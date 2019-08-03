NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers will wear incredible 1970s throwbacks next year (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoAug 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies will be wearing some extra cool mid-1990s uniforms next season. It will coincide with an old-school floor, and in 2020-21 they will wear some classic black Pau Gasol-era throwbacks.

Not to be outdone, the Philadelphia 76ers have decided to wear a retro jersey next season, too.

In 2019-20, Philly will wear some wild, extremely 1970s kits. They harken back to the days of Billy Cunningham and the 1970-71 Sixers, when Dr. Jack Ramsay took the team as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Serena Winters has a great write-up on the inspiration behind the jerseys that you should definitely check out.

Meanwhile, it’s cool that fans are getting a chance to learn about their team’s history through throwbacks like this. Plus, having the “S” on the front work its way into both “seventy” and “sixers” is something that could have only happened in the ‘70s.

Keep these coming.

Raptors arena gets multi-million dollar upgrades after championship

Getty
Associated PressAug 3, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) While the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors gear up for next season, Scotiabank Arena is getting a multimillion-dollar face-lift.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Michael Friisdahl calls it a “reimagination” of the venue that opened in February 1999.

“We’ve got to keep getting better, we’ve got to keep improving the experience,” Friisdahl said. “We won a championship – we’ve won four championships in the last three years. That, if anything, motivates us to do even more.”

Friisdahl, who took up his position at MLSE in December 2015, declined to put a price-tag on the improvements other than to say it’s “multi, multimillion dollars.”

“Eventually when it’s all said and done, you will notice that everything will have be touched in one way or another to improve the overall (fan) experience,” he added.

MLSE is coming off a major high thanks to the Raptors’ NBA championship in June. That followed titles by Toronto FC (MLS) and Raptors 905 (G League) in 2017 and the Marlies (American Hockey League) in 2018.

The Argos also won the Grey Cup in 2017 with MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum a part-owner. But MLSE didn’t take over full ownership until just after the team won the CFL title.

Friisdahl says MLSE’s investment is to ensure the arena is both a “gathering place” for fans but also a destination in the city, going hand-in-hand with the money that has gone into renovating nearby Union Station.

A pedestrian bridge is being built over Bay Street from CIBC Square, currently under construction. It will connect with a new second floor to the galleria on the north side of the arena, as well as the city’s underground Path network.

The bridge should help ease the postgame flow of fans, some of whom dodge traffic to get to the other side on their way to a transit hub located to the east. Via the galleria, it will also allow daily access to the arena’s Hot Stove Lounge and other special dining areas now just open during events.

The galleria improvements should be completed in the next 12 months, part of a larger plan that will take four to five years. The goal is to make the changes with the least amount of interruption to the facility.

On the west side of the arena, a new video board is going up at Jurassic Park. The new screen is 40% bigger.

Friisdahl notes proudly that the Raptors’ playoff run sparked close to 60 Jurassic Parks across the country. “So it’s really taken on a real life of its own with our fans.”

Hence the new, improved video screen. There will also be smaller video screens near the west entrance of the galleria, to help on nights with multiple games. Plus the arena is getting new digital Scotiabank signage that can light up in different colors, replacing the temporary arena signs.

Across the street, Real Sports Bar & Grill is being gutted. Since its opening in 2010, the cavernous restaurant-bar has been a man cave on steroids. It’s getting a makeover.

“We’re going to step that up another notch … There isn’t a stitch that isn’t being retouched in here,” Friisdahl said.

Inside the arena, the Chairman’s Suite – a restaurant and premium bar/lounge area on the south side – is being renovated. Outside, extra entrances for premium guests are being added to ease getting in.

While the arena footprint cannot be changed, Friisdahl says MLSE will spend the money needed to keep the building “best in class.”

That includes using technology to further connect with fans. You can already order food and merchandise from your seat via the team apps but Friisdahl says more in that vein is coming.

“We want to be able to communicate with our fans one-on-one as opposed to one-to-many,” he said.

