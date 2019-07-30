Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pau Gasol’s introductory conference call repeatedly disturbed by heavy breathing (audio)

By Dan FeldmanJul 30, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The Trail Blazers signed Pau Gasol then held a conference call with him and the media (in which he discussed LaMarcus Aldridge‘s desire to return to Portland).

But someone on the call didn’t know how or didn’t care to mute the line.

NBC Sports Northwest:

The perpetrator will never get caught. He or she might not even know he or she is the perpetrator.

It’s the perfect crime.

Anthony Davis says he’s afraid of the dark

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 30, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Anthony Davis has developed an exceptionally well-rounded game.

So, when Sarah Spain of ESPN asked what he’d most like to improve about himself, he went outside basketball.

Davis on That’s What She Said:

Me being scared of the dark.

TV on, bathroom light on. Some light has to be on. I wish I wasn’t scared of the dark.

I watched too many crazy movies when I was a kid, and it messed me up for life.

What would happen if Davis fell in love with someone who needed total darkness to sleep? Davis:

Then, we ain’t going to make it.

Fans of Lakers’ opponents might just bring this up during the season.

Watch Zion Williamson throw footballs with Drew Brees (VIDEO)

Associated PressJul 30, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
METAIRIE, La. (AP) Saints coach Sean Payton says Zion Williamson‘s athleticism and physical stature would make the Pelicans rookie and top NBA draft choice an intriguing NFL prospect at a handful of positions, starting with the defensive line or tight end.

But Williamson is making a case for quarterback as well, albeit in good fun.

The NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans are both owned by Gayle Benson and their training headquarters are on the same campus. So the Saints have invited the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson to watch Saints training camp practices and on Monday included him in a Saints quarterback challenge that Drew Brees regularly organizes with Saints reserve QBs.

The latest challenge involved throwing a football through a basketball hoop. Williamson nearly did so from about 50 yards away.

In an interview on SiriusXM, Payton joked that the Saints thought about using a seventh-round draft choice on Williamson “in case there was a problem across the parking lot.”

Payton says if he surveyed his staff on who would like a chance to develop Williamson, “there’d be five position coaches with their hands up right now starting with the defensive line coach, the tight end coach.”

“He’s a tremendous prospect,” Payton added. “I know they’re excited and thrilled to have him here and we’re excited for the Pelicans because, look, we are separated by a parking lot and this winning culture is somewhat contagious.”

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

LeBron James dunks in layup line, loses shoe in court-storming celebration at AAU games (video)

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 30, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
LeBron James sure made himself seen while attending AAU games for his son, LeBron James Jr.

The Lakers star got in a layup line and dunked:

He celebrated an alley-oop (not involving his son) by rushing the court, even losing a shoe in his excitement:

As these videos circulated, so did criticism of LeBron.

Most parents acting so rambunctious at a youth game are in the wrong. But most parents aren’t LeBron. Everyone seems to delight in seeing LeBron put on a show.

“Seems to” being an important distinction. As not only the adult, but also the world-famous athlete with a huge platform, LeBron holds the power in this situation. Players on the AAU team have praised LeBron’s involvement. I’m not sure those kids would feel comfortable speaking up if they disliked some of the theatrics, though. It’s on LeBron to consider whether he’s crossing a line.

Maybe he’s just that hungry for attention.

Maybe he purposefully wants to direct the spotlight onto himself for altruistic reasons. LeBron has said he regrets naming Bronny after himself because of the pressure it’d put on the kid. This could be LeBron compensating.

It’s clearly LeBron showing enthusiasm for his son. That’s important to LeBron, whose father wasn’t around while he was growing up. LeBron is involved in his children’s lives.

I have some misgivings about these antics. But there’s nothing clearly wrong here. We ought to give people leeway to parent as they see fit.

Trail Blazers signing C.J. McCollum to three-year, $100 million extension

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 30, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Last year, there were questions about whether the Trail Blazers should keep Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum together.

This year, Portland is investing heavily to keep both guards for the long haul.

The Trail Blazers signed Lillard to a super-max extension that projects to be worth $196 million over four years. Now, they’re giving McCollum an extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That’s a lot to pay McCollum, who’ll turn 28 before next season, was already locked up for two more seasons and has never been an All-Star. He’s a good scorer with shot-creation ability all over the floor. That skill is highly important. But he has a limited all-around game, and his 6-foot-3 frame will make it difficult to expand his contributions.

Still, there’s value in securing good players. Portland is ensuring a star remains locked in beyond 2021.

McCollum will earn $27,556,959 and $29,354,152 the next two seasons. Then, his extension will kick in and run through his age-32 season.

For reference, McCollum’s max extension would have been $114,128,943 over three years. That mark might have served as a key reference point in contract negotiations. But it was difficult to see McCollum getting his max this far before free agency.

The Trail Blazers are coming off their deepest playoff run in nearly two decades. McCollum played a key role in advancing to the Western Conference finals. Portland clearly wants to maintain continuity after such a strong season.

But with Lillard and now McCollum, it came at a substantial cost.