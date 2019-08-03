Report: Player in Europe failed drug test because it showed he was pregnant

You probably weren’t wondering why D.J. Cooper – who went undrafted out of Ohio in 2013 then played professionally overseas – sat out last season.
You probably should have been.
Cooper submitted urine for a drug test that indicated he was pregnant, according to MMC RTV Slovenia. The urine reportedly originally belonged to his girlfriend.
That got Cooper a two-year suspension that covered last season and runs through next season.
The big question: Did Cooper already know his girlfriend was pregnant?
I like stupid internet things, and the NBA is pretty stupid in the heat of August. I also like nostalgia, and I bet you do too. That’s why you are looking forward to LeBron James in Space Jam 2.
But what about a Kevin Durant-themed take on the classic “Snake” video game, made popular for my generation on Nokia cell phones?
That exists, too. Apparently.
A fan has created a free browser-based game that features Durant as the snake and folks from his career — Billy Donovan, CJ McCollum, Steven Adams — as the bits he eats to grow longer. When a player eats items, some trigger little phrases at the top of the screen.
For example, if you eat Kyle Singler, it says “Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.” This is a reference to one of Durant’s tweets about his OKC teammates from one of his burner accounts.
When you die, you can keep playing or “Hit Free Agency” to pick a new team. The options available are the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Seattle SuperSonics, University of Texas Longhorns, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks.
I’m pretty bad at it, so my high score before I gave up was 875.
Play the game here and see if you can score better than me.
The Vancouver Grizzlies had one of the all-time great jerseys of the 90s. Teal seemed to be a color of that decade, and Vancouver had an abundance of it. Mix in a cartoon bear and some splashes of red and brown, and you had the recipe for something that would look cool at Coachella 15 years later.
It’s the 20th season of the Grizzlies as a franchise, and thus they are bringing back some great old uniforms. According to the team’s Twitter page, they’ll wear the retro mid-90s teal kits next season. In 2020-21, they’ll bring back the early Pau Gasol-era black uniforms as well.
Via Twitter:
The Grizzlies moniker doesn’t really fit for Memphis, but the colorways will remain great forever. Bringing back that court is a pretty cool idea too.
These teams keep trying to capitalize on nostalgia as a driving marketing factor, and let me tell you what, I’m inclined to let them.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the Los Angeles market and even a little tension from last year have turned Lakers-Clippers into a highly marketable rivalry.
Not only will the NBA feature that matchup on Christmas, the teams are also scheduled to meet opening night.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
An Elton John concert is scheduled for Toronto’s arena that night. So, presumably the Raptors-Pelicans game will be in New Orleans.
That’d make the Raptors the first defending champion to open on the road since the Lakers in 2000 (at Portland).
It’ll be a little odd for Toronto to start on the road. But the banner-raising and ring ceremony will happen soon enough. In the long run, nobody will be be bothered it wasn’t opening night.
The only strange part will be Kawhi Leonard not being present. He’s the first superstar ever to switch teams immediately after winning a title.
The Pelicans should have their main attraction, Zion Williamson, for the opener. That’ll be the draw in New Orleans.
Julius Randle was a late addition to Team USA’s training-camp roster.
He’ll also be yet another withdrawal.
USA Basketball:
The USA Basketball Men’s National Team World Cup training roster numbers 15 following Julius Randle (New York Knicks) withdrawing from the training camp due to a family matter. USA Basketball also announced that Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig had been added to the USA Select Team roster and that Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers) has withdrawn from the Select Team.
Usually, Team USA wouldn’t need a player like Randle. He’s a scoring big who struggles defensively. Randle is a floor-raiser, not someone who’d simply mesh with other ball-dominant stars.
But this American squad is so low on star power, it maybe could’ve used Randle.
At east the U.S. has several other players who can play center: Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Bam Adebayo, Mason Plumlee and P.J. Tucker. That might be Team USA’s deepest position.
Don’t read too much into who plays on the select team. It’s just a group of young players who train against the main squad. But Craig – who’s 28 and a limited reserve – making it? That says something about the state of the program.