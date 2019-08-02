Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Lakers-Clippers highlights NBA’s Christmas schedule

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
While still playing for the Cavaliers, LeBron James named a couple desires for Christmas:

  • Being with family
  • Playing in Los Angeles

He’ll get both this year.

After visiting the Warriors in LeBron’s first season with them, the Lakers will stay in Los Angeles this year.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

This is a good slate.

Lakers-Clippers is the obvious headliner. Those teams are early championship favorites, have major star power (LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George) and play in a major market. It’s nice both teams can spend the holiday at home.

The Raptors are ending one of the NBA’s longest Christmas-game droughts. They last played in 2001. Though the Canadian market doesn’t translate cleanly for TV ratings, Toronto earned a Christmas home game with its championship. That’s how it has worked since LeBron spoke up. The Raptors won’t be as good as last season. But their opponent, the Celtics, also lost talent.

Rockets-Warriors is a playoff rematch but with enough new faces to add intrigue to this common matchup. Russell Westbrook especially shakes up Houston. Golden State lost Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson will still be sidelined. But D'Angelo Russell is a fresh face.

Bucks-76ers features the two Eastern Conference favorites. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo effectively get inside against Joel Embiid and Al Horford? If not, will Antetokounmpo have developed a better outside game? This will be a fun test of where both teams stand.

Nuggets-Pelicans lacks the combination of star power and market size in many Christmas games. But Denver should be very good, and New Orleans has Zion Williamson and enough talent to be interesting.

The best teams not to get a Christmas game: Jazz and Trail Blazers. But they’re not good enough to get up in arms about a snub, especially considering they play in Utah and Portland. The point of these games is to make money, after all.

At least there’s no Knicks, who’ve played on nine of the last 10 Christmases. New York finally built a roster so dreary, not even that large market excused it.

Carmelo Anthony: ‘I’ve never, ever said anything about a farewell tour’

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said Anthony wanted a farewell tour.

Anthony on ESPN:

I’ve never, ever said anything about a farewell tour. I never even thought about a farewell tour. I’ve thought about this being my last year, but that at the time I was really emotionally vulnerable at that point in time. Now, I feel like I can still play. I know still can play. My peers know I still can play.

Maybe Anthony never said anything about a farewell tour. Brickley doesn’t speak for Anthony. The trainer could have made an assumption based on Anthony admiring Dwyane Wade‘s farewell tour. Or Brickley could have projected what he wants for Anthony onto his description of what Anthony wants for himself.

Maybe Anthony spoke of a desire for a farewell tour and is just denying it now. The idea of an Anthony farewell tour was poorly received. Anthony’s career didn’t match Wade’s, and Anthony didn’t meant as much to a franchise as Wade did to the Heat. Teams considering signing Anthony might also dislike the idea of adding a player with such an individual goal.

Either way, Anthony’s answer today would look the same.

As far as Anthony’s ability to play, I’m more pessimistic than him and his peers. He looked washed up entering last season. He struggled with the Rockets and is now 35. This usually trends only downward.

Kawhi Leonard texted Nick Nurse ‘I’m going home’ after Clippers decision

By Dane DelgadoAug 2, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. After several years of speculation about where Leonard will play long term, it now appears that he should be happy for the next couple years in Los Angeles.

Leonard of course won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season, and it seemed like they had a solid enough pitch to keep him in Canada: championship experience, a good core, and a susceptible Eastern Conference. But Leonard ultimately departed for Southern California, and his message to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was pretty simple once he had made that decision.

In a piece by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, there was one nugget about the text message Leonard dropped to Nurse after he’d decided to go to L.A. According to MacMullan, Nurse was at a Prince impersonator concert when he got the text.

Via ESPN:

It was too loud to hear their phones as the song hit its crescendo, but both Nurse and Bjorkgren had their cells on vibrate. Instinctively, they reached for their pockets, as manufactured purple haze from the Vegas extravaganza swallowed them.

Nurse looked down. The text message simply read, “I’m going home.”

Kawhi Leonard was gone.

On one hand it seems callous that Leonard would simply text people his decision. On the other, news travels quickly and text message is probably the fastest way to get in touch with multiple people close to him as media disseminated the decision for him to head to the Western Conference. Would you rather get a text before news breaks, or a phone call once he’s gone through 80 other people hours or perhaps a day later?

Raptors fans will always have that one season. That championship is going to mean more to them than anything, no matter how Leonard made his decision or delivered the news.

Report: LeBron James’ camp ‘shocked’ by David Griffin’s description of star

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said he was miserable in Cleveland – even while winning a championship. Griffin also said LeBron James has lost his hunger for winning.

ESPN:

Sources close to James told ESPN on Thursday they were “shocked” at Griffin’s characterization of the superstar.

Griffin and a person close to James spoke to each other after the SI story was published, sources told ESPN, and Griffin expressed that some context was missing behind his comments.

A source familiar with Griffin’s thinking said the Pelicans exec’s intention was to refer to the media machine surrounding James and simply acknowledge a byproduct of his immense celebrity, rather than blame James for creating the atmosphere.

I initially thought Griffin was referring to LeBron’s presence, not just LeBron’s actions. LeBron’s mere presence on a team naturally creates pressure and attention. It’s unavoidable and out of LeBron’s hands.

But I also think Griffin was referring to LeBron’s actions, too. LeBron can be passive-aggressive. He can cut corners while demanding others never do that. He can undermine coaches. LeBron’s deeds also create challenges.

Really, it seems Griffin’s problem was telling the truth about his experience with LeBron. Griffin, now running the Pelicans’ front office, probably doesn’t want the heat of publicly criticizing LeBron.

On the other hand, LeBron sounds only more motivated.

LeBron:

Anthony Davis talks about turning down wearing No. 80 (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoAug 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Anthony Davis is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and because of some weirdness with Nike and their jerseys, he has to be No. 3 instead of No. 23. LeBron James offered to give Davis 23 as a sort of welcome gift as he arrived in Southern California. But it was a no-go with Nike, so here we are.

Davis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and he told the ABC host that he simply used NBA 2K19 to cycle through all the jersey numbers to see how they looked on his person. Eventually he went back to 3, which was the number he wore in elementary school.

But several people told AD that he should wear number 80. Why?

It’s simple: if you say “80” out loud it sounds like Davis’ initials — “AD”.

This whole idea was initially suggested by Reddit r/NBA user u/TroyAtWork. A month ago, TroyAtWork posited this number change. And because of the power of the Internet, it made it all the way to Davis himself.

Davis told Kimmel that he though that number was ridiculous, and too big to use.

“That’s too confusing,” said Davis. “That’s a huge number. I don’t think it could fit on a jersey.”

Wow. The magic of the World Wide Web.