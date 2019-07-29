Getty

Steve Ballmer open to changing Clippers name

By Dane DelgadoJul 29, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to be out of the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers sometime soon. The team now has Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and are hoping to make a splash in the Western Conference playoffs this season. They have to take out cross town rivals LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but looking into the future the Clippers have something else.

A new arena.

The Clippers announced that they will be building a new privately-funded arena in Inglewood to be open by 2024. It’s a beautiful glass structure with lots of plants and of course other businesses located around it to try and boost the economic impact of the area.

Owner Steve Ballmer has said that he will not be interested in moving the team out of Los Angeles for his hometown of Seattle. However, Ballmer did tell the Los Angeles Times this week that he is open to changing just about everything else about the team including its logo, colors, and even the name “Clippers” itself.

Via LA Times:

“Hopefully, by the time we’re done, it won’t be a Clipper logo,” Ballmer said. “It will be some naming rights sponsor.”

And Ballmer would not rule out changing the logo — and the colors, and perhaps even the nickname itself — when the Clippers move into the new arena.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really step our identity up another level,” he said. “I don’t anticipate making a change, but we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is the kind of thing you somehow do in consultation with your fans.”

This would be a bold move. The Clippers certainly need a new logo. The basic LAC one looks like something that would come standard in Microsoft Word. The colors are basic, but fine. At least it’s not the NFL where seemingly every other team is red/white/blue.

The name is a real question. At this point, the “Clippers” name doesn’t have the kind of stink it used to have on it. But it also doesn’t have any specific cachet, or an attachment to anything. Do 8-year-old fans even know what a clipper is?

Inglewood is several miles inland, so it’s not next to the ocean. It doesn’t really fit. However, if I know anything about team names in the NBA — Bobcats, Pelicans, Thunder — asking a team to come up with a new name that’s not colossally awful is pretty hard.

If it were up to me, I’d change the logo and keep everything else the same. The building and the richest owner in the NBA will do the rest.

Trail Blazers signing C.J. McCollum to three-year, $100 million extension

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 30, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Last year, there were questions about whether the Trail Blazers should keep Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum together.

This year, Portland is investing heavily to keep both guards for the long haul.

The Trail Blazers signed Lillard to a super-max extension that projects to be worth $196 million over four years. Now, they’re giving McCollum an extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

That’s a lot to pay McCollum, who’ll turn 28 before next season, was already locked up for two more seasons and has never been an All-Star. He’s a good scorer with shot-creation ability all over the floor. That skill is highly important. But he has a limited all-around game, and his 6-foot-3 frame will make it difficult to expand his contributions.

Still, there’s value in securing good players. Portland is ensuring a star remains locked in beyond 2021.

McCollum will earn $27,556,959 and $29,354,152 the next two seasons. Then, his extension will kick in and run through his age-32 season.

For reference, McCollum’s max extension would have been $114,128,943 over three years. That mark might have served as a key reference point in contract negotiations. But it was difficult to see McCollum getting his max this far before free agency.

The Trail Blazers are coming off their deepest playoff run in nearly two decades. McCollum played a key role in advancing to the Western Conference finals. Portland clearly wants to maintain continuity after such a strong season.

But with Lillard and now McCollum, it came at a substantial cost.

Trainer: Carmelo Anthony wants farewell season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 30, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony was playing a major role for the Rockets.

Then, nothing.

Anthony’s 10-game stint with Houston looks like it might have been the odd end to his NBA career.

The Rockets kept him rostered in exile a while. They eventually traded him in a tax-avoidance maneuver to the Bulls, who waived him. He reportedly had multiple NBA options. Most chatter centered on the Lakers. All of it went nowhere.

But Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said the forward is “100 percent” ready to play in the NBA and maybe even ready to start.

Brickley on The Breakfast Club

Yes, given the situation. Allen Iverson. Do you remember?

He kind of got, some people say, not blackballed, but got into a situation at the end of his career where teams would be like, “Oh, he’s going to want this role. So, we’re going to stay away.” And I think that’s what’s going on with Melo right now. He’s easily better with 60 percent, 70 percent of NBA players walking around. It’s just I think teams are afraid of, “I want to be a starter” or “I want this.” That’s not the case, though. Melo just wants to have a final season, farewell season, do what D-Wade did, do the jersey swap. He had a great career. He’s a Hall of Famer. So, hopefully that can happen.

