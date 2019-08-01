Gregory Shamus/NBAE/Getty Images

David Griffin says he knew he’d leave Cavaliers as soon as they won title: ‘I was miserable’

Kyrie Irving was reportedly upset immediately after the Cavaliers won the 2016 championship.

Then-Cavs general manager David Griffin apparently felt similarly.

Griffin, via Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable,” Griffin says. “Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was gonna leave. There was no way I was gonna stay for any amount of money.”

As champagne popped in the Cavs’ locker room, Griffin privately wept in an Oakland broom closet. A one-track mind had removed anything but delivering the city’s first championship in 52 years from consciousness. “I didn’t watch the league, and I didn’t love the game anymore,” Griffin says. “I was so fixated on outcome that I just totally lost my joy.”

“The reason is LeBron is getting all the credit and none of the blame. And that’s not fun for people,” Griffin says. “They don’t like being part of that world.”

Griffin never truly felt comfortable in his Cleveland skin. “And I knew it. I vibrate at a totally different frequency than that group, from an ownership perspective,” he says.

Working with LeBron James is unlike anything else. For better or worse. There’s pressure and demands and passive-aggressiveness. There’s also a clear path to a championship opened by such a great player.

Griffin dealt with all the burdens and won a ring. That title will stay with him the rest of his life. It also opens doors, including to his current job of running the Pelicans’ front office.

Would Griffin have gotten that position without a championship on his resumé? His experience with LeBron provides the privilege of not having to find out.

Working for Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was surely no picnic, either. He can be a pain. But like LeBron, Gilbert also opens doors. Gilbert’s willingness to pay big luxury-tax bills made it much easier for Griffin to build a championship roster.

As tormented as he was, Griffin stayed another year with Cleveland after the title. He clearly liked aspects of his job enough to stay in it. It seems he would’ve stayed even longer for the right price.

But Griffin is now in New Orleans and appears happier. I highly recommend reading Fischer’s full article for more details about that.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry: When Anthony Davis hired Rich Paul, I knew trade request was coming

Anthony Davis insisted hiring Rich Paul – LeBron James‘ agent and someone known for hardline negotiations – didn’t mean Davis would leave the Pelicans.

Of course, Davis requested a trade, ideally to the Lakers. Paul steered his client to Los Angeles to team up with LeBron.

That doesn’t prove Davis hired Paul to leave New Orleans. But it looks that way and even looked that way without the benefit of hindsight – including to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.

Gentry, via Jackie MacMullan of ESPN:

“I’m a realist,” Gentry says. “When Anthony signed with Klutch Sports, I knew what was going to happen. They told me, ‘No, we’re not trying to get him traded,’ but we all realized it was just a matter of time.

“I understand that some players feel the need to move on. With Anthony, it could have and should have been handled differently. If it was, I would have been OK with the situation.”

After Davis hired Paul, Gentry was also vehement the Pelicans wouldn’t trade Davis.

I understand why he said that. He was trying to convey a sense of calm. His role as coach includes keeping the team focused on winning, not other distractions.

But especially if Gentry believed all along a Davis trade request was inevitable, we probably shouldn’t trust Gentry’s characterizations of team dynamics anymore.

Report: Blazers C Zach Collins tears ligament in right ankle

Summer in the NBA is a time for rest, relaxation, and the development of young talent into veterans. The Portland Trail Blazers are already missing one of its most important players in Jusuf Nurkic, who is unlikely to play until 2020.

Portland has tried to fortify its a big man lineup by adding both Hassan Whiteside and Pau Gasol this offseason. Zach Collins will also be expected to make a leap in his third year in the NBA.

For now, Collins’ development has taken a step back.

According to Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest, Collins’ sprained his ankle and is now in a walking boot. He has a mild tear of a ligament in his ankle that did not require surgery.

Via NBCSNW:

Portland Trail Blazer center-forward Zach Collins is recovering at his home in Las Vegas after sustaining a grade 2 sprain in his right ankle during a workout. Collins suffered the sprain and a torn ligament during a workout a couple of weeks ago, as confirmed by the Trail Blazers Wednesday.

