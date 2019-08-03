gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julius Randle out for Team USA at World Cup

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Julius Randle was a late addition to Team USA’s training-camp roster.

He’ll also be yet another withdrawal.

USA Basketball:

The USA Basketball Men’s National Team World Cup training roster numbers 15 following Julius Randle (New York Knicks) withdrawing from the training camp due to a family matter. USA Basketball also announced that Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig had been added to the USA Select Team roster and that Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers) has withdrawn from the Select Team.

Usually, Team USA wouldn’t need a player like Randle. He’s a scoring big who struggles defensively. Randle is a floor-raiser, not someone who’d simply mesh with other ball-dominant stars.

But this American squad is so low on star power, it maybe could’ve used Randle.

At east the U.S. has several other players who can play center: Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Bam Adebayo, Mason Plumlee and P.J. Tucker. That might be Team USA’s deepest position.

Don’t read too much into who plays on the select team. It’s just a group of young players who train against the main squad. But Craig – who’s 28 and a limited reserve – making it? That says something about the state of the program.

Report: Draymond Green signing four-year, $99,666,363 extension with Warriors

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Draymond Green put out word he wouldn’t accept a discount on his next contract and was eying a super-max deal.

Instead, he’ll accept a relatively cheap (though the largest-allowable right now) extension with the Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

It’s quite surprising Green accepted this. Here’s what he’ll get and what he could’ve gotten in free agency:

  • Extension: $99,666,363 over four years ($24,916,591 annually)
  • Max re-signing: $204 million over five years ($39 million annually)
  • Max signing elsewhere: $151 million over four years ($38 million annually)
  • Super-max re-signing: $238 million over five years ($46 million annually)*

*Green would’ve become super-max eligible by making an All-NBA team or winning Defensive Player of the Year next season. Both honors are realistically within reach for him.

It’s far from guaranteed Green would have gotten the max, let alone the super-max, in free agency. But he had a chance. He certainly had an opportunity to earn much more than he’s getting on this extension.

Instead, Green is opting for financial security and staying with Golden State (though this extension can’t contain a no-trade clause). The Warriors now have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Green and D'Angelo Russell locked in for several more seasons. This should remain a strong team for years to come.

But aging threatens the remaining championship core. Especially Green. That plays into why he’d settle for this extension.

The 29-year-old spent most of last season out of shape. He has lost confidence in his 3-pointer. It’s hard to find someone who thinks higher of how Green has played the last several seasons. Even I am concerned about where his game goes from here. Green can also be ornery. He might have pushed out Kevin Durant and has certainly annoyed Steve Kerr.

On the other hand, Green improved his conditioning and stepped up in the playoffs. His combination of defensive versatility and effectiveness is unmatched. He remains an excellent passer. He’s one of the NBA’s smartest players. There’s a good chance Green, though athleticism helps him, will find ways to contribute as he heads into his 30s. As much as he grates on people, Green also brings an incredible competitive spirit.

That’s why it’s so surprising Green took this extension. He had a chance to be the second-best unrestricted free agent (behind Anthony Davis) next summer. Green just hired Rich Paul, an agent known for pushing hard. Teams like the Knicks, Lakers and Hawks could have created a bidding war. Super-max eligibility could’ve added pressure on the Warriors.

But Green went the safe route. If he’s happy with that, good for him. Golden State should be thrilled to lock him in at this price.

Sixers will wear incredible 1970s throwbacks next year (PHOTOS)

NBC Sports Philadelphia
By Dane DelgadoAug 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Memphis Grizzlies will be wearing some extra cool mid-1990s uniforms next season. It will coincide with an old-school floor, and in 2020-21 they will wear some classic black Pau Gasol-era throwbacks.

Not to be outdone, the Philadelphia 76ers have decided to wear a retro jersey next season, too.

In 2019-20, Philly will wear some wild, extremely 1970s kits. They harken back to the days of Billy Cunningham and the 1970-71 Sixers, when Dr. Jack Ramsay took the team as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Via Twitter:

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Serena Winters has a great write-up on the inspiration behind the jerseys that you should definitely check out.

Meanwhile, it’s cool that fans are getting a chance to learn about their team’s history through throwbacks like this. Plus, having the “S” on the front work its way into both “seventy” and “sixers” is something that could have only happened in the ‘70s.

Keep these coming.

Raptors arena gets multi-million dollar upgrades after championship

Getty
Associated PressAug 3, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO (AP) While the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors gear up for next season, Scotiabank Arena is getting a multimillion-dollar face-lift.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Michael Friisdahl calls it a “reimagination” of the venue that opened in February 1999.

“We’ve got to keep getting better, we’ve got to keep improving the experience,” Friisdahl said. “We won a championship – we’ve won four championships in the last three years. That, if anything, motivates us to do even more.”