I don’t trust Brickley’s assessment of Anthony’s current playing ability. Anthony employs Brickley. That makes Brickley an unreliable evaluator here.

I’m more interested in Anthony’s motivations. Brinkley has more credibility on revealing those.

Dwyane Wade clearly enjoyed his farewell season with the Heat. Anthony saw some of it firsthand. It must feel really nice to spend a year travelling around the country having your praises sung.

But few players leave the NBA on their own terms. Jeremy Lin is openly grappling with the emotions of not getting the job he wants. Anthony has handled his saga more privately. I suspect there are overlapping feelings.

Wade was still just good enough to get another NBA season. It helped that Miami has such an attachment to him after he spent so much time there, including winning three titles. Anthony doesn’t have that bond with any franchise.

How will Anthony convince another team to sign him?

Brickley downplayed the idea Anthony wants a big role, I think that concern is overstated. Anthony just no longer appears good enough for any role. Even his scoring has become quite inefficient. I don’t believe he’s better than anywhere near 60 percent of current NBA players.

Anthony looked washed up at age 34. That almost never gets better at 35.

But if Anthony is motivated to return for a sendoff season, more power to him. It’s fascinating to learn what drives players, especially ones as famous as Anthony.

Kemba Walker knows Kyrie Irving comparisons will always follow him

Getty Images
By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kemba Walker is the new point guard of the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving is with the Brooklyn Nets, and the Charlotte Hornets are likely to return to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

For now, Boston is in the best position with Walker. They lost Al Horford, but they’re still poised to take on the East at potential ECF challengers. The Nets will probably need to wait a year, and for Kevin Durant to return.

Fans in Massachusetts are going to be glad to swap Irving with Walker, who is slightly less talented but far better suited for leadership and the kind of team building Danny Ainge is trying to do. Still, the Celtics were successful with Irving, whose reputation is still as a playoff killer despite his performance last year.

To that end, Walker knows he’ll always be compared to Irving due to the nature of his taking the Duke product’s place in Boston’s lineup.

Via NYDN:

“I guess we kind of do similar things. It’s always gonna be that comparison,” Walker said. “I don’t really pay that any mind. I just try to play basketball and win games. That’s really it. Try to win games as much as possible.”

Walker is just as much of a “winner” as Irving, whatever that actually means.

It seemed best for all sides that Irving part ways, and Walker made the right choice leaving Charlotte. That fanbase that didn’t deserve to lose a star, but their ownership group did nothing correct to get him to stay.

Boston will be an interesting watch, and I’m not so sure comparing these two guys is really all that fair. The Celtics will be much different, and Irving only spent two years in Boston. He’s not exactly a Celtics lifer.

Everyone will move on in time.

Nate Robinson wants Jeremy Lin to play in The Big3

AP
By Dane DelgadoJul 30, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Jeremy Lin is having a hard time finding work in the NBA. Lin broke down the other day, saying he’s felt as though he hit rock bottom.

Lin can still be a useful third PG it seems. According to Synergy, he ranked as “Very Good” at his position both in the pick-and-roll game and in transition, two play types that made up 64 percent of his possessions last season.

But it’s late July and Lin still doesn’t have a team. Point guard is a position many teams still need to fill, and you’d think at a veteran’s minimum Lin would be enticing to teams like the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers, etc.

Meanwhile, former NBAer Nate Robinson has another idea for Lin: play in The Big3.

Via Instagram:

Lin could certainly go to The Big3, but he still has NBA talent and he will be just 31 by the time next season starts. He’s not going to win you any games on defense, but as a third point guard and 14th or 15th man, it does feel a little odd there’s nothing out there for him. Perhaps his asking price is too high? Lin did play for the minimum last year, and unless his agent has other ideas, that’s where he’s going to be the rest of his career.

Maybe this saga will end soon enough, and Lin will find a team. If not, we know that Nate Robinson always has a spot for him.