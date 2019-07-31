Zion Williamson: ‘My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career’

The Pelicans’ last superstar – Anthony Davis – requested a trade in the middle of the season, said he’d show his love for New Orleans fans with a “heartwarming message for them and put it out on Instagram like everybody else does,” flipped off a Pelicans fan, wore a “That’s All Folks!” shirt to his last game in New Orleans and still hasn’t posted that “heartwarming” message on Instagram more than a month after joining the Lakers.
The Pelicans’ potential next superstar – No. 1 pick Zion Williamson – is trying a little harder to endear himself.
Williamson, via Macklin Stern of Complex:
I’ve always told myself I want to stay with one team. Growing up, I loved what Kobe did and Dirk did, and I think if anybody’s a Michael Jordan fan, they kinda erase the Wizards thing. He still did very well there, but at the end of the day, I don’t think people look at it from the business point of view. Some people want to stay with one team but they get traded. My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career, but if something happens, I wouldn’t leave because I hate the place. It’s just the business.
This is nothing more than a quote we’ll laugh about if Williamson eventually leaves New Orleans (like Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers). Williamson doesn’t know whether he’ll want to spend his entire career with the Pelicans. At age 19, he can’t know. Even this answer includes caveats for leaving.
That he has fondness for Kobe Bryant (Lakers) and Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) spending their whole careers with one team could be telling. Not every player values that stability. But Bryant and Nowitzki started with large-market teams that won. There was less obvious reason to leave. (And Bryant requested a trade from the Lakers once they hit a downturn.)
Davis once espoused his loyalty to the Pelicans. That changed.
Maybe Williamson will remain so committed to New Orleans. Maybe he won’t.
This statement is unconvincing.
Carmelo Anthony wants a better sendoff than his odd end with the Rockets. The problem: It’s hard to find a team that wants him. So, people are reverting to old ideas.
Team USA? Not happening.
Knicks?
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Meanwhile, if the Knicks had acquired two major free agents, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been at a contending stage with a team built around veterans. Now, New York is rebuilding around a blend of young talent and accomplished players and has a full roster.
This sounds a lot like the situation with the Lakers last year. It seemed they never wanted to sign him. So, they kept coming up with excuses not to.
If the scenario were New York signing a healthy Durant and Irving, how would Anthony have fit? Durant and Irving would’ve supplied plenty of shot creation, ostensibly what Anthony would bring. And Durant and Irving would’ve done it far better. In that alternate timeline, maybe we’d be reading article with the gist: Meanwhile, if the Knicks hadn’t acquired two major free agents in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been rebuilding young talent and could’ve used Anthony as a veteran mentor. Now, New York is at a contending stage with a team build around two stars and complementary supporting players.
Maybe – maybe – if they signed Irving and the actually injured Durant, the Knicks would’ve considered adding Anthony. Anthony could’ve filled Durant’s role stylistically while Durant recovers. But I suspect in that version of events, New York would have found a different reason not to sign Anthony.
Even in this reality, the Knicks signed 34-year-old Taj Gibson. They wanted veterans. They just didn’t want Anthony.
Everyone keeps talking about Anthony’s fit. It’s the polite way of saying he’s just not good enough anymore.
Because it’s August in the NBA, everyone has been freaking out one way or another about LeBron James and his involvement in his son’s AAU team.
LeBron could be seen celebrating during his son’s team’s game, which divided people either in favor of James’ support for his son, or as they asked him to politely calm down and stop drawing so much attention to himself.
But according to the father of one of his son’s opponents, everybody orbiting this AAU squad loves LeBron’s involvement.
Speaking to TMZ, Joshua Davis said that LeBron told his son, “‘I hope I’m still in the league when you’re playing.”
Davis said that his son then broke down crying.
Via Twitter:
It’s summer, you guys. Calm down. Drink some White Claw. Hang out. Stop worrying about what LeBron is doing as a father.
The real issue with LeBron’s summer is him doing that stupid accent during his Taco Tuesday videos.
Jeremy Lin has been through a bit of a saga this offseason. After winning the championship with the Toronto Raptors this June, Lin finds himself without a team as he heads into his age 31 season.
Lin has been seen getting emotional about what he feels is his rock bottom, and the lack of Interest by NBA teams in his talent. It’s sort of confusing given that Lin would still make a good third point guard, particularly as a player who can run in transition and play in the pick-and-roll.
But still, Lin is without a team and now we know that international squads are getting turned down by the former New York Knicks star.
According to Emiliano Carchia from Sportando, Lin was rumored to have turned down a deal with CSKA Moscow in favor of finding another contract in the NBA.
Via Twitter:
Should Lin be given another chance on an NBA team?
He did play for the league veteran minimum last season, and I don’t understand why he wouldn’t be able to contribute to a team.
Then again, it’s still just July and training camp is far away. We have lots of time for a team to decide that they need his services, or for a player to get injured and for Lin to be brought in as a replacement.
Things have been so crazy in the Eastern Conference that just about everyone has forgotten about former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. He was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic this past season, and next year will be a reclamation attempt by Fultz for his career.
The talent for Fultz was there when he played his one and only year in college at the University of Washington, but a shoulder injury and a severe case of the yips changed his shooting motion enough that it took away all ability for him to perform on an NBA floor.
Orlando is far enough out of the way, and a team that has a young core good enough to play without him. It’s sort of a perfect position for Fultz to be in, especially since the Magic appear to want to be good, at least on paper.
As such, his teammates are trying to pump Fultz up. Speaking this week, Aaron Gordon said that he felt as though Fultz was going to be “a monster” if he could just figure things out.
Via Twitter:
The other question here sort of posed in a backdoor manner by Gordon is what kind of motivation Fultz still has to play this game. This is the first generation of NBA players who have not only had an online base of criticism directed at them since they were in college, but who have also had direct access as users of social media during that time.
Fultz has had pretty pointed invective directed right at him for the entirety of his adult life. Recovering from both physical and mental hurdles won’t be easy.
Still, he was a low risk, high reward type of guy for Orlando, and if they get him on track in the next three years Fultz will be worth it.