Grizzlies bringing back retro Vancouver uniforms, floor (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Vancouver Grizzlies had one of the all-time great jerseys of the 90s. Teal seemed to be a color of that decade, and Vancouver had an abundance of it. Mix in a cartoon bear and some splashes of red and brown, and you had the recipe for something that would look cool at Coachella 15 years later.

It’s the 20th season of the Grizzlies as a franchise, and thus they are bringing back some great old uniforms. According to the team’s Twitter page, they’ll wear the retro mid-90s teal kits next season. In 2020-21, they’ll bring back the early Pau Gasol-era black uniforms as well.

The Grizzlies moniker doesn’t really fit for Memphis, but the colorways will remain great forever. Bringing back that court is a pretty cool idea too.

These teams keep trying to capitalize on nostalgia as a driving marketing factor, and let me tell you what, I’m inclined to let them.

Report: Lakers-Clippers, Raptors-Pelicans scheduled for NBA’s opening night

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, the Los Angeles market and even a little tension from last year have turned Lakers-Clippers into a highly marketable rivalry.

Not only will the NBA feature that matchup on Christmas, the teams are also scheduled to meet opening night.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

An Elton John concert is scheduled for Toronto’s arena that night. So, presumably the Raptors-Pelicans game will be in New Orleans.

That’d make the Raptors the first defending champion to open on the road since the Lakers in 2000 (at Portland).

It’ll be a little odd for Toronto to start on the road. But the banner-raising and ring ceremony will happen soon enough. In the long run, nobody will be be bothered it wasn’t opening night.

The only strange part will be Kawhi Leonard not being present. He’s the first superstar ever to switch teams immediately after winning a title.

The Pelicans should have their main attraction, Zion Williamson, for the opener. That’ll be the draw in New Orleans.

Julius Randle out for Team USA at World Cup

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Julius Randle was a late addition to Team USA’s training-camp roster.

He’ll also be yet another withdrawal.

USA Basketball:

The USA Basketball Men’s National Team World Cup training roster numbers 15 following Julius Randle (New York Knicks) withdrawing from the training camp due to a family matter. USA Basketball also announced that Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig had been added to the USA Select Team roster and that Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers) has withdrawn from the Select Team.

Usually, Team USA wouldn’t need a player like Randle. He’s a scoring big who struggles defensively. Randle is a floor-raiser, not someone who’d simply mesh with other ball-dominant stars.

But this American squad is so low on star power, it maybe could’ve used Randle.

At east the U.S. has several other players who can play center: Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, Bam Adebayo, Mason Plumlee and P.J. Tucker. That might be Team USA’s deepest position.

Don’t read too much into who plays on the select team. It’s just a group of young players who train against the main squad. But Craig – who’s 28 and a limited reserve – making it? That says something about the state of the program.

Report: Draymond Green signing four-year, $99,666,363 extension with Warriors

By Dan FeldmanAug 3, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Draymond Green put out word he wouldn’t accept a discount on his next contract and was eying a super-max deal.

Instead, he’ll accept a relatively cheap (though the largest-allowable right now) extension with the Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

It’s quite surprising Green accepted this. Here’s what he’ll get and what he could’ve gotten in free agency:

  • Extension: $99,666,363 over four years ($24,916,591 annually)
  • Max re-signing: $204 million over five years ($39 million annually)
  • Max signing elsewhere: $151 million over four years ($38 million annually)
  • Super-max re-signing: $238 million over five years ($46 million annually)*

*Green would’ve become super-max eligible by making an All-NBA team or winning Defensive Player of the Year next season. Both honors are realistically within reach for him.

It’s far from guaranteed Green would have gotten the max, let alone the super-max, in free agency. But he had a chance. He certainly had an opportunity to earn much more than he’s getting on this extension.

Instead, Green is opting for financial security and staying with Golden State (though this extension can’t contain a no-trade clause). The Warriors now have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Green and D'Angelo Russell locked in for several more seasons. This should remain a strong team for years to come.

But aging threatens the remaining championship core. Especially Green. That plays into why he’d settle for this extension.

The 29-year-old spent most of last season out of shape. He has lost confidence in his 3-pointer. It’s hard to find someone who thinks higher of how Green has played the last several seasons. Even I am concerned about where his game goes from here. Green can also be ornery. He might have pushed out Kevin Durant and has certainly annoyed Steve Kerr.

On the other hand, Green improved his conditioning and stepped up in the playoffs. His combination of defensive versatility and effectiveness is unmatched. He remains an excellent passer. He’s one of the NBA’s smartest players. There’s a good chance Green, though athleticism helps him, will find ways to contribute as he heads into his 30s. As much as he grates on people, Green also brings an incredible competitive spirit.

That’s why it’s so surprising Green took this extension. He had a chance to be the second-best unrestricted free agent (behind Anthony Davis) next summer. Green just hired Rich Paul, an agent known for pushing hard. Teams like the Knicks, Lakers and Hawks could have created a bidding war. Super-max eligibility could’ve added pressure on the Warriors.

But Green went the safe route. If he’s happy with that, good for him. Golden State should be thrilled to lock him in at this price.

Sixers will wear incredible 1970s throwbacks next year (PHOTOS)

By Dane DelgadoAug 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Not to be outdone, the Philadelphia 76ers have decided to wear a retro jersey next season, too.

In 2019-20, Philly will wear some wild, extremely 1970s kits. They harken back to the days of Billy Cunningham and the 1970-71 Sixers, when Dr. Jack Ramsay took the team as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Serena Winters has a great write-up on the inspiration behind the jerseys that you should definitely check out.

Meanwhile, it’s cool that fans are getting a chance to learn about their team’s history through throwbacks like this. Plus, having the “S” on the front work its way into both “seventy” and “sixers” is something that could have only happened in the ‘70s.

Keep these coming.