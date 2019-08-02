Elsa/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony unhappy with how Thunder, Rockets handled his exits

By Dan FeldmanAug 2, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony’s last three teams have decided they just no longer wanted him.

Anthony’s exit with the Knicks played out publicly with then-team president Phil Jackson declaring Anthony no longer fit in New York. Anthony’s finishes with the Thunder and Rockets went down more privately.

But appearing on ESPN today, Anthony explained his dismay with how both tenures ended.

Anthony on Oklahoma City:

It wasn’t until after the season that all this talk had started. Would he come back? Would he take a pay cut? Would he come off the bench? None of this stuff was ever discussed with me, as far as me coming off the bench. All I needed was somebody to communicate that with me. And I think people was afraid to stand up and communicate.

I wasn’t willing to accept that, because that never was explained to me. If you sat down with me man-to-man and said, “You know what, look, what’s best for this team is for you to come off the bench,” I probably would have fought it a little bit. But then I would have stepped away away from it and said, “You know what? This is what’s best for the team.” I went to Billy Donovan himself and said, “What do I have to do?” Right? “What do you need from me?” And everybody can vouch for that. “What do you need from me? What do I need to do?” And he told me. And I said, “Look, thank you. I appreciate it. This is what you’re going to get from me.” I really honestly wish the OKC situation would’ve worked out. I thought it was going to work out.

I think it was bigger than basketball. I think it was a tax situation. But I think they knew that for me coming in there. They was trying to get me to kind of revamp my contract. And at that point in time, I just felt like the situation wasn’t handled right. I felt like it was just a one-and-done situation in OKC. And I didn’t respect that. I didn’t want that. Because I went in there to fight.

After his lone season with the Thunder, Anthony said coming off the bench was out of the question. He said he couldn’t be effective in a small role.

It’s easy for him now to say he would’ve gotten over his ego if someone spoke to him face-to-face. But he was so opposed to coming off the bench. He made that very clear. It’s unfair of him to blame the Thunder for not talking him out of something he was proactively emphatic about.

Anthony exercised his $27,928,140 player option with Oklahoma City. That sealed his fate there. He was no longer worth anywhere near that high salary, especially with the Thunder so far into the repeater luxury tax. They traded him to the Hawks.

Atlanta waived him. Anthony joined the Rockets and played just 10 games for them last season.

Anthony on Houston:

I’m doing everything I’ve got to do. I never missed a practice, did all my work. I was real professional with everybody there. I don’t think there’s one person there that could say that I wasn’t a professional there. I did what I had to do, did my work. And then the 10th game come, I just didn’t understand where that had come from. I was reaching out to – I actually reached out to Daryl first and said, “Can we talk about how can we make this better? What can we do to fix? What can I do to fix this?” But then he had in mind that he wanted to come talk to me, too, about releasing me or letting me go. I didn’t like how that went down.

I was actually in San Antonio, in my room, getting ready for the game. And me and Daryl were supposed to speak that night, because I had reached out to him previously about just a heads-up meeting, like, “What’s going on? Let me know what I can do. I’m here to help the team. Let me know what I’ve got to do.” But he came in, and he was just like, “Look, basically your services are no longer needed.” And I’m like, “Hold up. What the hell are you talking about?” He’s like, “Nah, things just not working out, and you’ve got to figure out something to do.” And I’m like, “How the hell am I going to figure out something to do? I’ve got a game tomorrow.” “Nah, you’re not going to suit up tomorrow.” So, then I started taking it even deeper. He told me I wasn’t going to make the rotation. I’m like, “I can’t make a nine-man rotation? That’s what you’re trying to tell me?” I’m already starting to accept the fact that I have to come off the bench, which was very hard for me. I accepted that.

Anthony played poorly in Oklahoma City and even worse in Houston. The Rockets correctly diagnosed him as a problem.

However, it was strange they immediately dropped him from major role to completely off the team. Why not try to see whether he could help as a situational contributor? Anthony has a legitimate gripe there.

That said, he didn’t warrant a rotation spot. If he was going to cause problems sitting on the bench, Houston was correct to exile him. But the way Anthony tells it, he didn’t get much chance to come to terms with that before Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made up his mind.

Anthony also exposes Morey as untruthful. This meeting occurred Nov. 9, according to Anthony. On Nov. 11, Morey said Anthony was sick and would return to the rotation once healthy. Morey essentially called the Anthony-done-with-Houston reports fake news.

Morey also said earlier this summer he wouldn’t trade Chris Paul then traded Paul, anyway. There’s a pattern here.

Morey says whatever he wants publicly to downplay tension, true or not. That might be the right move in the short term for someone trying to help the Rockets. The rest of us should no longer trust him.

As for Anthony, getting fired usually isn’t enjoyable. There was probably no way for the Rockets to drop him and leave him feeling good about it. At least Morey spoke to him face-to-face.

Anthony remains a free agent wanting to get signed. He has clearly become more willing to accept a smaller role. Yet, he still sounds somewhat delusional about his place in the game.

Marginal players get rejected by teams all the time. Most of those players don’t get a national spotlight to complain about how it went down. It’s just the rough part of being, at best, a fringe NBA player.

