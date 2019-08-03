Grizzlies bringing back retro Vancouver uniforms, floor (VIDEO)

Draymond Green put out word he wouldn’t accept a discount on his next contract and was eying a super-max deal.

Instead, he’ll accept a relatively cheap (though the largest-allowable right now) extension with the Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

It’s quite surprising Green accepted this. Here’s what he’ll get and what he could’ve gotten in free agency:

Extension: $99,666,363 over four years ($24,916,591 annually)

Max re-signing: $204 million over five years ($39 million annually)

Max signing elsewhere: $151 million over four years ($38 million annually)

Super-max re-signing: $238 million over five years ($46 million annually)*

*Green would’ve become super-max eligible by making an All-NBA team or winning Defensive Player of the Year next season. Both honors are realistically within reach for him.

It’s far from guaranteed Green would have gotten the max, let alone the super-max, in free agency. But he had a chance. He certainly had an opportunity to earn much more than he’s getting on this extension.

Instead, Green is opting for financial security and staying with Golden State (though this extension can’t contain a no-trade clause). The Warriors now have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Green and D'Angelo Russell locked in for several more seasons. This should remain a strong team for years to come.

But aging threatens the remaining championship core. Especially Green. That plays into why he’d settle for this extension.

The 29-year-old spent most of last season out of shape. He has lost confidence in his 3-pointer. It’s hard to find someone who thinks higher of how Green has played the last several seasons. Even I am concerned about where his game goes from here. Green can also be ornery. He might have pushed out Kevin Durant and has certainly annoyed Steve Kerr.

On the other hand, Green improved his conditioning and stepped up in the playoffs. His combination of defensive versatility and effectiveness is unmatched. He remains an excellent passer. He’s one of the NBA’s smartest players. There’s a good chance Green, though athleticism helps him, will find ways to contribute as he heads into his 30s. As much as he grates on people, Green also brings an incredible competitive spirit.

That’s why it’s so surprising Green took this extension. He had a chance to be the second-best unrestricted free agent (behind Anthony Davis) next summer. Green just hired Rich Paul, an agent known for pushing hard. Teams like the Knicks, Lakers and Hawks could have created a bidding war. Super-max eligibility could’ve added pressure on the Warriors.

But Green went the safe route. If he’s happy with that, good for him. Golden State should be thrilled to lock him in at this price.