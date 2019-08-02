Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony: ‘I’ve never, ever said anything about a farewell tour’

Aug 2, 2019
Carmelo Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said Anthony wanted a farewell tour.

Anthony on ESPN:

I’ve never, ever said anything about a farewell tour. I never even thought about a farewell tour. I’ve thought about this being my last year, but that at the time I was really emotionally vulnerable at that point in time. Now, I feel like I can still play. I know still can play. My peers know I still can play.

Maybe Anthony never said anything about a farewell tour. Brickley doesn’t speak for Anthony. The trainer could have made an assumption based on Anthony admiring Dwyane Wade‘s farewell tour. Or Brickley could have projected what he wants for Anthony onto his description of what Anthony wants for himself.

Maybe Anthony spoke of a desire for a farewell tour and is just denying it now. The idea of an Anthony farewell tour was poorly received. Anthony’s career didn’t match Wade’s, and Anthony didn’t meant as much to a franchise as Wade did to the Heat. Teams considering signing Anthony might also dislike the idea of adding a player with such an individual goal.

Either way, Anthony’s answer today would look the same.

As far as Anthony’s ability to play, I’m more pessimistic than him and his peers. He looked washed up entering last season. He struggled with the Rockets and is now 35. This usually trends only downward.

Kawhi Leonard texted Nick Nurse ‘I’m going home’ after Clippers decision

Aug 2, 2019
Kawhi Leonard is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. After several years of speculation about where Leonard will play long term, it now appears that he should be happy for the next couple years in Los Angeles.

Leonard of course won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season, and it seemed like they had a solid enough pitch to keep him in Canada: championship experience, a good core, and a susceptible Eastern Conference. But Leonard ultimately departed for Southern California, and his message to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was pretty simple once he had made that decision.

In a piece by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, there was one nugget about the text message Leonard dropped to Nurse after he’d decided to go to L.A. According to MacMullan, Nurse was at a Prince impersonator concert when he got the text.

Via ESPN:

It was too loud to hear their phones as the song hit its crescendo, but both Nurse and Bjorkgren had their cells on vibrate. Instinctively, they reached for their pockets, as manufactured purple haze from the Vegas extravaganza swallowed them.

Nurse looked down. The text message simply read, “I’m going home.”

Kawhi Leonard was gone.

On one hand it seems callous that Leonard would simply text people his decision. On the other, news travels quickly and text message is probably the fastest way to get in touch with multiple people close to him as media disseminated the decision for him to head to the Western Conference. Would you rather get a text before news breaks, or a phone call once he’s gone through 80 other people hours or perhaps a day later?

Raptors fans will always have that one season. That championship is going to mean more to them than anything, no matter how Leonard made his decision or delivered the news.

Report: LeBron James’ camp ‘shocked’ by David Griffin’s description of star

Aug 2, 2019
Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said he was miserable in Cleveland – even while winning a championship. Griffin also said LeBron James has lost his hunger for winning.

ESPN:

Sources close to James told ESPN on Thursday they were “shocked” at Griffin’s characterization of the superstar.

Griffin and a person close to James spoke to each other after the SI story was published, sources told ESPN, and Griffin expressed that some context was missing behind his comments.

A source familiar with Griffin’s thinking said the Pelicans exec’s intention was to refer to the media machine surrounding James and simply acknowledge a byproduct of his immense celebrity, rather than blame James for creating the atmosphere.

I initially thought Griffin was referring to LeBron’s presence, not just LeBron’s actions. LeBron’s mere presence on a team naturally creates pressure and attention. It’s unavoidable and out of LeBron’s hands.

But I also think Griffin was referring to LeBron’s actions, too. LeBron can be passive-aggressive. He can cut corners while demanding others never do that. He can undermine coaches. LeBron’s deeds also create challenges.

Really, it seems Griffin’s problem was telling the truth about his experience with LeBron. Griffin, now running the Pelicans’ front office, probably doesn’t want the heat of publicly criticizing LeBron.

On the other hand, LeBron sounds only more motivated.

LeBron:

Anthony Davis talks about turning down wearing No. 80 (VIDEO)

Aug 2, 2019
Anthony Davis is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and because of some weirdness with Nike and their jerseys, he has to be No. 3 instead of No. 23. LeBron James offered to give Davis 23 as a sort of welcome gift as he arrived in Southern California. But it was a no-go with Nike, so here we are.

Davis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and he told the ABC host that he simply used NBA 2K19 to cycle through all the jersey numbers to see how they looked on his person. Eventually he went back to 3, which was the number he wore in elementary school.

But several people told AD that he should wear number 80. Why?

It’s simple: if you say “80” out loud it sounds like Davis’ initials — “AD”.

This whole idea was initially suggested by Reddit r/NBA user u/TroyAtWork. A month ago, TroyAtWork posited this number change. And because of the power of the Internet, it made it all the way to Davis himself.

Davis told Kimmel that he though that number was ridiculous, and too big to use.

“That’s too confusing,” said Davis. “That’s a huge number. I don’t think it could fit on a jersey.”

Wow. The magic of the World Wide Web.

David Griffin says he knew he’d leave Cavaliers as soon as they won title: ‘I was miserable’

Aug 1, 2019
Kyrie Irving was reportedly upset immediately after the Cavaliers won the 2016 championship.

Then-Cavs general manager David Griffin apparently felt similarly.

Griffin, via Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin says. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money.”

As champagne popped in the Cavs’ locker room, Griffin privately wept in an Oakland broom closet. A one-track mind had removed anything but delivering the city’s first championship in 52 years from consciousness. “I didn’t watch the league, and I didn’t love the game anymore,” Griffin says. “I was so fixated on outcome that I just totally lost my joy.”

“The reason is LeBron is getting all the credit and none of the blame. And that’s not fun for people,” Griffin says. “They don’t like being part of that world.”

Griffin never truly felt comfortable in his Cleveland skin. “And I knew it. I vibrate at a totally different frequency than that group, from an ownership perspective,” he says.

Working with LeBron James is unlike anything else. For better or worse. There’s pressure and demands and passive-aggressiveness. There’s also a clear path to a championship opened by such a great player.

Griffin dealt with all the burdens and won a ring. That title will stay with him the rest of his life. It also opens doors, including to his current job of running the Pelicans’ front office.

Would Griffin have gotten that position without a championship on his resumé? His experience with LeBron provides the privilege of not having to find out.

Working for Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was surely no picnic, either. He can be a pain. But like LeBron, Gilbert also opens doors. Gilbert’s willingness to pay big luxury-tax bills made it much easier for Griffin to build a championship roster.

As tormented as he was, Griffin stayed another year with Cleveland after the title. He clearly liked aspects of his job enough to stay in it. It seems he would’ve stayed even longer for the right price.

But Griffin is now in New Orleans and appears happier. I highly recommend reading Fischer’s full article for more details about that.