Marcus Smart on Kyrie Irving: ‘Kyrie is a great teammate’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving has a reputation for being… let’s call it mercurial. Whether he’s gotten along with teammates or been of benefit, overall, to his team, seems to shift depending on who you’re asking.

Needless to say, from a performance standpoint, the Boston Celtics didn’t get where they wanted to go last year. Irving had good advanced numbers, but that didn’t translate into playoff success. Boston got bounced in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now Irving is going to be playing for the Brooklyn Nets, waiting for his pal Kevin Durant to heal up before they can really take on the Eastern Conference in 2020-21. Next season will be a proving ground for Irving, who once again will “have his own team” whatever that’s supposed to mean.

It’s not gone well for Irving in the past, and here we are yet again. But for former Celtics teammate Marcus Smart, bashing Irving wasn’t in the cards. As Smart spoke on ESPN’s The Jump this week, he offered a different opinion.

“For me, personally — I can’t speak for other guys — but for me, personally… Kyrie is a great teammate. I’ve had sit-downs with Kyrie where things for me weren’t going too well and he’s pulling me aside. And it wasn’t even really about basketball. Everybody knows what I’ve been through with my mom, losing her and everything. Kyrie’s one of the first guys to text me, to call and talk. When I got back to Boston, he pulled me to the side and we talked. And as far as basketball, just helping me slow the game down and recognize and understand it more. So as a teammate, I love him for it.”

It’s nice that Smart had a good experience with Irving. The former Duke star can be a bit of a goober, and the whole public persona about him being a “different thinker” is a bunch of nonsense. His Flat Earther takes were obnoxious at best, and damaging for young NBA fans at worst.

Smart kicking Irving on his way out the door would be poor form, and the Boston guard has nothing to winge about. He’s got a $52 million contract and a place as a vital cog in the Celtics championship-hopeful machine. Maybe he’s just playing nice? Maybe he’s genuine?

Actions tell more than intentions, and we have all season long to put Irving under the microscope yet again next year in Brooklyn.

Pau Gasol confirms idea LaMarcus Aldridge wants to play for Blazers again someday

By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Could LaMarcus Aldridge head back to the Portland Trail Blazers? The San Antonio Spurs star spent the first nine years of his career playing in Portland before eventually heading to Texas. Eventually, it has been rumored, Aldridge might want to play with Damian Lillard once more.

Aldridge said as much earlier this season. He told Jason Quick of The Athletic that he would like to finish his career in Rip City playing alongside Lillard. Now we have additional confirmation that Aldridge could try to find his way back to the Willamette Valley.

Speaking with media during the announcement of his signing, newest Blazers center Pau Gasol said that Aldridge told him he’d like to play in Portland. Gasol and Aldridge were teammates on the Spurs from 2016-2019.

How and when could this happen? Aldridge will be an unrestricted free agent at the age of 36 in the summer of 2021. The former No. 2 overall pick has earned an estimated $195 million from salary and bonuses alone in the NBA, so he certainly shouldn’t need the cash once he’s reached the Winter Buyout/Veteran Minimum On a Contender stage of his career.

Neil Olshey and the rest of the Blazers front office would certainly want Aldridge back. Although LMA could be a bit moody, he didn’t leave Oregon leaving a gushing wound the way some superstars have done as of late.

The more important question is whether Portland fans accept him back. The answer is this: yes.

Blazers fans posture as though Aldridge hurt them deeply, but for a man who was so consciously aloof and distanced from Portland as he was, it was likewise difficult to take his decision to depart for San Antonio in 2015 too personally.

Who knows what this Portland roster will look like by then? If the Blazers are still contending — or if they’re in the dumps and need a PR boost — maybe Aldridge could be the right choice.

Watch Steve Ballmer’s and Kawhi Leonard’s beautifully horrific handshake (video)

By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s fired-up introduction of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George deserved received plenty of attention.

It also overshadowed another incredible moment from the introductory press conference worth watching.

As Leonard is headed to the podium, he and Ballmer shared a wonderfully uncoordinated handshake. I’m going to have nightmares about that tongue.

Marcus Smart: ‘I flop on defense. Your favorite player flops on offense’

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Marcus Smart flops.

A lot.

A lot, a lot.

But the Celtics guard is trying to defend himself.

Smart on ESPN:

The only difference between me is, I flop on defense. Your favorite player flops on offense. That’s the only difference. Especially in a game where the offense has nothing but the advantage, the defense has to do something to get the advantage back. So, the offensive guy can put his hands on you. He can touch you as much as he wants. But the minute you touch him, it’s a foul. So, you’ve got to draw attention to the officials to let them know, hey, it’s working both ways now.

Smart has a point. The NBA has gotten more offensive-oriented. Last season’s rule adjustment on fouling made it even more difficult on defenders. It takes tricks to stop opponents.

But this won’t earn him much sympathy outside Boston, where his team affiliation automatically makes his message well-received.

We don’t like offensive players flopping either.

Sure, James Harden has a ton of fans. His elite offense draws support. But nobody likes him because he flops. People just tolerate it to varying degrees. When the Rockets tried especially hard to exploit landing-zone rules in last season’s playoffs, nearly everyone turned on Houston.

As someone who really enjoys defense, I wish Smart would stop flopping. He was so fun to watch defend before he added that to his game. He has been up and down with his flopping proclivity since, but there’s still plenty of room to cut back.

He doesn’t sound eager to adjust, though.

Frank Vogel says NBA’s lack of interest until Lakers hired him took a toll

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

In 2016, then-Pacers president Larry Bird shockingly fired Frank Vogel as coach. Under Vogel, Indiana won 58% of its regular-season games, made the playoffs five of six years and reached consecutive conference finals. With that track record, Vogel quickly landed on his feet. He received interest from the Knicks, Grizzlies and Rockets. The Magic got him with a four years, $22 million contract.

But he went just 29-53 and 25-57 in two seasons with Orlando, which fired him last year. Unsurprisingly, teams weren’t as interested in hiring him. It didn’t help that Steve Clifford, who succeeded Vogel with the Magic, immediately found success with a similar roster.

Vogel was out of the NBA until the Lakers – fresh off a falling out with their first choice – hired him as head coach.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

“I wasn’t coming off the type of success I had in Indiana,” Vogel said. “So I did feel around the league that the interest wasn’t quite as strong … I don’t know if I would say there’s any doubting of myself, but it does take its toll on you. We are human at the end of the day and when you’re not having success as a coach you like to feel like you could take any group and make them play hard, play together, share the basketball, work on a defensive end and win. You know what I mean? But the chips don’t always align that way, you’re not always going to have success.

I believe Vogel was a good coach with the Pacers. I’m not sure whether he’s still a good coach.

That’s not a subtle slight. I legitimately don’t know whether Vogel is still a good coach. The style he used in Indiana – slow-paced, anchoring a big man in the paint defensively – is no longer as effective. Maybe the game has passed him by to some degree.

Vogel will get his chance with the Lakers.

Afterward, we’ll set the narrative.

It’s silly that’s how it works. Vogel either is or isn’t a good coach right now. It’s just too difficult to decide, so we’ll wait to see the results (which aren’t even a great indicator of coaching ability). It’ll either be:

The Lakers were so methodical. They didn’t overreact to a rough couple years in Orlando, where the roster was lacking. While the rest of the reactionary league turned its back on Vogel, the Lakers scooped up a proven success hiding in plain sight.

or

The Lakers were fools for trying to outsmart everyone. They had LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a clear championship opportunity. And they blew it on a coach nobody else wanted.