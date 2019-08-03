Report: Player in Europe failed drug test because it showed he was pregnant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You probably weren’t wondering why D.J. Cooper – who went undrafted out of Ohio in 2013 then played professionally overseas – sat out last season.

You probably should have been.

Cooper submitted urine for a drug test that indicated he was pregnant, according to MMC RTV Slovenia. The urine reportedly originally belonged to his girlfriend.

That got Cooper a two-year suspension that covered last season and runs through next season.

The big question: Did Cooper already know his girlfriend was pregnant?