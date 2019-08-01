Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: When Anthony Davis hired Rich Paul, I knew trade request was coming

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis insisted hiring Rich Paul – LeBron James‘ agent and someone known for hardline negotiations – didn’t mean Davis would leave the Pelicans.

Of course, Davis requested a trade, ideally to the Lakers. Paul steered his client to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron.

That doesn’t prove Davis hired Paul to leave New Orleans. But it looks that way and even looked that way without the benefit of hindsight – including to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’m a realist,” Gentry says. “When Anthony signed with Klutch Sports, I knew what was going to happen. They told me, ‘No, we’re not trying to get him traded,’ but we all realized it was just a matter of time.

“I understand that some players feel the need to move on. With Anthony, it could have and should have been handled differently. If it was, I would have been OK with the situation.”

After Davis hired Paul, Gentry was also vehement the Pelicans wouldn’t trade Davis.

I understand why he said that. He was trying to convey a sense of calm. His role as coach includes keeping the team focused on winning, not other distractions.

But especially if Gentry believed all along a Davis trade request was inevitable, we probably shouldn’t trust Gentry’s characterizations of team dynamics anymore.

Report: Blazers C Zach Collins tears ligament in right ankle

Getty
By Dane DelgadoAug 1, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Summer in the NBA is a time for rest, relaxation, and the development of young talent into veterans. The Portland Trail Blazers are already missing one of its most important players in Jusuf Nurkic, who is unlikely to play until 2020.

Portland has tried to fortify its a big man lineup by adding both Hassan Whiteside and Pau Gasol this offseason. Zach Collins will also be expected to make a leap in his third year in the NBA.

For now, Collins’ development has taken a step back.

According to Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest, Collins’ sprained his ankle and is now in a walking boot. He has a mild tear of a ligament in his ankle that did not require surgery.

Via NBCSNW:

Portland Trail Blazer center-forward Zach Collins is recovering at his home in Las Vegas after sustaining a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle during a workout. Collins suffered the sprain and a torn ligament during a workout a couple of weeks ago, as confirmed by the Trail Blazers Wednesday.

He has been on crutches and in a walking boot but is expected to be ready to play by the opening of the team’s training camp

It’s good news for Blazers fans that Collins didn’t need surgery and that he should be back in time for the regular season. Hopefully he is still working on the things he needs to get better at — most notably making his defensive rotations a little bit crisper and shot selection. Time spent healing up should also aid Collins, whose thumb on his shooting hand was banged up in the playoffs last year.

Collins will be an integral force on both offense and defense for Portland’s frontline, and they need him as healthy as he can be moving forward.

Has LeBron James prioritized playing with son, becoming owner over winning?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
3 Comments

LeBron James earned one of the most satisfying championships in NBA history.

He returned to his hometown Cavaliers, overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, conquered the 73-win Warriors and ended Cleveland’s multi-decade title drought. This was total vindication for LeBron. He accomplished so many things people deemed impossible – escaping that series hole, beating such a great team and, maybe most incredibly, getting Cavs fans to love him after The Decision.

How would LeBron follow that performance?

Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin looks back with concern and feeds into a common perception.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

James’ contagious hunger to deliver a championship for Northeast Ohio dissipated. “There wasn’t a lot else for him,” Griffin says. “I don’t think he’s the same animal anymore about winning.” Many in the NBA now suggest James harbors two priorities: enduring to team with his eldest son, Bronny, and one day owning a franchise.

This is unfair to LeBron.

LeBron wants to own a team. He wants to play in the NBA with his son, who’s entering his freshman year of high school.

But LeBron carried a weak supporting cast back to the Finals the very next year. He was awesome in Game 1. He looked totally consumed by trying to win… until J.R. Smith’s gaffe. LeBron lost it, punched a whiteboard and still made a case for Finals MVP.

Was he as hungry to win another title? No. Practically no players match the desire that consumes them in pursuit of their first title. LeBron found a way to do it after winning two with the Heat by raising the stakes with his return to Cleveland. But there was no easy way to summon that passion for a fourth title.

After that, LeBron left for the Lakers. At this point, there’s far more reason to question his devotion to winning.

LeBron still talks big about prioritizing basketball. But his actions and people close to him suggest otherwise.

Dwyane Wade said the move was about lifestyle. Even Rich Paul didn’t emphasize winning when explaining LeBron’s decision. It seems LeBron cares about living in Los Angeles and the proximity to Hollywood.

Yet, all that talk about LeBron playing more off the ball last season quickly dissipated. When games got going, his competitiveness took over. He took on the burden of trying to carry the team.

It was a predictable outcome, exposing the foolishness of the Lakers building a team of players who need the ball.

LeBron is too old to put full effort into the regular season. He sometimes puts himself on too high of a pedestal to do the little things helpful to winning. He might have even thought going to Los Angeles would mean a new emphasis in his life.

