Nate Robinson wants Jeremy Lin to play in The Big3

By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Jeremy Lin is having a hard time finding work in the NBA. Lin broke down the other day, saying he’s felt as though he hit rock bottom.

Lin can still be a useful third PG it seems. According to Synergy, he ranked as “Very Good” at his position both in the pick-and-roll game and in transition, two play types that made up 64 percent of his possessions last season.

But it’s late July and Lin still doesn’t have a team. Point guard is a position many teams still need to fill, and you’d think at a veteran’s minimum Lin would be enticing to teams like the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, etc.

Meanwhile, former NBAer Nate Robinson has another idea for Lin: play in The Big3.

Lin could certainly go to The Big3, but he still has NBA talent and he will be just 31 by the time next season starts. He’s not going to win you any games on defense, but as a third point guard and 14th or 15th man, it does feel a little odd there’s nothing out there for him. Perhaps his asking price is too high? Lin did play for the minimum last year, and unless his agent has other ideas, that’s where he’s going to be the rest of his career.

Maybe this saga will end soon enough, and Lin will find a team. If not, we know that Nate Robinson always has a spot for him.

Kemba Walker knows Kyrie Irving comparisons will always follow him

By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kemba Walker is the new point guard of the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving is with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Charlotte Hornets are likely to return to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

For now, Boston is in the best position with Walker. They lost Al Horford, but they’re still poised to take on the East at potential ECF challengers. The Nets will probably need to wait a year, and for Kevin Durant to return.

Fans in Massachusetts are going to be glad to swap Irving with Walker, who is slightly less talented but far better suited for leadership and the kind of team building Danny Ainge is trying to do. Still, the Celtics were successful with Irving, whose reputation is still as a playoff killer despite his performance last year.

To that end, Walker knows he’ll always be compared to Irving due to the nature of his taking the Duke product’s place in Boston’s lineup.

“I guess we kind of do similar things. It’s always gonna be that comparison,” Walker said. “I don’t really pay that any mind. I just try to play basketball and win games. That’s really it. Try to win games as much as possible.”

Walker is just as much of a “winner” as Irving, whatever that actually means.

It seemed best for all sides that Irving part ways, and Walker made the right choice leaving Charlotte. That fanbase that didn’t deserve to lose a star, but their ownership group did nothing correct to get him to stay.

Boston will be an interesting watch, and I’m not so sure comparing these two guys is really all that fair. The Celtics will be much different, and Irving only spent two years in Boston. He’s not exactly a Celtics lifer.

Everyone will move on in time.

Marcus Smart on Kyrie Irving: ‘Kyrie is a great teammate’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving has a reputation for being… let’s call it mercurial. Whether he’s gotten along with teammates or been of benefit, overall, to his team, seems to shift depending on who you’re asking.

Needless to say, from a performance standpoint, the Boston Celtics didn’t get where they wanted to go last year. Irving had good advanced numbers, but that didn’t translate into playoff success. Boston got bounced in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now Irving is going to be playing for the Brooklyn Nets, waiting for his pal Kevin Durant to heal up before they can really take on the Eastern Conference in 2020-21. Next season will be a proving ground for Irving, who once again will “have his own team” whatever that’s supposed to mean.

It’s not gone well for Irving in the past, and here we are yet again. But for former Celtics teammate Marcus Smart, bashing Irving wasn’t in the cards. As Smart spoke on ESPN’s The Jump this week, he offered a different opinion.

“For me, personally — I can’t speak for other guys — but for me, personally… Kyrie is a great teammate. I’ve had sit-downs with Kyrie where things for me weren’t going too well and he’s pulling me aside. And it wasn’t even really about basketball. Everybody knows what I’ve been through with my mom, losing her and everything. Kyrie’s one of the first guys to text me, to call and talk. When I got back to Boston, he pulled me to the side and we talked. And as far as basketball, just helping me slow the game down and recognize and understand it more. So as a teammate, I love him for it.”

It’s nice that Smart had a good experience with Irving. The former Duke star can be a bit of a goober, and the whole public persona about him being a “different thinker” is a bunch of nonsense. His Flat Earther takes were obnoxious at best, and damaging for young NBA fans at worst.

Smart kicking Irving on his way out the door would be poor form, and the Boston guard has nothing to winge about. He’s got a $52 million contract and a place as a vital cog in the Celtics championship-hopeful machine. Maybe he’s just playing nice? Maybe he’s genuine?

Actions tell more than intentions, and we have all season long to put Irving under the microscope yet again next year in Brooklyn.

Pau Gasol confirms idea LaMarcus Aldridge wants to play for Blazers again someday

By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Could LaMarcus Aldridge head back to the Portland Trail Blazers? The San Antonio Spurs star spent the first nine years of his career playing in Portland before eventually heading to Texas. Eventually, it has been rumored, Aldridge might want to play with Damian Lillard once more.

Aldridge said as much earlier this season. He told Jason Quick of The Athletic that he would like to finish his career in Rip City playing alongside Lillard. Now we have additional confirmation that Aldridge could try to find his way back to the Willamette Valley.

Speaking with media during the announcement of his signing, newest Blazers center Pau Gasol said that Aldridge told him he’d like to play in Portland. Gasol and Aldridge were teammates on the Spurs from 2016-2019.

How and when could this happen? Aldridge will be an unrestricted free agent at the age of 36 in the summer of 2021. The former No. 2 overall pick has earned an estimated $195 million from salary and bonuses alone in the NBA, so he certainly shouldn’t need the cash once he’s reached the Winter Buyout/Veteran Minimum On a Contender stage of his career.

Neil Olshey and the rest of the Blazers front office would certainly want Aldridge back. Although LMA could be a bit moody, he didn’t leave Oregon leaving a gushing wound the way some superstars have done as of late.

The more important question is whether Portland fans accept him back. The answer is this: yes.

Blazers fans posture as though Aldridge hurt them deeply, but for a man who was so consciously aloof and distanced from Portland as he was, it was likewise difficult to take his decision to depart for San Antonio in 2015 too personally.

Who knows what this Portland roster will look like by then? If the Blazers are still contending — or if they’re in the dumps and need a PR boost — maybe Aldridge could be the right choice.

Watch beautifully horrific handshake between Steve Ballmer, Kawhi Leonard (Video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s fired-up introduction of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George deserved received plenty of attention.

It also overshadowed another incredible moment from the introductory press conference worth watching.

As Leonard is headed to the podium, he and Ballmer shared a wonderfully uncoordinated handshake. I’m going to have nightmares about that tongue.