Anthony Davis talks about turning down wearing No. 80 (VIDEO)

Anthony Davis is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and because of some weirdness with Nike and their jerseys, he has to be No. 3 instead of No. 23. LeBron James offered to give Davis 23 as a sort of welcome gift as he arrived in Southern California. But it was a no-go with Nike, so here we are.

Davis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and he told the ABC host that he simply used NBA 2K19 to cycle through all the jersey numbers to see how they looked on his person. Eventually he went back to 3, which was the number he wore in elementary school.

But several people told AD that he should wear number 80. Why?

It’s simple: if you say “80” out loud it sounds like Davis’ initials — “AD”.

This whole idea was initially suggested by Reddit r/NBA user u/TroyAtWork. A month ago, TroyAtWork posited this number change. And because of the power of the Internet, it made it all the way to Davis himself.

Davis told Kimmel that he though that number was ridiculous, and too big to use.

“That’s too confusing,” said Davis. “That’s a huge number. I don’t think it could fit on a jersey.”

Wow. The magic of the World Wide Web.