NBA, Pistons settle lawsuit with mother of deceased minor-leaguer

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Zeke Upshaw suffered a cardiac episode while playing for the Pistons’ minor-league team, the Grand Rapids Drive, and died last year.

His mother, Jewel Upshaw, sued.

T.J. Quinn of ESPN:

NBA officials released a statement saying, “Jewel Upshaw, the National Basketball Association, and the Detroit Pistons announced today that they have resolved their prior dispute and the litigation claims against the National Basketball Association and the Detroit Pistons pending in federal district court have been dismissed. The NBA and Pistons express their sympathies to Jewel Upshaw and the rest of Zeke’s family on his tragic passing.”

The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, where the Drive play their home games, and SSJ Group LLC, the company that owns and co-operates the Drive, also are cited in the lawsuit. Those cases remain active.

Hopefully, this will help Jewel Upshaw find peace after this tragedy.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel says he feels supported by Lebron James

By Dan FeldmanAug 1, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he’s not worried about Jason Kidd undermining him.

What about the other potential landmine in Los Angeles – LeBron James, who’s notoriously tricky to coach?

Vogel, via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

“I did feel support right from the start from LeBron,” Vogel said. “He’s always shown me a great deal of respect dating back to our battles when I was in Indiana and competing with the Heat in the conference finals, and coaching him in the All-Star Game. He’s always shown me a great deal of respect, so I felt like there would be a lot of support, and there was immediately and that’s continued on through up to this point. Hopefully we can work together to build something special.”

Since establishing himself as a superstar, LeBron has clashed with all his coaches – Mike Brown, Erik Spoelstra, David Blatt, Tyronn Lue and Luke Walton. It won’t help Vogel that the coach LeBron seemingly meshed best with was Lue, whom the Lakers could’ve hired.

Vogel should expect rough patches with LeBron. LeBron is smart enough to have his own good ideas about how to run the team. He’ll sometimes run roughshod over his coach. He’ll sometimes passive-aggressively try to get his way. But he won’t automatically follow his coach because that’s the traditional power structure. LeBron has the power.

Vogel’s model should be Spoelstra. Though LeBron was initially skeptical, Spoelstra won LeBron over by coaching well. That took years, and there’s a lot of pressure on the Lakers this season. It won’t be easy.

But that’s the job Vogel signed up for.

Grizzlies sign European guard Marko Guduric

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
The Grizzlies’ shooting guards: Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, De’Anthony Melton.

That might be the NBA’s worst situation at the position.

But Memphis is getting a little more depth.

Grizzlies release:

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Marko Gudurić (Gūd-ur-rich) to a multi-year contract.

Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

The 24-year-old Serbian has been played for Fenerbahçe in Turkey since going undrafted in 2017. He looks like a shooting specialist. He made 48% of his 3-pointers last season and won his league’s 3-point contest.

That skill doesn’t always translate from Europe to the NBA. But if it does, Guduric could crack the Grizzlies’ rotation.

Zion Williamson: ‘My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career’

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The Pelicans’ last superstar – Anthony Davis – requested a trade in the middle of the season, said he’d show his love for New Orleans fans with a “heartwarming message for them and put it out on Instagram like everybody else does,” flipped off a Pelicans fan, wore a “That’s All Folks!” shirt to his last game in New Orleans and still hasn’t posted that “heartwarming” message on Instagram more than a month after joining the Lakers.

The Pelicans’ potential next superstar – No. 1 pick Zion Williamson – is trying a little harder to endear himself.

Williamson, via Macklin Stern of Complex:

I’ve always told myself I want to stay with one team. Growing up, I loved what Kobe did and Dirk did, and I think if anybody’s a Michael Jordan fan, they kinda erase the Wizards thing. He still did very well there, but at the end of the day, I don’t think people look at it from the business point of view. Some people want to stay with one team but they get traded. My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career, but if something happens, I wouldn’t leave because I hate the place. It’s just the business.

This is nothing more than a quote we’ll laugh about if Williamson eventually leaves New Orleans (like Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers). Williamson doesn’t know whether he’ll want to spend his entire career with the Pelicans. At age 19, he can’t know. Even this answer includes caveats for leaving.

That he has fondness for Kobe Bryant (Lakers) and Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) spending their whole careers with one team could be telling. Not every player values that stability. But Bryant and Nowitzki started with large-market teams that won. There was less obvious reason to leave. (And Bryant requested a trade from the Lakers once they hit a downturn.)

Davis once espoused his loyalty to the Pelicans. That changed.

Maybe Williamson will remain so committed to New Orleans. Maybe he won’t.

This statement is unconvincing.

Report: Knicks would’ve considered signing Carmelo Anthony if they landed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony wants a better sendoff than his odd end with the Rockets. The problem: It’s hard to find a team that wants him. So, people are reverting to old ideas.

Team USA? Not happening.

Knicks?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Meanwhile, if the Knicks had acquired two major free agents, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been at a contending stage with a team built around veterans. Now, New York is rebuilding around a blend of young talent and accomplished players and has a full roster.

This sounds a lot like the situation with the Lakers last year. It seemed they never wanted to sign him. So, they kept coming up with excuses not to.

If the scenario were New York signing a healthy Durant and Irving, how would Anthony have fit? Durant and Irving would’ve supplied plenty of shot creation, ostensibly what Anthony would bring. And Durant and Irving would’ve done it far better. In that alternate timeline, maybe we’d be reading article with the gist: Meanwhile, if the Knicks hadn’t acquired two major free agents in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been rebuilding young talent and could’ve used Anthony as a veteran mentor. Now, New York is at a contending stage with a team build around two stars and complementary supporting players.

Maybe – maybe – if they signed Irving and the actually injured Durant, the Knicks would’ve considered adding Anthony. Anthony could’ve filled Durant’s role stylistically while Durant recovers. But I suspect in that version of events, New York would have found a different reason not to sign Anthony.

Even in this reality, the Knicks signed 34-year-old Taj Gibson. They wanted veterans. They just didn’t want Anthony.

Everyone keeps talking about Anthony’s fit. It’s the polite way of saying he’s just not good enough anymore.