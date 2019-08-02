Elsa/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony unhappy with how both Thunder and Rockets handled his exits

Aug 2, 2019
Carmelo Anthony’s last three teams have decided they just no longer wanted him.

Anthony’s exit with the Knicks played out publicly with then-team president Phil Jackson declaring Anthony no longer fit in New York. Anthony’s finishes with the Thunder and Rockets went down more privately.

But appearing on ESPN today, Anthony explained his dismay with how both tenures ended.

Anthony on Oklahoma City:

It wasn’t until after the season that all this talk had started. Would he come back? Would he take a pay cut? Would he come off the bench? None of this stuff was ever discussed with me, as far as me coming off the bench. All I needed was somebody to communicate that with me. And I think people was afraid to stand up and communicate.

I wasn’t willing to accept that, because that never was explained to me. If you sat down with me man-to-man and said, “You know what, look, what’s best for this team is for you to come off the bench,” I probably would have fought it a little bit. But then I would have stepped away away from it and said, “You know what? This is what’s best for the team.” I went to Billy Donovan himself and said, “What do I have to do?” Right? “What do you need from me?” And everybody can vouch for that. “What do you need from me? What do I need to do?” And he told me. And I said, “Look, thank you. I appreciate it. This is what you’re going to get from me.” I really honestly wish the OKC situation would’ve worked out. I thought it was going to work out.

I think it was bigger than basketball. I think it was a tax situation. But I think they knew that for me coming in there. They was trying to get me to kind of revamp my contract. And at that point in time, I just felt like the situation wasn’t handled right. I felt like it was just a one-and-done situation in OKC. And I didn’t respect that. I didn’t want that. Because I went in there to fight.

After his lone season with the Thunder, Anthony said coming off the bench was out of the question. He said he couldn’t be effective in a small role.

It’s easy for him now to say he would’ve gotten over his ego if someone spoke to him face-to-face. But he was so opposed to coming off the bench. He made that very clear. It’s unfair of him to blame the Thunder for not talking him out of something he was proactively emphatic about.

Anthony exercised his $27,928,140 player option with Oklahoma City. That sealed his fate there. He was no longer worth anywhere near that high salary, especially with the Thunder so far into the repeater luxury tax. They traded him to the Hawks.

Atlanta waived him. Anthony joined the Rockets and played just 10 games for them last season.

Anthony on Houston:

I’m doing everything I’ve got to do. I never missed a practice, did all my work. I was real professional with everybody there. I don’t think there’s one person there that could say that I wasn’t a professional there. I did what I had to do, did my work. And then the 10th game come, I just didn’t understand where that had come from. I was reaching out to – I actually reached out to Daryl first and said, “Can we talk about how can we make this better? What can we do to fix? What can I do to fix this?” But then he had in mind that he wanted to come talk to me, too, about releasing me or letting me go. I didn’t like how that went down.

I was actually in San Antonio, in my room, getting ready for the game. And me and Daryl were supposed to speak that night, because I had reached out to him previously about just a heads-up meeting, like, “What’s going on? Let me know what I can do. I’m here to help the team. Let me know what I’ve got to do.” But he came in, and he was just like, “Look, basically your services are no longer needed.” And I’m like, “Hold up. What the hell are you talking about?” He’s like, “Nah, things just not working out, and you’ve got to figure out something to do.” And I’m like, “How the hell am I going to figure out something to do? I’ve got a game tomorrow.” “Nah, you’re not going to suit up tomorrow.” So, then I started taking it even deeper. He told me I wasn’t going to make the rotation. I’m like, “I can’t make a nine-man rotation? That’s what you’re trying to tell me?” I’m already starting to accept the fact that I have to come off the bench, which was very hard for me. I accepted that.

Anthony played poorly in Oklahoma City and even worse in Houston. The Rockets correctly diagnosed him as a problem.

However, it was strange they immediately dropped him from major role to completely off the team. Why not try to see whether he could help as a situational contributor? Anthony has a legitimate gripe there.

That said, he didn’t warrant a rotation spot. If he was going to cause problems sitting on the bench, Houston was correct to exile him. But the way Anthony tells it, he didn’t get much chance to come to terms with that before Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made up his mind.

Anthony also exposes Morey as untruthful. This meeting occurred Nov. 9, according to Anthony. On Nov. 11, Morey said Anthony was sick and would return to the rotation once healthy. Morey essentially called the Anthony-done-with-Houston reports fake news.

Morey also said earlier this summer he wouldn’t trade Chris Paul then traded Paul, anyway. There’s a pattern here.

Morey says whatever he wants publicly to downplay tension, true or not. That might be the right move in the short term for someone trying to help the Rockets. The rest of us should no longer trust him.

As for Anthony, getting fired usually isn’t enjoyable. There was probably no way for the Rockets to drop him and leave him feeling good about it. At least Morey spoke to him face-to-face.

Anthony remains a free agent wanting to get signed. He has clearly become more willing to accept a smaller role. Yet, he still sounds somewhat delusional about his place in the game.

Marginal players get rejected by teams all the time. Most of those players don’t get a national spotlight to complain about how it went down. It’s just the rough part of being, at best, a fringe NBA player.

That’s where Anthony is now.

Lakers-Clippers highlights NBA’s Christmas schedule

Aug 2, 2019
While still playing for the Cavaliers, LeBron James named a couple desires for Christmas:

  • Being with family
  • Playing in Los Angeles

He’ll get both this year.