That will include being able to consult your app to determine concession areas and washrooms with the smallest lineups – and to pre-order food and drink to pick up en route to your seat.

“That also requires tuning up our infrastructure within the arena because that requires a different level of support. And that’s part of the reimagination,” said the MLSE boss.

Scotiabank Arena is one of the “top-10 busiest buildings in the world,” according to Friisdahl. It staged a record number of events in 2018 with more than 110 live shows over and above NHL and NBA games.

Klay Thompson: ‘premature to say there’s no more dynasty’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 2, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors might be in trouble this year. Kevin Durant is now with the Brooklyn Nets, and Klay Thompson will be recovering for most of the season with an ACL tear that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

But still, the Warriors still have a lot of talent. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell, and Kevon Looney are all going to be impactful players for this squad in 2019-20.

It was also good news for Golden State fans that Thompson’s injury — if he had to suffer a serious one — was an ACL tear. That’s a pretty normal thing to have in this league, and players can absolutely come back from it just as strong (if not stronger).

For that reason, Thompson thinks that people shouldn’t be counting the Warriors out. Speaking to ESPN this week, Thompson said that it was premature to assume that the Golden State dynasty is over just because Durant is on the East Coast.

“I think that’s a little premature to say there’s no more dynasty. We still have Stephen Curry, 2-time MVP. Draymond Green, Defensive Player of the Year. Adding D’Angelo Russell was an incredible get for us. I mean, the kid’s going to blossom into a superstar in this league.

To say the dynasty is over is a little ignorant because I’m going to come back better and even more athletic. It would not be smart to count the Dubs out.”

There’s a lot of questions surrounding this team. Everyone is getting older, Thompson is coming off of an injury, and they are more top-heavy than ever. But just because the team isn’t a guarantee to win the Finals each and every year doesn’t mean the dynasty is over. A dynasty can still be a run of dominant play mixed with championship wins.

At the end of the day, we should still expect Golden State to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference over the next three or four years. Until they show us otherwise, we have to point out that the dynasty in San Francisco is ongoing.

Report: Dates scheduled for Lakers’ Anthony Davis at New Orleans, other return games

AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT
This era of star movement has produced one fun effect – increasingly common return games.

So many stars will return with new teams to their prior home arenas. The emotions of those games, positive or negative, often create memorable atmospheres.

When will those big games happen?

Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley will get cheered.

Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving will get booed.

I’m not sure what will happen with Paul George and Kristaps Porzingis. I lean toward George getting cheered, especially because Westbrook will return first to Oklahoma City and set a model. Porzingis will also likely receive mostly cheers – especially if the Knicks are bad without him. And they’ll probably be bad without him.

Also keep in mind: The schedule is still tentative. A few dates could be tweaked. But this draft will look similar to the final version.

Carmelo Anthony unhappy with how both Thunder and Rockets handled his exits

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony’s last three teams have decided they just no longer wanted him.

Anthony’s exit with the Knicks played out publicly with then-team president Phil Jackson declaring Anthony no longer fit in New York. Anthony’s finishes with the Thunder and Rockets went down more privately.

But appearing on ESPN today, Anthony explained his dismay with how both tenures ended.

Anthony on Oklahoma City:

It wasn’t until after the season that all this talk had started. Would he come back? Would he take a pay cut? Would he come off the bench? None of this stuff was ever discussed with me, as far as me coming off the bench. All I needed was somebody to communicate that with me. And I think people was afraid to stand up and communicate.

I wasn’t willing to accept that, because that never was explained to me. If you sat down with me man-to-man and said, “You know what, look, what’s best for this team is for you to come off the bench,” I probably would have fought it a little bit. But then I would have stepped away away from it and said, “You know what? This is what’s best for the team.” I went to Billy Donovan himself and said, “What do I have to do?” Right? “What do you need from me?” And everybody can vouch for that. “What do you need from me? What do I need to do?” And he told me. And I said, “Look, thank you. I appreciate it. This is what you’re going to get from me.” I really honestly wish the OKC situation would’ve worked out. I thought it was going to work out.