Friisdahl, who took up his position at MLSE in December 2015, declined to put a price-tag on the improvements other than to say it’s “multi, multimillion dollars.”

“Eventually when it’s all said and done, you will notice that everything will have be touched in one way or another to improve the overall (fan) experience,” he added.

MLSE is coming off a major high thanks to the Raptors’ NBA championship in June. That followed titles by Toronto FC (MLS) and Raptors 905 (G League) in 2017 and the Marlies (American Hockey League) in 2018.

The Argos also won the Grey Cup in 2017 with MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum a part-owner. But MLSE didn’t take over full ownership until just after the team won the CFL title.

Friisdahl says MLSE’s investment is to ensure the arena is both a “gathering place” for fans but also a destination in the city, going hand-in-hand with the money that has gone into renovating nearby Union Station.

A pedestrian bridge is being built over Bay Street from CIBC Square, currently under construction. It will connect with a new second floor to the galleria on the north side of the arena, as well as the city’s underground Path network.

The bridge should help ease the postgame flow of fans, some of whom dodge traffic to get to the other side on their way to a transit hub located to the east. Via the galleria, it will also allow daily access to the arena’s Hot Stove Lounge and other special dining areas now just open during events.

The galleria improvements should be completed in the next 12 months, part of a larger plan that will take four to five years. The goal is to make the changes with the least amount of interruption to the facility.

On the west side of the arena, a new video board is going up at Jurassic Park. The new screen is 40% bigger.

Friisdahl notes proudly that the Raptors’ playoff run sparked close to 60 Jurassic Parks across the country. “So it’s really taken on a real life of its own with our fans.”

Hence the new, improved video screen. There will also be smaller video screens near the west entrance of the galleria, to help on nights with multiple games. Plus the arena is getting new digital Scotiabank signage that can light up in different colors, replacing the temporary arena signs.

Across the street, Real Sports Bar & Grill is being gutted. Since its opening in 2010, the cavernous restaurant-bar has been a man cave on steroids. It’s getting a makeover.

“We’re going to step that up another notch … There isn’t a stitch that isn’t being retouched in here,” Friisdahl said.

Inside the arena, the Chairman’s Suite – a restaurant and premium bar/lounge area on the south side – is being renovated. Outside, extra entrances for premium guests are being added to ease getting in.

While the arena footprint cannot be changed, Friisdahl says MLSE will spend the money needed to keep the building “best in class.”

That includes using technology to further connect with fans. You can already order food and merchandise from your seat via the team apps but Friisdahl says more in that vein is coming.

“We want to be able to communicate with our fans one-on-one as opposed to one-to-many,” he said.

That will include being able to consult your app to determine concession areas and washrooms with the smallest lineups – and to pre-order food and drink to pick up en route to your seat.

“That also requires tuning up our infrastructure within the arena because that requires a different level of support. And that’s part of the reimagination,” said the MLSE boss.

Scotiabank Arena is one of the “top-10 busiest buildings in the world,” according to Friisdahl. It staged a record number of events in 2018 with more than 110 live shows over and above NHL and NBA games.

Klay Thompson: ‘premature to say there’s no more dynasty’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 2, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Golden State Warriors might be in trouble this year. Kevin Durant is now with the Brooklyn Nets, and Klay Thompson will be recovering for most of the season with an ACL tear that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

But still, the Warriors still have a lot of talent. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell, and Kevon Looney are all going to be impactful players for this squad in 2019-20.

It was also good news for Golden State fans that Thompson’s injury — if he had to suffer a serious one — was an ACL tear. That’s a pretty normal thing to have in this league, and players can absolutely come back from it just as strong (if not stronger).

For that reason, Thompson thinks that people shouldn’t be counting the Warriors out. Speaking to ESPN this week, Thompson said that it was premature to assume that the Golden State dynasty is over just because Durant is on the East Coast.

Via ESPN:

“I think that’s a little premature to say there’s no more dynasty. We still have Stephen Curry, 2-time MVP. Draymond Green, Defensive Player of the Year. Adding D’Angelo Russell was an incredible get for us. I mean, the kid’s going to blossom into a superstar in this league.

To say the dynasty is over is a little ignorant because I’m going to come back better and even more athletic. It would not be smart to count the Dubs out.”

There’s a lot of questions surrounding this team. Everyone is getting older, Thompson is coming off of an injury, and they are more top-heavy than ever. But just because the team isn’t a guarantee to win the Finals each and every year doesn’t mean the dynasty is over. A dynasty can still be a run of dominant play mixed with championship wins.

At the end of the day, we should still expect Golden State to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference over the next three or four years. Until they show us otherwise, we have to point out that the dynasty in San Francisco is ongoing.