Watch Steve Ballmer’s and Kawhi Leonard’s beautifully horrific handshake (video)

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s fired-up introduction of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George deserved received plenty of attention.

It also overshadowed another incredible moment from the introductory press conference worth watching.

As Leonard is headed to the podium, he and Ballmer shared a wonderfully uncoordinated handshake. I’m going to have nightmares about that tongue.

Marcus Smart: ‘I flop on defense. Your favorite player flops on offense’

Marcus Smart flops.

A lot.

A lot, a lot.

But the Celtics guard is trying to defend himself.

Smart on ESPN:

The only difference between me is, I flop on defense. Your favorite player flops on offense. That’s the only difference. Especially in a game where the offense has nothing but the advantage, the defense has to do something to get the advantage back. So, the offensive guy can put his hands on you. He can touch you as much as he wants. But the minute you touch him, it’s a foul. So, you’ve got to draw attention to the officials to let them know, hey, it’s working both ways now.

Smart has a point. The NBA has gotten more offensive-oriented. Last season’s rule adjustment on fouling made it even more difficult on defenders. It takes tricks to stop opponents.

But this won’t earn him much sympathy outside Boston, where his team affiliation automatically makes his message well-received.

We don’t like offensive players flopping either.

Sure, James Harden has a ton of fans. His elite offense draws support. But nobody likes him because he flops. People just tolerate it to varying degrees. When the Rockets tried especially hard to exploit landing-zone rules in last season’s playoffs, nearly everyone turned on Houston.

As someone who really enjoys defense, I wish Smart would stop flopping. He was so fun to watch defend before he added that to his game. He has been up and down with his flopping proclivity since, but there’s still plenty of room to cut back.

He doesn’t sound eager to adjust, though.

Frank Vogel says NBA’s lack of interest until Lakers hired him took a toll

In 2016, then-Pacers president Larry Bird shockingly fired Frank Vogel as coach. Under Vogel, Indiana won 58% of its regular-season games, made the playoffs five of six years and reached consecutive conference finals. With that track record, Vogel quickly landed on his feet. He received interest from the Knicks, Grizzlies and Rockets. The Magic got him with a four years, $22 million contract.

But he went just 29-53 and 25-57 in two seasons with Orlando, which fired him last year. Unsurprisingly, teams weren’t as interested in hiring him. It didn’t help that Steve Clifford, who succeeded Vogel with the Magic, immediately found success with a similar roster.

Vogel was out of the NBA until the Lakers – fresh off a falling out with their first choice – hired him as head coach.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

“I wasn’t coming off the type of success I had in Indiana,” Vogel said. “So I did feel around the league that the interest wasn’t quite as strong … I don’t know if I would say there’s any doubting of myself, but it does take its toll on you. We are human at the end of the day and when you’re not having success as a coach you like to feel like you could take any group and make them play hard, play together, share the basketball, work on a defensive end and win. You know what I mean? But the chips don’t always align that way, you’re not always going to have success.

I believe Vogel was a good coach with the Pacers. I’m not sure whether he’s still a good coach.

That’s not a subtle slight. I legitimately don’t know whether Vogel is still a good coach. The style he used in Indiana – slow-paced, anchoring a big man in the paint defensively – is no longer as effective. Maybe the game has passed him by to some degree.

Vogel will get his chance with the Lakers.

Afterward, we’ll set the narrative.

It’s silly that’s how it works. Vogel either is or isn’t a good coach right now. It’s just too difficult to decide, so we’ll wait to see the results (which aren’t even a great indicator of coaching ability). It’ll either be:

The Lakers were so methodical. They didn’t overreact to a rough couple years in Orlando, where the roster was lacking. While the rest of the reactionary league turned its back on Vogel, the Lakers scooped up a proven success hiding in plain sight.

or

The Lakers were fools for trying to outsmart everyone. They had LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a clear championship opportunity. And they blew it on a coach nobody else wanted.

Report: Jamal Murray’s contract extension with Nuggets has super-max possibility

The Nuggets signed Jamal Murray to a max contract extension.

How much will it be worth?

The exact amount won’t be determined until next summer, when the five-year extension kicks in. The current projection: $170 million.

The value could rise if Murray triggers the super-max by making an All-NBA team next season.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

This is a one-time opportunity for Murray. Once his extension value is determined, it’s set for the next five years. Next season is his only chance to earn the super-max.

The projected values, by honor:

  • All-NBA first team: $204 million
  • All-NBA second team: $187 million
  • All NBA third team: $176 million

Murray is a good young player and only 22. He could very well be worth the max or even super-max over the following five seasons.

But it seems unlikely he’ll make an All-NBA team next year. There’s so much competition at guard – including Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Kyle Lowry and De'Aaron Fox. Will Murray really land among the NBA’s top six guards? An All-NBA second team, let alone first team, is far more daunting.

Still, Murray has this high-stakes opportunity in front of him next season.

Jared Dudley: D’Angelo Russell would’ve gone to Saudi Arabia for max contract

D'Angelo Russell‘s camp made fairly transparent attempts to drum up a market for him entering free agency. He was linked to several teams: Nets, Jazz, Magic, Timberwolves, Pacers, Suns, Lakers.

Not the Warriors.

Yet, Russell ended up in Golden State in a double sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant. That sparked numerous question about fit:

How will Russell and Stephen Curry – both point guards – coexist offensively? Curry is excellent off the ball, but both he and Draymond Green deserve time initiating the offense. How comfortable will Russell be in that equation?

How will Russell or Curry handle defensive matchups? They’re both small guards who could face major problems against shooting guards.

How will the guard rotation look when Klay Thompson returns from injury? That’s a lot to balance. Can Thompson effectively defend small forwards for long stretches in three-guards lineups?

Do the Warriors just view Russell as a trade asset? They deny it, but it’s hard not to be suspicious. He might not be long for Golden State.

Why did Russell invite all this uncertainty?

Four years and $117,325,500.

Jared Dudley, who mentored Russell in Brooklyn (and since signed with the Lakers), via Ethan Strauss of The Athletic:

D’Angelo wanted to get the max. So I’m not surprised. He would’ve gone to, you know, Saudi Arabia, if he could have gotten the max there. I’m not surprised he took that.

I don’t need to explain the main appeal of a max contract. It’s a lot of money.

But there’s also a stature that comes with being a max player. Many desire that prestige. If Russell wanted that, good for him for getting it. He earned it with a strong season last year.

Russell has said he’s not fretting the possibility of the Warriors trading him. As long as understands the situation, he’ll be fine. Besides, any team he signed with this summer could’ve eventually traded him. That was a risk anywhere.

The beauty of a max contract: It’ll travel with him.