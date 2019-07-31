James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be under load management next year

Load management will forever be in our lexicon thanks to Leonard. Because of this fancy term for “rest” the Toronto Raptors were able to mitigate his nagging injury issues, ones that showed Leonard still looking a bit gimpy through the 2019 NBA Finals. Leonard had been dealing with issues ever since Zaza Pachulia slid under him in the 2017 NBA playoffs.
Westbrook and Harden are both on wrong side of 30, and as the two main stars they will be expected to carry the load for the Rockets. But they will also need to make sure they can get all the way to the finish line, with the NBA Finals in June and being the end goal.
With that being said, Houston general manager Daryl Morey told Dan Patrick this week that both players will have a load management system in place to make sure they can go the distance.
Via Twitter:
#Rockets GM Daryl Morey when asked about load management for Russell Westbrook and James Harden: “Yeah, it always is (part of the strategy). We try not to label it….Yeah, it’ll be a very put together plan by our staff throughout the season to have our guys peak in April.” pic.twitter.com/CKFHzK3ssz
This makes sense in a modern NBA where some teams are expected to have the amount of talent necessary to be able to win games without having to play all of its Stars.
The real question is whether Houston is actually that kind of team. Westbrook and Harden are great, but we don’t know how they will mesh together some years on from their time in Oklahoma City. Clint Capela had an… interesting year last season, and the Rockets aren’t as strong as they once were.
What this probably means is that Houston will try to win as many games as they can up front, then find a way throughout the spring to manage the load of both of its stars so they are healthy over the last few months of the year.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) Saints coach Sean Payton says Zion Williamson‘s athleticism and physical stature would make the Pelicans rookie and top NBA draft choice an intriguing NFL prospect at a handful of positions, starting with the defensive line or tight end.
But Williamson is making a case for quarterback as well, albeit in good fun.
The NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans are both owned by Gayle Benson and their training headquarters are on the same campus. So the Saints have invited the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson to watch Saints training camp practices and on Monday included him in a Saints quarterback challenge that Drew Brees regularly organizes with Saints reserve QBs.
The latest challenge involved throwing a football through a basketball hoop. Williamson nearly did so from about 50 yards away.
In an interview on SiriusXM, Payton joked that the Saints thought about using a seventh-round draft choice on Williamson “in case there was a problem across the parking lot.”
Payton says if he surveyed his staff on who would like a chance to develop Williamson, “there’d be five position coaches with their hands up right now starting with the defensive line coach, the tight end coach.”
“He’s a tremendous prospect,” Payton added. “I know they’re excited and thrilled to have him here and we’re excited for the Pelicans because, look, we are separated by a parking lot and this winning culture is somewhat contagious.”
LeBron James sure made himself seen while attending AAU games for his son, LeBron James Jr.
The Lakers star got in a layup line and dunked:
He celebrated an alley-oop (not involving his son) by rushing the court, even losing a shoe in his excitement:
As these videos circulated, so did criticism of LeBron.
Most parents acting so rambunctious at a youth game are in the wrong. But most parents aren’t LeBron. Everyone seems to delight in seeing LeBron put on a show.
“Seems to” being an important distinction. As not only the adult, but also the world-famous athlete with a huge platform, LeBron holds the power in this situation. Players on the AAU team have praised LeBron’s involvement. I’m not sure those kids would feel comfortable speaking up if they disliked some of the theatrics, though. It’s on LeBron to consider whether he’s crossing a line.
Maybe he’s just that hungry for attention.
Maybe he purposefully wants to direct the spotlight onto himself for altruistic reasons. LeBron has said he regrets naming Bronny after himself because of the pressure it’d put on the kid. This could be LeBron compensating.
It’s clearly LeBron showing enthusiasm for his son. That’s important to LeBron, whose father wasn’t around while he was growing up. LeBron is involved in his children’s lives.
I have some misgivings about these antics. But there’s nothing clearly wrong here. We ought to give people leeway to parent as they see fit.