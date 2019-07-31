Aaron Gordon on Markelle Fultz: ‘He’s a monster’

Things have been so crazy in the Eastern Conference that just about everyone has forgotten about former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz. He was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic this past season, and next year will be a reclamation attempt by Fultz for his career.
The talent for Fultz was there when he played his one and only year in college at the University of Washington, but a shoulder injury and a severe case of the yips changed his shooting motion enough that it took away all ability for him to perform on an NBA floor.
Orlando is far enough out of the way, and a team that has a young core good enough to play without him. It’s sort of a perfect position for Fultz to be in, especially since the Magic appear to want to be good, at least on paper.
As such, his teammates are trying to pump Fultz up. Speaking this week, Aaron Gordon said that he felt as though Fultz was going to be “a monster” if he could just figure things out.
The other question here sort of posed in a backdoor manner by Gordon is what kind of motivation Fultz still has to play this game. This is the first generation of NBA players who have not only had an online base of criticism directed at them since they were in college, but who have also had direct access as users of social media during that time.
Fultz has had pretty pointed invective directed right at him for the entirety of his adult life. Recovering from both physical and mental hurdles won’t be easy.
Still, he was a low risk, high reward type of guy for Orlando, and if they get him on track in the next three years Fultz will be worth it.
Player ratings for the NBA 2K video game series are arbitrary. Often times they seem to weigh heavily on factors like shooting or rebounding, giving players a rating in the video game that doesn’t reflect how well they play in real life nor how well you might play with them as a character in the game.
As such, video game ratings are really just part of the weird summer newscycle here in the NBA, which is now an 11-month League. The ratings for most of the players are out by now, and New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson got a rating that surprised even the young man himself.
Williamson’s rating is an 81, and in a video released this week the No. 1 overall pick was seen saying that he would be surprised if he had a rating in the 80s. Obviously a fan of the 2K franchise, Williamson said that most rookies get ratings in the high 70s if they are top picks.
Williamson might be a hard player to play with as an individual in the game due to his lack of shooting. You might need to be a very skilled NBA 2K player to get the best out of him and to utilize the talents he has as they translate to the limited purview of the game itself.
It should be no surprise to anyone given what Kawhi Leonard went through last season, but both Russell Westbrook and James Harden will apparently be under load management next year with the Houston Rockets.
Load management will forever be in our lexicon thanks to Leonard. Because of this fancy term for “rest” the Toronto Raptors were able to mitigate his nagging injury issues, ones that showed Leonard still looking a bit gimpy through the 2019 NBA Finals. Leonard had been dealing with issues ever since Zaza Pachulia slid under him in the 2017 NBA playoffs.
Westbrook and Harden are both on wrong side of 30, and as the two main stars they will be expected to carry the load for the Rockets. But they will also need to make sure they can get all the way to the finish line, with the NBA Finals in June and being the end goal.
With that being said, Houston general manager Daryl Morey told Dan Patrick this week that both players will have a load management system in place to make sure they can go the distance.
This makes sense in a modern NBA where some teams are expected to have the amount of talent necessary to be able to win games without having to play all of its Stars.
The real question is whether Houston is actually that kind of team. Westbrook and Harden are great, but we don’t know how they will mesh together some years on from their time in Oklahoma City. Clint Capela had an… interesting year last season, and the Rockets aren’t as strong as they once were.
What this probably means is that Houston will try to win as many games as they can up front, then find a way throughout the spring to manage the load of both of its stars so they are healthy over the last few months of the year.
The Trail Blazers signed Pau Gasol then held a conference call with him and the media (in which he discussed LaMarcus Aldridge‘s desire to return to Portland).
But someone on the call didn’t know how or didn’t care to mute the line.
NBC Sports Northwest:
The perpetrator will never get caught. He or she might not even know he or she is the perpetrator.
It’s the perfect crime.
Anthony Davis has developed an exceptionally well-rounded game.
So, when Sarah Spain of ESPN asked what he’d most like to improve about himself, he went outside basketball.
Davis on That’s What She Said:
Me being scared of the dark.
TV on, bathroom light on. Some light has to be on. I wish I wasn’t scared of the dark.
I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid, and it messed me up for life.
What would happen if Davis fell in love with someone who needed total darkness to sleep? Davis:
Then, we ain’t going to make it.
Fans of Lakers’ opponents might just bring this up during the season.