After visiting the Warriors in LeBron’s first season with them, the Lakers will stay in Los Angeles this year.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Malika Andrews of ESPN:

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

This is a good slate.

Lakers-Clippers is the obvious headliner. Those teams are early championship favorites, have major star power (LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George) and play in a major market. It’s nice both teams can spend the holiday at home.

The Raptors are ending one of the NBA’s longest Christmas-game droughts. They last played in 2001. Though the Canadian market doesn’t translate cleanly for TV ratings, Toronto earned a Christmas home game with its championship. That’s how it has worked since LeBron spoke up. The Raptors won’t be as good as last season. But their opponent, the Celtics, also lost talent.

Rockets-Warriors is a playoff rematch but with enough new faces to add intrigue to this common matchup. Russell Westbrook especially shakes up Houston. Golden State lost Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson will still be sidelined. But D'Angelo Russell is a fresh face.

Bucks-76ers features the two Eastern Conference favorites. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo effectively get inside against Joel Embiid and Al Horford? If not, will Antetokounmpo have developed a better outside game? This will be a fun test of where both teams stand.

Nuggets-Pelicans lacks the combination of star power and market size in many Christmas games. But Denver should be very good, and New Orleans has Zion Williamson and enough talent to be interesting.

The best teams not to get a Christmas game: Jazz and Trail Blazers. But they’re not good enough to get up in arms about a snub, especially considering they play in Utah and Portland. The point of these games is to make money, after all.

At least there’s no Knicks, who’ve played on nine of the last 10 Christmases. New York finally built a roster so dreary, not even that large market excused it.

Carmelo Anthony: ‘I’ve never, ever said anything about a farewell tour’

Aug 2, 2019
Carmelo Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said Anthony wanted a farewell tour.

Anthony on ESPN:

I’ve never, ever said anything about a farewell tour. I never even thought about a farewell tour. I’ve thought about this being my last year, but that at the time I was really emotionally vulnerable at that point in time. Now, I feel like I can still play. I know still can play. My peers know I still can play.

Maybe Anthony never said anything about a farewell tour. Brickley doesn’t speak for Anthony. The trainer could have made an assumption based on Anthony admiring Dwyane Wade‘s farewell tour. Or Brickley could have projected what he wants for Anthony onto his description of what Anthony wants for himself.

Maybe Anthony spoke of a desire for a farewell tour and is just denying it now. The idea of an Anthony farewell tour was poorly received. Anthony’s career didn’t match Wade’s, and Anthony didn’t meant as much to a franchise as Wade did to the Heat. Teams considering signing Anthony might also dislike the idea of adding a player with such an individual goal.

Either way, Anthony’s answer today would look the same.

As far as Anthony’s ability to play, I’m more pessimistic than him and his peers. He looked washed up entering last season. He struggled with the Rockets and is now 35. This usually trends only downward.

Kawhi Leonard texted Nick Nurse ‘I’m going home’ after Clippers decision

Aug 2, 2019
Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. After several years of speculation about where Leonard will play long term, it now appears that he should be happy for the next couple years in Los Angeles.

Leonard of course won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season, and it seemed like they had a solid enough pitch to keep him in Canada: championship experience, a good core, and a susceptible Eastern Conference. But Leonard ultimately departed for Southern California, and his message to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was pretty simple once he had made that decision.

In a piece by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, there was one nugget about the text message Leonard dropped to Nurse after he’d decided to go to L.A. According to MacMullan, Nurse was at a Prince impersonator concert when he got the text.

Via ESPN:

It was too loud to hear their phones as the song hit its crescendo, but both Nurse and Bjorkgren had their cells on vibrate. Instinctively, they reached for their pockets, as manufactured purple haze from the Vegas extravaganza swallowed them.

Nurse looked down. The text message simply read, “I’m going home.”

Kawhi Leonard was gone.

On one hand it seems callous that Leonard would simply text people his decision. On the other, news travels quickly and text message is probably the fastest way to get in touch with multiple people close to him as media disseminated the decision for him to head to the Western Conference. Would you rather get a text before news breaks, or a phone call once he’s gone through 80 other people hours or perhaps a day later?

Raptors fans will always have that one season. That championship is going to mean more to them than anything, no matter how Leonard made his decision or delivered the news.

Report: LeBron James’ camp ‘shocked’ by David Griffin’s description of star

Aug 2, 2019
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said he was miserable in Cleveland – even while winning a championship. Griffin also said LeBron James has lost his hunger for winning.

ESPN:

Sources close to James told ESPN on Thursday they were “shocked” at Griffin’s characterization of the superstar.

Griffin and a person close to James spoke to each other after the SI story was published, sources told ESPN, and Griffin expressed that some context was missing behind his comments.

A source familiar with Griffin’s thinking said the Pelicans exec’s intention was to refer to the media machine surrounding James and simply acknowledge a byproduct of his immense celebrity, rather than blame James for creating the atmosphere.

I initially thought Griffin was referring to LeBron’s presence, not just LeBron’s actions. LeBron’s mere presence on a team naturally creates pressure and attention. It’s unavoidable and out of LeBron’s hands.

But I also think Griffin was referring to LeBron’s actions, too. LeBron can be passive-aggressive. He can cut corners while demanding others never do that. He can undermine coaches. LeBron’s deeds also create challenges.

Really, it seems Griffin’s problem was telling the truth about his experience with LeBron. Griffin, now running the Pelicans’ front office, probably doesn’t want the heat of publicly criticizing LeBron.

On the other hand, LeBron sounds only more motivated.

