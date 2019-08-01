Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Lance Stephenson signing in China for $4M

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Lance Stephenson was part of the Lakers roster LeBron James described as “[fart noise].” Stephenson’s top highlight of the season was stepping on Jeff Green‘s foot.

It’s unsurprising Stephen didn’t find a robust market in NBA free agency this summer.

It’s also not shocking the talented and exuberant wing received a solid payday overseas.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Stephenson comes out ahead financially. His NBA minimum is $2,331,593 for the full season. It was hard to see him getting more than that domestically.

The 28-year-old might even return to the NBA when the Chinese season ends in the spring.

With his all-around game, he could put big numbers there.

Zion Williamson signs 3-year endorsement deal with 2K

Associated PressAug 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The past few weeks have been a blur to Zion Williamson.

Picked No. 1 in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. Signed his first pro contract that could be worth as much as $45 million over the next four years. Went to summer league and got hurt after nine minutes. Considered playing for USA Basketball in China this summer. Landed a massive endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Became very rich very quickly.

And now, a video game deal.

Williamson has signed with 2K, he and the video-game giant announced Tuesday, and the former Duke standout will make his video-game debut in NBA 2K20 when it launches on Sept. 6.

“It’s crazy,” Williamson said. “None of this will ever seem normal to me.”

A person familiar with the terms said Williamson and 2K agreed on a three-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the deal have not been released. It’s the latest major deal in a rapidly growing off-court enterprise for Williamson, perhaps the most celebrated No. 1 pick to enter the league since LeBron James in 2003.

“When I put the CD in the console, I don’t have to create me as a player,” Williamson told the AP at a party in Las Vegas to commemorate the game’s release, moments after NBA players like Portland’s Hassan Whiteside tried the game for the first time. “I’m there as a player. That’s going to take some getting used to. This is not normal. I can’t even put it into words. I’m honored.”

Williamson is an imposing figure already – 6-foot-7, 284 pounds, blessed with the combination of size and strength that leaves backboards shaking for many seconds after he unleashes a powerful dunk.

He’s also a young man who remains a work in progress. His fitness has been called into question, and he’s spending the weeks leading into his first NBA training camp – now less than two months away – getting his body ready for the rigors of his first 82-game season, after a minor knee issue ended his summer league experience in Las Vegas earlier this month after just one half of one game.

“Zion represents the best of the NBA’s up and coming talent and we are excited to welcome him to Team 2K. … We’re excited to grow with him,” NBA 2K Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Jason Argent said.

Even with all these things coming at him at once – he already had fame, and now he has the fortune that can come with it – Williamson insists that he is remaining grounded.

He didn’t arrive for his video-game coming out party with a massive entourage, just his dad and a couple members of his management team. He didn’t immediately gravitate toward the bigger names in the room high above the Vegas skyline, but rather some young kids who were busy playing the game. And he cringed at the notion that he’s already considered a star.

“I just turned 19, I have yet to play an NBA game and I know I still have to prove that I belong,” Williamson said. “I’m a rookie. I have a lot to prove.”

Williamson is fond of saying that he’s merely living his dream, and he knows it sounds a bit cliche.

He stands by it anyway.

“You say things when you’re 5 years old like `Yeah, I’ll go to the NBA,’ but I’m really going to be playing against superstars this year,” Williamson said. “LeBron, Kevin Durant the year after, Anthony Davis. I’m going to be playing with great NBA players like Jrue Holiday, players that I played with in this video game. That’s my new normal. I’m looking at something I’ve dreamed about and now it’s my normal life.”

NBA, Pistons settle lawsuit with mother of deceased minor-leaguer

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Zeke Upshaw suffered a cardiac episode while playing for the Pistons’ minor-league team, the Grand Rapids Drive, and died last year.

His mother, Jewel Upshaw, sued.

T.J. Quinn of ESPN:

NBA officials released a statement saying, “Jewel Upshaw, the National Basketball Association, and the Detroit Pistons announced today that they have resolved their prior dispute and the litigation claims against the National Basketball Association and the Detroit Pistons pending in federal district court have been dismissed. The NBA and Pistons express their sympathies to Jewel Upshaw and the rest of Zeke’s family on his tragic passing.”

The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, where the Drive play their home games, and SSJ Group LLC, the company that owns and co-operates the Drive, also are cited in the lawsuit. Those cases remain active.

Hopefully, this will help Jewel Upshaw find peace after this tragedy.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel says he feels supported by Lebron James

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he’s not worried about Jason Kidd undermining him.

What about the other potential landmine in Los Angeles – LeBron James, who’s notoriously tricky to coach?

Vogel, via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

“I did feel support right from the start from LeBron,” Vogel said. “He’s always shown me a great deal of respect dating back to our battles when I was in Indiana and competing with the Heat in the conference finals, and coaching him in the All-Star Game. He’s always shown me a great deal of respect, so I felt like there would be a lot of support, and there was immediately and that’s continued on through up to this point. Hopefully we can work together to build something special.”

Since establishing himself as a superstar, LeBron has clashed with all his coaches – Mike Brown, Erik Spoelstra, David Blatt, Tyronn Lue and Luke Walton. It won’t help Vogel that the coach LeBron seemingly meshed best with was Lue, whom the Lakers could’ve hired.

Vogel should expect rough patches with LeBron. LeBron is smart enough to have his own good ideas about how to run the team. He’ll sometimes run roughshod over his coach. He’ll sometimes passive-aggressively try to get his way. But he won’t automatically follow his coach because that’s the traditional power structure. LeBron has the power.

Vogel’s model should be Spoelstra. Though LeBron was initially skeptical, Spoelstra won LeBron over by coaching well. That took years, and there’s a lot of pressure on the Lakers this season. It won’t be easy.

But that’s the job Vogel signed up for.

Grizzlies sign European guard Marko Guduric

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Grizzlies’ shooting guards: Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, De’Anthony Melton.

That might be the NBA’s worst situation at the position.

But Memphis is getting a little more depth.

Grizzlies release:

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Marko Gudurić (Gūd-ur-rich) to a multi-year contract.

Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

The 24-year-old Serbian has been played for Fenerbahçe in Turkey since going undrafted in 2017. He looks like a shooting specialist. He made 48% of his 3-pointers last season and won his league’s 3-point contest.

That skill doesn’t always translate from Europe to the NBA. But if it does, Guduric could crack the Grizzlies’ rotation.