when he signed. If he waited, he could’ve gotten a longer super-max deal with another All-NBA team. But he also could’ve (and in hindsight, would’ve) fall out of super-max eligibility entirely.

Beal is in the opposite situation. His regular max in 2021 free agency will be higher than the largest extension he could sign now. The super max is also a possibility if he waits.

Sure, there’s a risk Beal gets hurt or declines. But he’s just 26 and plays shooting guard, a position of need around the league. Odds strongly favor him getting more money if he waits.

Wall is right: Beal will decide for himself. Beal will assess how much he values financial security and what he thinks of Washington. There are reasons to extend.

Like most, I think the reasons not to extend carry more weight.

Report: Hawks holding roster spot for Vince Carter

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Vince Carter said he wants to play next season, which would be his record-breaking 22nd in the NBA.

But the 42-year-old remains a free agent.

He has at least one option, though.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

The Hawks currently have two open roster spots, and one of them is reserved for Carter if he wants it.

Carter has become an effective stretch four and veteran mentor. He has remained in excellent shape, and he’s strong enough to handle opposing bigs. As a power forward, his shooting range and mobility are weapons.

Given his age, Carter could decline sharply at any moment. But it appears he can still fill a role.

Carter clearly isn’t overly eager to return to Atlanta, where he spent last season. If he were, he would’ve already signed. He can look for better offers – a sentimental return to the Raptors, a spot on a better team or anything else he desires.

Staying with the Hawks isn’t a bad fallback. He has that in his back pocket while he searches.

John Wall questioned himself on ‘worst contract in NBA history’ then determined ‘I did earn this’

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
From a team perspective, John Wall has the NBA’s worst contract.

In 2017, Wall made the only All-NBA team of his career, a third team. That exceptional season made him eligible for a super-max extension. Wall added four years and $171,131,520 to his deal.

Wall’s production slipped the following year. He reverted to being an All-Star, but not an All-NBA player – a discouraging sign for his yet-to-begin extension.

The situation became even more bleak last season. Wall missed most of the year with a heel injury then compounded his health issues with an infection and ruptured Achilles.

Wall’s super-max extension will kick in this season. He could miss all of it. After that, he’ll be a 30-year-old guard who has been reliant on his speed and is coming off devastating leg injuries.

Wall, via NBC Sports Washington:

“The only thing I questioned was ‘the worst contract in NBA history,'” Wall said.  “That was my lowest point because I was like do I really deserve this money? Did I really earn it?”

“I looked back at all the years and all the things I’ve been through and said yes, I did deserve this, I did earn this. It was never given to me.”

“To say I have the worst contract in NBA history, that’s all I needed,” Wall said. “The ones that doubted me on the highest level I don’t speak to because I know my game will do the talking when I get back to playing.”

Worst contract in NBA history? It’s in the running, but there are so many other contenders. Wall might not even have the worst contract in Wizards history. Hello, Gilbert Arenas.

But Wall shouldn’t concern himself with that. He earned the contract, because Washington offered it. That should be the end of the discussion, as far as his perspective.

Wall had an excellent season. The Wizards wanted to lock him in long-term. The super-max was new, and there was less concern about how it could backfire. The deal seemed expensive for Washington, but it also looked like the cost of doing business.

It obviously hasn’t turned out that way.

I have major doubt in Wall’s ability to come back strong. Using his doubters as motivation could help. But he’ll still be a 30-year-old guard coming off major injury. That’s a lot to overcome, and Wall wasn’t playing up to his contract before getting hurt.

Again, though, he shouldn’t fret about that. As long as he tries his hardest, he should keep collecting those checks without remorse – no matter how it translates on the court.

Potential first-rounder skipping college to prepare for 2021 NBA draft

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
What do top basketball players do after high school?

Eventually, they’ll be able to jump straight to the NBA. But for now, the league’s age minimum bars it.

College basketball is the most popular choice. However, that traditional route doesn’t appeal to everyone.

So, unconventional paths are emerging.

The Australian National Basketball League offers “Next stars” contracts that guarantee about $78,000 U.S. gross. The NBA’s minor league affiliate offers Select Contracts with a $125,000 salary.

Darius Bazley sat out last season then became the No. 23 pick in this year’s draft, joining the Thunder.

Highly touted 2020 recruit MarJon Beauchamp of Seattle is taking a similar path.

Beauchamp :

It’s incorrect to say college basketball players don’t get paid. They receive scholarships, room and board and even lately spending money.

They don’t get paid market rate. That’s the problem.

So, Beauchamp is forgoing compensation to do this training program. He won’t be bound by amateurism rules and could get a shoe deal, other sponsorship money or loans. But many college players get those benefits under the table, anyway. There’s a risk here.

Chameleon BX calls itself a “personalized 12-month program to prepare elite athletes for the NBA draft.” It lists former NBA head coaches Dave Joerger (Kings and Grizzlies) and Bob Hill (Pacers, Spurs and SuperSonics) among its staff.

Beauchamp will be an interesting test case.

Wizards hire analytics expert Dean Oliver… as assistant coach

Dave Reginek/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Dean Oliver literally wrote the book on basketball analytics. He has worked for multiple NBA teams, most recently the Kings.

In 2019, every NBA team has an analytics specialist in its front office. Those hires are no longer notable.

But there’s a twist on the Wizards hiring Oliver.

Wizards release:

Oliver, widely known as a pioneer in sports analytics, will bring his skillset to the coaching staff.

Oliver isn’t totally a one-trick pony. He played and assistant-coached at Cal Tech.

All teams use statistics for in-game strategy.

But few teams have a coach who’s so analytically focused. It’ll be interesting to see how Washington utilizes Oliver.