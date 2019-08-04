AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Carmelo Anthony on Bulls in 2014 free agency: ‘I was going to Chicago’

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
LeBron James has won three championships in 15 years.

Dwyane Wade has won three championships in 15 years.

Carmelo Anthony has won three playoff series in 15 years.

Anthony is painfully aware of his lack of team success relative to his friends/peers. He’ll also point out: He never had the teammates LeBron and Wade did.

But is that partially Anthony’s fault?

Appearing on ESPN, Anthony discussed potential opportunities to join LeBron and Wade on the Heat in 2010, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah on the Bulls in 2014.

LeBron (Cavaliers) and Wade (Heat) signed shorter rookie-scale extensions in 2006, allowing them to become free agents in 2010. Anthony said they urged him to do the same. Instead, Anthony locked in longer with the Nuggets. While LeBron and Wade were uniting with Chris Bosh in free agency, Anthony was stuck in Denver. Had Anthony taken the three-year extension, it could have been him – not Chris Bosh – on Miami’s big three.

Anthony:

We didn’t know that that was going to happen. It was just conversations at that point in time. We always said we wanted to play with each other – USA teams, world championships. We always said that, coming into the NBA as well. We don’t know that was going to come into fruition. We didn’t know even how that was going to happen. At that point in time when they brought that to me, it was just an idea.

The Miami situation, that was just an idea. That was just at the idea stages. And I was about to sign shortly after that conversation.

This is spot on. Stars talk about teaming up far more than it actually happens. Anthony could have left guaranteed money on the table, but four years in advance, he had no way of knowing how it’d turn out. Players sometimes sacrifice money for winning and get neither. Anthony took the safe option, and that was totally fine.

There’s also no guarantee the Heat would’ve been as good with Anthony instead of Bosh. Bosh proved excellent as supporting traditional stars. His defense was essential to Miami. Anthony probably wouldn’t have developed those complementary skills.

Anthony eventually engineered a trade to the Knicks. New York was mediocre, and Anthony had a chance to leave in 2014 unrestricted free agency. He reportedly nearly chose the Bulls.

Anthony:

I was going to Chicago. Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah. I was there, right? I was there. And then I started getting whispers behind the scenes. “Yo, look, this person ain’t gonna be there. It ain’t really right. This and that.” And it was all of that started to come up in the midst of my decision-making. I wasn’t going to let anything cloud that. I met with New York last. They was the last team I met with, because I knew that I was ready to move on from that situation because of what I was dealing with and going through in New York. After that, I met with New York the last meeting and said, “Tell me what you’re going to do for the organization, for us to put a team together to go compete and try to win. That was my conversation with them. There was a lot of things that was promised, a lot of things that was said. And I said, “You know what? Because I belong in New York, I’m going to roll with you. I’m going to roll with you.”

It sounds like Anthony is talking about Tom Thibodeau. The coach and management were already experiencing tension that led to Thibodeau getting fired the next year. Once again, Anthony had sound reason to pick the lesser team. He rightfully snuffed out that Chicago was soon in for major change.

However, also once again, Anthony took the bigger contract. He keeps glossing over that.

There’s nothing wrong with that. He’d look better by just admitting it. By saying he trusted the Knicks – the Knicks! – to build a winner, Anthony looks foolish. That’s a shame-on-him situation. Just say he took the money.

Anthony was a very good player whose main skill, scoring, draws the largest paychecks. He also didn’t contribute much as a defender and passer. His high salary and narrow skill set made it difficult for his teams to build a winner around him.

He could have have put himself in different situations. But many of the same people who say Anthony didn’t win enough also criticize Kevin Durant for taking an easy route to the title. It’s so hard to please that crowd.

Anthony sounds generally satisfied with his career (at least until this last stretch). He played the role he wanted and made a lot of money. That matters.

It’s easy to second-guess his contracts. But with different moves, we’d probably just be second-guessing a different set of circumstances.

Report: Patrick Patterson surrendered $1.2M to leave Thunder for Clippers

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
The Thunder are a taxed-out team willingly taking a step back and looking to trim costs.

The Clippers are early championship favorite and play in a desirable L.A. market.

No wonder Patrick Patterson wanted to move on. And no wonder Oklahoma City let him.

Patterson agreed to a buyout with the Thunder and will reportedly sign with the Clippers.

How much did he surrender to make that happen?

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

Patterson’s salary was $5,711,200. He’ll get $2,331,593 from the Clippers. With the $3.5 million giveback in the buyout, he’s down $1.2 million.

But as Marks said, the Clippers offer Patterson an opportunity to establish value entering free agency next summer. He’s the most archetypically sized stretch four on a strong roster.

The Thunder were $4,307,532 over the luxury-tax line. By reducing Patterson’s guarantee by $3.5 million and stretching the remaining amount, they get out of the tax.

However, Oklahoma City now has just 13 players. Signing someone else for the full season would put The Thunder back into the tax. They could skirt roster-size-minimum rules (essentially, 14 players) by signing someone to an unguaranteed deal and waiving him every couple weeks. Or they make another move to trim payroll.