That’s where Anthony is now.

Report: Hawks holding roster spot for Vince Carter

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Vince Carter said he wants to play next season, which would be his record-breaking 22nd in the NBA.

But the 42-year-old remains a free agent.

He has at least one option, though.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

The Hawks currently have two open roster spots, and one of them is reserved for Carter if he wants it.

Carter has become an effective stretch four and veteran mentor. He has remained in excellent shape, and he’s strong enough to handle opposing bigs. As a power forward, his shooting range and mobility are weapons.

Given his age, Carter could decline sharply at any moment. But it appears he can still fill a role.

Carter clearly isn’t overly eager to return to Atlanta, where he spent last season. If he were, he would’ve already signed. He can look for better offers – a sentimental return to the Raptors, a spot on a better team or anything else he desires.

Staying with the Hawks isn’t a bad fallback. He has that in his back pocket while he searches.

John Wall questioned himself on ‘worst contract in NBA history’ then determined ‘I did earn this’

By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
From a team perspective, John Wall has the NBA’s worst contract.

In 2017, Wall made the only All-NBA team of his career, a third team. That exceptional season made him eligible for a super-max extension. Wall added four years and $171,131,520 to his deal.

Wall’s production slipped the following year. He reverted to being an All-Star, but not an All-NBA player – a discouraging sign for his yet-to-begin extension.

The situation became even more bleak last season. Wall missed most of the year with a heel injury then compounded his health issues with an infection and ruptured Achilles.

Wall’s super-max extension will kick in this season. He could miss all of it. After that, he’ll be a 30-year-old guard who has been reliant on his speed and is coming off devastating leg injuries.

Wall, via NBC Sports Washington:

“The only thing I questioned was ‘the worst contract in NBA history,'” Wall said.  “That was my lowest point because I was like do I really deserve this money? Did I really earn it?”

“I looked back at all the years and all the things I’ve been through and said yes, I did deserve this, I did earn this. It was never given to me.”

“To say I have the worst contract in NBA history, that’s all I needed,” Wall said. “The ones that doubted me on the highest level I don’t speak to because I know my game will do the talking when I get back to playing.”

Worst contract in NBA history? It’s in the running, but there are so many other contenders. Wall might not even have the worst contract in Wizards history. Hello, Gilbert Arenas.

But Wall shouldn’t concern himself with that. He earned the contract, because Washington offered it. That should be the end of the discussion, as far as his perspective.

Wall had an excellent season. The Wizards wanted to lock him in long-term. The super-max was new, and there was less concern about how it could backfire. The deal seemed expensive for Washington, but it also looked like the cost of doing business.

It obviously hasn’t turned out that way.

I have major doubt in Wall’s ability to come back strong. Using his doubters as motivation could help. But he’ll still be a 30-year-old guard coming off major injury. That’s a lot to overcome, and Wall wasn’t playing up to his contract before getting hurt.

Again, though, he shouldn’t fret about that. As long as he tries his hardest, he should keep collecting those checks without remorse – no matter how it translates on the court.

Potential first-rounder skipping college to prepare for 2021 NBA draft

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
What do top basketball players do after high school?

Eventually, they’ll be able to jump straight to the NBA. But for now, the league’s age minimum bars it.

College basketball is the most popular choice. However, that traditional route doesn’t appeal to everyone.

So, unconventional paths are emerging.

The Australian National Basketball League offers “Next stars” contracts that guarantee about $78,000 U.S. gross. The NBA’s minor league affiliate offers Select Contracts with a $125,000 salary.

Darius Bazley sat out last season then became the No. 23 pick in this year’s draft, joining the Thunder.

Highly touted 2020 recruit MarJon Beauchamp of Seattle is taking a similar path.

Beauchamp :

It’s incorrect to say college basketball players don’t get paid. They receive scholarships, room and board and even lately spending money.

They don’t get paid market rate. That’s the problem.

So, Beauchamp is forgoing compensation to do this training program. He won’t be bound by amateurism rules and could get a shoe deal, other sponsorship money or loans. But many college players get those benefits under the table, anyway. There’s a risk here.

Chameleon BX calls itself a “personalized 12-month program to prepare elite athletes for the NBA draft.” It lists former NBA head coaches Dave Joerger (Kings and Grizzlies) and Bob Hill (Pacers, Spurs and SuperSonics) among its staff.

Beauchamp will be an interesting test case.

Wizards hire analytics expert Dean Oliver… as assistant coach

Dave Reginek/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Dean Oliver literally wrote the book on basketball analytics. He has worked for multiple NBA teams, most recently the Kings.

In 2019, every NBA team has an analytics specialist in its front office. Those hires are no longer notable.

But there’s a twist on the Wizards hiring Oliver.

Wizards release:

Oliver, widely known as a pioneer in sports analytics, will bring his skillset to the coaching staff.

Oliver isn’t totally a one-trick pony. He played and assistant-coached at Cal Tech.

All teams use statistics for in-game strategy.

But few teams have a coach who’s so analytically focused. It’ll be interesting to see how Washington utilizes Oliver.