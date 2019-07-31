Report: Knicks would’ve considered signing Carmelo Anthony if they landed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Carmelo Anthony wants a better sendoff than his odd end with the Rockets. The problem: It’s hard to find a team that wants him. So, people are reverting to old ideas.

Team USA? Not happening.

Knicks?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Meanwhile, if the Knicks had acquired two major free agents, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been at a contending stage with a team built around veterans. Now, New York is rebuilding around a blend of young talent and accomplished players and has a full roster.

This sounds a lot like the situation with the Lakers last year. It seemed they never wanted to sign him. So, they kept coming up with excuses not to.

If the scenario were New York signing a healthy Durant and Irving, how would Anthony have fit? Durant and Irving would’ve supplied plenty of shot creation, ostensibly what Anthony would bring. And Durant and Irving would’ve done it far better. In that alternate timeline, maybe we’d be reading article with the gist: Meanwhile, if the Knicks hadn’t acquired two major free agents in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, the franchise planned to consider bringing back Anthony on a contract, league sources said. At that juncture, the Knicks would have been rebuilding young talent and could’ve used Anthony as a veteran mentor. Now, New York is at a contending stage with a team build around two stars and complementary supporting players.

Maybe – maybe – if they signed Irving and the actually injured Durant, the Knicks would’ve considered adding Anthony. Anthony could’ve filled Durant’s role stylistically while Durant recovers. But I suspect in that version of events, New York would have found a different reason not to sign Anthony.

Even in this reality, the Knicks signed 34-year-old Taj Gibson. They wanted veterans. They just didn’t want Anthony.

Everyone keeps talking about Anthony’s fit. It’s the polite way of saying he’s just not good enough anymore.