John Wall predicts Bradley Beal will sign contract extension with Wizards

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Wizards have offered Bradley Beal a contract extension worth as much as allowable, with his choice of length:

  • One year, $34,502,129 ($34,502,129 annually)
  • Two years, $71,764,428 ($35,882,214 annually)
  • Three years, $111,786,897 ($37,262,299 annually)

But if Beal waits, his max contract in 2021 free agency projects to be far larger:

  • Re-sign: Five years, $218 million($44 million annually)
  • Leave: Four years, $161 million ($40 million annually)

By waiting, Beal would also give himself a chance to make an All-NBA team either of the next two seasons and qualify for a super-max deal. That projection:

  • Super-max: Five years, $254 million ($51 million annually)

So, it makes a lot of sense for Beal to decline the extension now. Yet, not everyone believes he will.

John Wall, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“I think he will sign it,” Wall said at his annual backpack giveaway on Saturday in Prince George’s County, MD.

“Brad’s a very smart guy. He’s going to make the best decision for himself and the organization. He enjoys D.C. I mean, he won the Community Assist Award for all the things he did here. He loves playing with me.”

Wall made it clear he will not counsel Beal on the decision, saying the two-time All-Star shooting guard “is his own man.”

“At the end of the day, you never know. You can sign an extension like I signed an extension and then an injury can happen or something years later,” Wall said.

“I talk about it every day, man. Sometimes you can bank on yourself, but sometimes it’s not good to bank on yourself. I had the opportunity where if I didn’t want to sign, I could have waited one more year and tried to make All-NBA again. It’s very tough. You’ve only got like seven guys that are going to make All-NBA every year. So, I was like ‘if they offer me the extension, I’m gonna sign it.'”

Many players wouldn’t comment on a teammate’s contract situation. Wall often seems oblivious to norms like that. Even with stating Beal is smart and will make the decision for himself, Wall crossed a line many wouldn’t.

Wall also has a unique perspective. He signed a contract extension then got hurt. He would’ve gotten far less money if he waited.

But Wall got the super max when he signed. If he waited, he could’ve gotten a longer super-max deal with another All-NBA team. But he also could’ve (and in hindsight, would’ve) fall out of super-max eligibility entirely.

Beal is in the opposite situation. His regular max in 2021 free agency will be higher than the largest extension he could sign now. The super max is also a possibility if he waits.

Sure, there’s a risk Beal gets hurt or declines. But he’s just 26 and plays shooting guard, a position of need around the league. Odds strongly favor him getting more money if he waits.

Wall is right: Beal will decide for himself. Beal will assess how much he values financial security and what he thinks of Washington. There are reasons to extend.

Like most, I think the reasons not to extend carry more weight.

Report: Hawks holding roster spot for Vince Carter

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Vince Carter said he wants to play next season, which would be his record-breaking 22nd in the NBA.

But the 42-year-old remains a free agent.

He has at least one option, though.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

The Hawks currently have two open roster spots, and one of them is reserved for Carter if he wants it.

Carter has become an effective stretch four and veteran mentor. He has remained in excellent shape, and he’s strong enough to handle opposing bigs. As a power forward, his shooting range and mobility are weapons.

Given his age, Carter could decline sharply at any moment. But it appears he can still fill a role.

Carter clearly isn’t overly eager to return to Atlanta, where he spent last season. If he were, he would’ve already signed. He can look for better offers – a sentimental return to the Raptors, a spot on a better team or anything else he desires.

Staying with the Hawks isn’t a bad fallback. He has that in his back pocket while he searches.

John Wall questioned himself on ‘worst contract in NBA history’ then determined ‘I did earn this’

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
From a team perspective, John Wall has the NBA’s worst contract.

In 2017, Wall made the only All-NBA team of his career, a third team. That exceptional season made him eligible for a super-max extension. Wall added four years and $171,131,520 to his deal.

Wall’s production slipped the following year. He reverted to being an All-Star, but not an All-NBA player – a discouraging sign for his yet-to-begin extension.

The situation became even more bleak last season. Wall missed most of the year with a heel injury then compounded his health issues with an infection and ruptured Achilles.

Wall’s super-max extension will kick in this season. He could miss all of it. After that, he’ll be a 30-year-old guard who has been reliant on his speed and is coming off devastating leg injuries.

Wall, via NBC Sports Washington:

“The only thing I questioned was ‘the worst contract in NBA history,'” Wall said.  “That was my lowest point because I was like do I really deserve this money? Did I really earn it?”

“I looked back at all the years and all the things I’ve been through and said yes, I did deserve this, I did earn this. It was never given to me.”

“To say I have the worst contract in NBA history, that’s all I needed,” Wall said. “The ones that doubted me on the highest level I don’t speak to because I know my game will do the talking when I get back to playing.”

Worst contract in NBA history? It’s in the running, but there are so many other contenders. Wall might not even have the worst contract in Wizards history. Hello, Gilbert Arenas.

But Wall shouldn’t concern himself with that. He earned the contract, because Washington offered it. That should be the end of the discussion, as far as his perspective.

Wall had an excellent season. The Wizards wanted to lock him in long-term. The super-max was new, and there was less concern about how it could backfire. The deal seemed expensive for Washington, but it also looked like the cost of doing business.

It obviously hasn’t turned out that way.

I have major doubt in Wall’s ability to come back strong. Using his doubters as motivation could help. But he’ll still be a 30-year-old guard coming off major injury. That’s a lot to overcome, and Wall wasn’t playing up to his contract before getting hurt.

Again, though, he shouldn’t fret about that. As long as he tries his hardest, he should keep collecting those checks without remorse – no matter how it translates on the court.