But as another season nears, expect LeBron to once again find a voracity for trying to win.

Report: Patrick Patterson agrees to buyout with Thunder, signing with Clippers

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two years ago, it appeared the Thunder got a steal by signing Patrick Patterson for the taxpayer mid-level exception. But Patterson’s knee surgery the same summer was a warning sign that should’ve been heeded. Patterson had a couple underwhelming seasons in Oklahoma City.

Now, both sides are moving on.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Thunder are $4,307,532 above the luxury-tax line. Patterson’s salary was $5,711,200.

I wonder whether he relinquished enough to get Oklahoma City out of the tax.

A buyout will provide at least some financial relief to the Thunder. They face the repeater tax and will almost certainly dodge it before its assessed the last day of the regular season.

Patterson will get a minimum salary from the Clippers ($2,331,593). Assume he gave up at least that much on his Oklahoma City buyout.

The Clippers have a few primarily small forwards who can play power forward – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Maurice Harkless. L.A. also has a couple bigs who can play either center or power forward – Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green.

Patterson will provide a different element as a bigger stretch power forward with defensive versatility. If the 30-year-old is healthy enough.

Trae Young is working with Kobe Bryant on his mid-range game

AP
By Dane DelgadoAug 1, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
9 Comments

The NBA offseason only has 3 storylines. They are as such:

  • Player X has gained a bunch of muscle.
  • Guard Y has worked out with Kobe Bryant.
  • Big Man Z has worked out with Hakeem Olajuwon.

That’s basically it. Sometimes these stories hit two of these pillars at the same time. This, my friends, is one of those stories.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is heading into his sophomore season a bit heavier and with some dictation on how to play the game by the former Los Angeles Lakers guard.

Of course, #MuscleWatch nothing new. Just about every player adds a bunch of weight in the offseason because they are superstar athletes and they are more prone to adding muscle. They have both the time and the top notch training and nutrition to go alongside it.

So Young is getting bigger. That’s good, because he’s small and on defense he’s going to need to find a way to not get absolutely torched.

But about that Kobe talk…

Now that Bryant is retired, he has popped up as one of the players willing to work with young disciples. That didn’t work out great last year for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, whose mind appeared to be poisoned by Kobe after working out with him in the summer of 2018. Remember, Tatum said that Kobe told him to, “Shoot every time.”

In 2018-19, Tatum shot an additional four percent of his jumpers as mid-range shots, seeing his FG% slightly decline, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Tatum also, somehow, became less aggressive at the rim as his free-throw rate dropped and his 3-point shooting caved.

Should we be worried about the 3-point shooting Young moving in that same direction?

Via The Athletic:

As with Roland, Young’s maturation is the noticeable change Bazzell has seen, plus Bazzell said Young has gained 12 to 16 pounds this offseason. Just based on the eye test, Young’s muscle mass certainly has improved from where he was at the end of the season.

The plan is for Young, after he’s finished with his Team USA training camp obligations at the start of August, to travel to Newport Beach, Calif., before he has to report back to Atlanta on Aug. 19 and work on his midrange game with Kobe Bryant. Last summer, Bryant worked with Boston’s Jayson Tatum before the start of his sophomore season. Twenty-two percent of Tatum’s shot attempts this past season were considered long 2-point shots, ranking him in the 95th percentile.

Atlanta ranked 28th in midrange attempts because Lloyd Pierce’s offensive philosophy in Year 1 focused on getting as many 3-pointers up and as many shots at the rim. It’s not that Pierce is harshly against midrange jumpers, but he prefers either 3s or shots at the rim.

This is, and I cannot stress this enough, one of the funniest 1-2 punches any two paragraphs of NBA writing has packed this summer.

Kobe, who essentially purchased himself an Oscar last year with a self-congratulating animated short bolstered by former Disney bigwigs, is on a post-career re-writing tear. He’s tried to rebrand himself as a “storyteller” which is how Millennial social media marketers describe themselves when Silicon Valley brandspeak infiltrates their everyday lives.

Bryant is doing a good enough job of this, by the way, right in the vein of his hero Michael Jordan. MJ didn’t need his legacy re-written, naturally. But Kobe wants to keep his shoe brand going until he’s part owner of the Seattle SuperSonics in 12 years, just like the old man, so here we are.

The comedy comes from the fact that everyone seems to be lamenting the idea of Bryant working with their favorite young stars. This is a guy whose Stans flood Twitter (and will undoubtedly angrily comment below until their finger bursae are bruised) praising and over-inflating his position among other NBA hall of famers. These diametrically opposed views — one side seeing him as the best SG ever, the other regarding Bryant as basketball plutonium — will never not be funny.

Love Kobe or hate him, a clear view of his basketball acumen alone and short but obvious track record suggests that Young working with him this offseason might not be the first thing the Hawks would like him to do.

If Young starts shooting 30-dribble contested 17-footers in October, you know who to look toward.