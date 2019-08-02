Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: LeBron James’ camp ‘shocked’ by David Griffin’s description of star

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said he was miserable in Cleveland – even while winning a championship. Griffin also said LeBron James has lost his hunger for winning.

ESPN:

Sources close to James told ESPN on Thursday they were “shocked” at Griffin’s characterization of the superstar.

Griffin and a person close to James spoke to each other after the SI story was published, sources told ESPN, and Griffin expressed that some context was missing behind his comments.

A source familiar with Griffin’s thinking said the Pelicans exec’s intention was to refer to the media machine surrounding James and simply acknowledge a byproduct of his immense celebrity, rather than blame James for creating the atmosphere.

I initially thought Griffin was referring to LeBron’s presence, not just LeBron’s actions. LeBron’s mere presence on a team naturally creates pressure and attention. It’s unavoidable and out of LeBron’s hands.

But I also think Griffin was referring to LeBron’s actions, too. LeBron can be passive-aggressive. He can cut corners while demanding others never do that. He can undermine coaches. LeBron’s deeds also create challenges.

Really, it seems Griffin’s problem was telling the truth about his experience with LeBron. Griffin, now running the Pelicans’ front office, probably doesn’t want the heat of publicly criticizing LeBron.

On the other hand, LeBron sounds only more motivated.

LeBron:

Anthony Davis talks about turning down wearing No. 80 (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Anthony Davis is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and because of some weirdness with Nike and their jerseys, he has to be No. 3 instead of No. 23. LeBron James offered to give Davis 23 as a sort of welcome gift as he arrived in Southern California. But it was a no-go with Nike, so here we are.

Davis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and he told the ABC host that he simply used NBA 2K19 to cycle through all the jersey numbers to see how they looked on his person. Eventually he went back to 3, which was the number he wore in elementary school.

But several people told AD that he should wear number 80. Why?

It’s simple: if you say “80” out loud it sounds like Davis’ initials — “AD”.

This whole idea was initially suggested by Reddit r/NBA user u/TroyAtWork. A month ago, TroyAtWork posited this number change. And because of the power of the Internet, it made it all the way to Davis himself.

Davis told Kimmel that he though that number was ridiculous, and too big to use.

“That’s too confusing,” said Davis. “That’s a huge number. I don’t think it could fit on a jersey.”

Wow. The magic of the World Wide Web.

David Griffin says he knew he’d leave Cavaliers as soon as they won title: ‘I was miserable’

Gregory Shamus/NBAE/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving was reportedly upset immediately after the Cavaliers won the 2016 championship.

Then-Cavs general manager David Griffin apparently felt similarly.

Griffin, via Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin says. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money.”

As champagne popped in the Cavs’ locker room, Griffin privately wept in an Oakland broom closet. A one-track mind had removed anything but delivering the city’s first championship in 52 years from consciousness. “I didn’t watch the league, and I didn’t love the game anymore,” Griffin says. “I was so fixated on outcome that I just totally lost my joy.”

“The reason is LeBron is getting all the credit and none of the blame. And that’s not fun for people,” Griffin says. “They don’t like being part of that world.”

Griffin never truly felt comfortable in his Cleveland skin. “And I knew it. I vibrate at a totally different frequency than that group, from an ownership perspective,” he says.

Working with LeBron James is unlike anything else. For better or worse. There’s pressure and demands and passive-aggressiveness. There’s also a clear path to a championship opened by such a great player.

Griffin dealt with all the burdens and won a ring. That title will stay with him the rest of his life. It also opens doors, including to his current job of running the Pelicans’ front office.

Would Griffin have gotten that position without a championship on his resumé? His experience with LeBron provides the privilege of not having to find out.

Working for Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was surely no picnic, either. He can be a pain. But like LeBron, Gilbert also opens doors. Gilbert’s willingness to pay big luxury-tax bills made it much easier for Griffin to build a championship roster.

As tormented as he was, Griffin stayed another year with Cleveland after the title. He clearly liked aspects of his job enough to stay in it. It seems he would’ve stayed even longer for the right price.

But Griffin is now in New Orleans and appears happier. I highly recommend reading Fischer’s full article for more details about that.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: When Anthony Davis hired Rich Paul, I knew trade request was coming

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
Anthony Davis insisted hiring Rich Paul – LeBron James‘ agent and someone known for hardline negotiations – didn’t mean Davis would leave the Pelicans.

Of course, Davis requested a trade, ideally to the Lakers. Paul steered his client to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron.

That doesn’t prove Davis hired Paul to leave New Orleans. But it looks that way and even looked that way without the benefit of hindsight – including to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’m a realist,” Gentry says. “When Anthony signed with Klutch Sports, I knew what was going to happen. They told me, ‘No, we’re not trying to get him traded,’ but we all realized it was just a matter of time.

“I understand that some players feel the need to move on. With Anthony, it could have and should have been handled differently. If it was, I would have been OK with the situation.”

After Davis hired Paul, Gentry was also vehement the Pelicans wouldn’t trade Davis.

I understand why he said that. He was trying to convey a sense of calm. His role as coach includes keeping the team focused on winning, not other distractions.

But especially if Gentry believed all along a Davis trade request was inevitable, we probably shouldn’t trust Gentry’s characterizations of team dynamics anymore.

Report: Blazers C Zach Collins tears ligament in right ankle

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 1, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Summer in the NBA is a time for rest, relaxation, and the development of young talent into veterans. The Portland Trail Blazers are already missing one of its most important players in Jusuf Nurkic, who is unlikely to play until 2020.

Portland has tried to fortify its a big man lineup by adding both Hassan Whiteside and Pau Gasol this offseason. Zach Collins will also be expected to make a leap in his third year in the NBA.

For now, Collins’ development has taken a step back.

According to Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest, Collins’ sprained his ankle and is now in a walking boot. He has a mild tear of a ligament in his ankle that did not require surgery.

Via NBCSNW:

Portland Trail Blazer center-forward Zach Collins is recovering at his home in Las Vegas after sustaining a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle during a workout. Collins suffered the sprain and a torn ligament during a workout a couple of weeks ago, as confirmed by the Trail Blazers Wednesday.

He has been on crutches and in a walking boot but is expected to be ready to play by the opening of the team’s training camp

It’s good news for Blazers fans that Collins didn’t need surgery and that he should be back in time for the regular season. Hopefully he is still working on the things he needs to get better at — most notably making his defensive rotations a little bit crisper and shot selection. Time spent healing up should also aid Collins, whose thumb on his shooting hand was banged up in the playoffs last year.

Collins will be an integral force on both offense and defense for Portland’s frontline, and they need him as healthy as he can be moving forward.