I think it was bigger than basketball. I think it was a tax situation. But I think they knew that for me coming in there. They was trying to get me to kind of revamp my contract. And at that point in time, I just felt like the situation wasn’t handled right. I felt like it was just a one-and-done situation in OKC. And I didn’t respect that. I didn’t want that. Because I went in there to fight.

After his lone season with the Thunder, Anthony said coming off the bench was out of the question. He said he couldn’t be effective in a small role.

It’s easy for him now to say he would’ve gotten over his ego if someone spoke to him face-to-face. But he was so opposed to coming off the bench. He made that very clear. It’s unfair of him to blame the Thunder for not talking him out of something he was proactively emphatic about.

Anthony exercised his $27,928,140 player option with Oklahoma City. That sealed his fate there. He was no longer worth anywhere near that high salary, especially with the Thunder so far into the repeater luxury tax. They traded him to the Hawks.

Atlanta waived him. Anthony joined the Rockets and played just 10 games for them last season.

Anthony on Houston:

I’m doing everything I’ve got to do. I never missed a practice, did all my work. I was real professional with everybody there. I don’t think there’s one person there that could say that I wasn’t a professional there. I did what I had to do, did my work. And then the 10th game come, I just didn’t understand where that had come from. I was reaching out to – I actually reached out to Daryl first and said, “Can we talk about how can we make this better? What can we do to fix? What can I do to fix this?” But then he had in mind that he wanted to come talk to me, too, about releasing me or letting me go. I didn’t like how that went down.

I was actually in San Antonio, in my room, getting ready for the game. And me and Daryl were supposed to speak that night, because I had reached out to him previously about just a heads-up meeting, like, “What’s going on? Let me know what I can do. I’m here to help the team. Let me know what I’ve got to do.” But he came in, and he was just like, “Look, basically your services are no longer needed.” And I’m like, “Hold up. What the hell are you talking about?” He’s like, “Nah, things just not working out, and you’ve got to figure out something to do.” And I’m like, “How the hell am I going to figure out something to do? I’ve got a game tomorrow.” “Nah, you’re not going to suit up tomorrow.” So, then I started taking it even deeper. He told me I wasn’t going to make the rotation. I’m like, “I can’t make a nine-man rotation? That’s what you’re trying to tell me?” I’m already starting to accept the fact that I have to come off the bench, which was very hard for me. I accepted that.

Anthony played poorly in Oklahoma City and even worse in Houston. The Rockets correctly diagnosed him as a problem.

However, it was strange they immediately dropped him from major role to completely off the team. Why not try to see whether he could help as a situational contributor? Anthony has a legitimate gripe there.

That said, he didn’t warrant a rotation spot. If he was going to cause problems sitting on the bench, Houston was correct to exile him. But the way Anthony tells it, he didn’t get much chance to come to terms with that before Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made up his mind.

Anthony also exposes Morey as untruthful. This meeting occurred Nov. 9, according to Anthony. On Nov. 11, Morey said Anthony was sick and would return to the rotation once healthy. Morey essentially called the Anthony-done-with-Houston reports fake news.

Morey also said earlier this summer he wouldn’t trade Chris Paul then traded Paul, anyway. There’s a pattern here.

Morey says whatever he wants publicly to downplay tension, true or not. That might be the right move in the short term for someone trying to help the Rockets. The rest of us should no longer trust him.

As for Anthony, getting fired usually isn’t enjoyable. There was probably no way for the Rockets to drop him and leave him feeling good about it. At least Morey spoke to him face-to-face.

Anthony remains a free agent wanting to get signed. He has clearly become more willing to accept a smaller role. Yet, he still sounds somewhat delusional about his place in the game.

Marginal players get rejected by teams all the time. Most of those players don’t get a national spotlight to complain about how it went down. It’s just the rough part of being, at best, a fringe NBA player.

That’s where Anthony is now.