He has been on crutches and in a walking boot but is expected to be ready to play by the opening of the team’s training camp

It’s good news for Blazers fans that Collins didn’t need surgery and that he should be back in time for the regular season. Hopefully he is still working on the things he needs to get better at — most notably making his defensive rotations a little bit crisper and shot selection. Time spent healing up should also aid Collins, whose thumb on his shooting hand was banged up in the playoffs last year.

Collins will be an integral force on both offense and defense for Portland’s frontline, and they need him as healthy as he can be moving forward.

Has LeBron James prioritized playing with son, becoming owner over winning?

LeBron James earned one of the most satisfying championships in NBA history.

He returned to his hometown Cavaliers, overcame a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, conquered the 73-win Warriors and ended Cleveland’s multi-decade title drought. This was total vindication for LeBron. He accomplished so many things people deemed impossible – escaping that series hole, beating such a great team and, maybe most incredibly, getting Cavs fans to love him after The Decision.

How would LeBron follow that performance?

Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin looks back with concern and feeds into a common perception.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

James’ contagious hunger to deliver a championship for Northeast Ohio dissipated. “There wasn’t a lot else for him,” Griffin says. “I don’t think he’s the same animal anymore about winning.” Many in the NBA now suggest James harbors two priorities: enduring to team with his eldest son, Bronny, and one day owning a franchise.

This is unfair to LeBron.

LeBron wants to own a team. He wants to play in the NBA with his son, who’s entering his freshman year of high school.

But LeBron carried a weak supporting cast back to the Finals the very next year. He was awesome in Game 1. He looked totally consumed by trying to win… until J.R. Smith’s gaffe. LeBron lost it, punched a whiteboard and still made a case for Finals MVP.

Was he as hungry to win another title? No. Practically no players match the desire that consumes them in pursuit of their first title. LeBron found a way to do it after winning two with the Heat by raising the stakes with his return to Cleveland. But there was no easy way to summon that passion for a fourth title.

After that, LeBron left for the Lakers. At this point, there’s far more reason to question his devotion to winning.

LeBron still talks big about prioritizing basketball. But his actions and people close to him suggest otherwise.

Dwyane Wade said the move was about lifestyle. Even Rich Paul didn’t emphasize winning when explaining LeBron’s decision. It seems LeBron cares about living in Los Angeles and the proximity to Hollywood.

Yet, all that talk about LeBron playing more off the ball last season quickly dissipated. When games got going, his competitiveness took over. He took on the burden of trying to carry the team.

It was a predictable outcome, exposing the foolishness of the Lakers building a team of players who need the ball.

LeBron is too old to put full effort into the regular season. He sometimes puts himself on too high of a pedestal to do the little things helpful to winning. He might have even thought going to Los Angeles would mean a new emphasis in his life.

But as another season nears, expect LeBron to once again find a voracity for trying to win.

Report: Patrick Patterson agrees to buyout with Thunder, signing with Clippers

Two years ago, it appeared the Thunder got a steal by signing Patrick Patterson for the taxpayer mid-level exception. But Patterson’s knee surgery the same summer was a warning sign that should’ve been heeded. Patterson had a couple underwhelming seasons in Oklahoma City.

Now, both sides are moving on.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Thunder are $4,307,532 above the luxury-tax line. Patterson’s salary was $5,711,200.

I wonder whether he relinquished enough to get Oklahoma City out of the tax.

A buyout will provide at least some financial relief to the Thunder. They face the repeater tax and will almost certainly dodge it before its assessed the last day of the regular season.

Patterson will get a minimum salary from the Clippers ($2,331,593). Assume he gave up at least that much on his Oklahoma City buyout.

The Clippers have a few primarily small forwards who can play power forward – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Maurice Harkless. L.A. also has a couple bigs who can play either center or power forward – Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green.

Patterson will provide a different element as a bigger stretch power forward with defensive versatility. If the 30-year-old is healthy enough.