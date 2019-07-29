Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Seven best free agents still available, players who could help a team

By Kurt HelinJul 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The dust has settled. What was the wildest free agency summer in NBA history is winding down, and while there are a few questions still out there — what uniform will Chris Paul be in at the end of next season? — for the most part teams are picking up the 14th and 15th guys on the bench, plus handing out two-way contracts. The rosters are basically set.

Yet there are still some veteran free agents of note available out there. Guys who could help teams. These players may have to wait into training camp or even the start of the season to find a spot, once roster holes become glaring or injuries send a team scrambling. Others may choose to play overseas. But here are seven veterans still on the market who could help a team.

1) Jeremy Lin

It’s been an emotional offseason for Lin, one where he has gone from the high of being on a championship team to not finding a home for next season. While he fell out of Toronto’s playoff rotation last May and June — and that seems to be what front offices remember — he played solidly as a backup point guard for the Raptors and Hawks and averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 assists per game overall last season. Lin knows how to run a team, can get to the rim, can hit the three enough you have to respect it, and is a better defender now than his reputation. Lin has interest from CSKA Moscow but it’s unclear what direction he will go.

2) Iman Shumpert

Wing defense is in demand around the NBA, and while Shumpert is not near the defender he once was he can still provide some solid defense at a position of need. Shumpert also shot 34.8 percent last season overall from three (that time was split between Sacramento and Houston). He played in eight of the Rockets’ playoff games last season and was respectable in those. If a team is looking for a respectable role player on the wing, Shumpert can be that guy.

3) Jamal Crawford

Need buckets off the bench? Crawford, at age 39, can still get them. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year has slowed in recent years, but he still averaged 7.9 points per game off the bench and lit it up for the depleted Suns at the very tail end of last season. He’s also improved the playmaking aspect of his game. For a team that needs bench scoring, look no further.

4) Vince Carter

Vince Carter’s role has evolved from high-flying wing to stretch four — he played 56 percent of his minutes as a power forward last season, shooting 38.9 percent from three. He’s also a respected leader in the locker room. Fans and fellow players love him, and a few times a season he can jump in the hot tub time machine and remind everybody why he is one of the all-time great dunkers the league has seen. Carter could help several teams off the bench.

5) J.R. Smith

Cleveland waived Smith not because they couldn’t use his basketball skills, but to save a lot of money. Smith will turn 34 before next season starts and his skills are in decline, he shot just 30.8 percent from three last season. In the right situation (on a likely contender) Smith could play a role off the bench. Teams will have to live with the occasional mental vacation during games (and teams may not want to play him clutch minutes in a Finals game).

6) Jonas Jerebko

Jerebko struggled for the Warriors in the playoffs, when injuries forced him into an outsized role, but during the regular season he was a solid reserve for Golden State. Jerebko averaged more than 16 minutes a game for the Warriors last season (73 games), shot 36.7 percent from three, and averaged 6.3 points per game. Jerebko could help a team looking for a stretch four off the bench.

7) Thabo Sefolosha

He has evolved into more of a switchable, defensive-minded forward who can play the three or the four off the bench for teams and give them solid minutes. He shot 46.3 percent from three last season in Utah, and while that is probably not sustainable he is a good floor spacer on offense (who does not do much else). There are certainly teams Sofolosha could help off the bench.

Daryl Morey had a funny story about James Harden wanting Russell Westbrook’s trade to get done

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJul 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Houston Rockets, as weird as that is. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star has been reunited with James Harden, and everyone is making nice about how things will fit next season in Texas.

It’s a little strange to see Westbrook in Rockets garb, and nobody thought that this is where the Thunder would end up heading into the offseason. But Kawhi Leonard forced Sam Presti’s hand in trading Paul George, and moving Westbrook was a logical choice after that.

Things weren’t exactly straightforward when it came to trading Westbrook to Houston. As with any major transaction between NBA teams, it took some finangling and some time.

So much time that in fact Harden even had to ask Rockets general manager Daryl Morey why things were taking so long.

Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“At one point, James asked me, ‘Why is it taking so long?'” Morey said. “I told him, ‘Dude, your trade took me five months.'”

According to Feigen, it actually took six days for things to get all sorted out between Morey and Presti, which isn’t surprising given their history. People have felt like Presti lost the Harden trade to Morey, and it was unclear whether the two would ever do business together again.

But the Thunder aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and getting off of Westbrook’s contract was the right move for Presti even if he had to do a deal with Morey.

It may have taken a little time — seven years, really — but now Harden and Westbrook are back together again.

David Griffin thinks Zion Williamson could be like Draymond Green on offense

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Draymond Green was the catalyst for many of the Golden State Warriors postseason runs the past half-decade or so. The Michigan State product was particularly useful on offense in the 2019 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, running the full length of the court as a one-man fastbreak to penetrate and confuse the opposing defense.

Over his career, Green has also been a useful screener and high post passer, as well as a scorer on offensive rebounds. People laud him for his defense, but Green is a potent offensive player as well. That’s perhaps been forgotten during his 3-point shooting woes as of late.

So if No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson can come close to Green’s effectiveness, it would be a blessing. Green is a future hall-of-famer, and Williamson is the next great hope for the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that needs something moving forward after the departure of Anthony Davis.

To that effect, Pelicans head man David Griffin hopes that Williamson will be able to replicate some of what Green does on the offensive side of the floor.

Speaking this week, Griffin said that he thinks that Williamson has a similar skill set on offense to Green.

Via Jeff Duncan of The Athletic:

The thing about Zion, though, that excites us is, it’s not that he’s going to carry you offensively, it’s that he’s going to be able to facilitate offense. If you look at him as an extremely athletic Draymond Green type who may be able to facilitate all things for others and get out in transition and make plays … that’s exciting. And because that’s what he natively really does, we’re not going to ask him to carry an undue burden (offensively). We’re going to ask him to be Zion, to figure out how that player interfaces with the rest of the pieces we have and how it can be equative to winning.

This was the same interview where Griffin said that Williamson was still growing. As we have seen with current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, guys who continue to grow into their NBA career can quickly become dominant on defense as well.

Perhaps because of the way he moves on the floor, or because of his size, strength, and full-speed-ahead attitude, others have already compared Williamson to Green.

That comparison is just wishful thinking at this juncture, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility and a bigger, thicker Draymond Green in Louisiana would be a welcome addition to a team that looks hopeful for the Western Conference playoffs already this year.

Rumor: Thunder had no plans to trade Russell Westbrook, Paul George

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Things are going to be different in OKC for a while. The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t have Russell Westbrook or Paul George any longer, with those players now on the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

Sam Presti is going to have to move forward, and he appears ready to do so. The Thunder now have a huge number of draft picks, but their front office will still need to be craft in order to make that haul pay off.

According to one executive on OKC’s staff, trading Westbrook and George was never in their plans.

From Keith Smith of Real GM:

“When we sat down and mapped out our summer plans, none of them included trading Paul (George) and certainly none of them included trading Russell (Westbrook). But that’s how this league works. Sometimes your hand is forced. When that happens, you do the best you can and I think we did even better than that. We’ve got more to work with moving forward than any team in the history of the league. Now we have to make something of all of that.”

Oklahoma City’s hand was forced, and it made the most sense for everyone involved to jettison Westbrook after George made his departure.

If you’d asked whether this team would look the way it does now in late July, nobody would have believed you.

But here we are, and Presti’s chops as a GM will be under the microscope once again.

Report: Wizards offer Bradley Beal max deal worth $111 million

AP
By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Washington Wizards are in a bit of a pickle. The Eastern Conference is more open now that Kawhi Leonard is on the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Wiz aren’t in a position to take advantage.

John Wall, whose contract was already an albatross, is now injured and will miss significant time (if not all of) next season. They don’t have elite talent left on the roster outside of Bradley Beal, who is weighing his options. Beal can stay and sign a max extension with Washington, or leave in free agency in the summer of 2021.

The Wizards offering Beal an extension is perfunctory, and now they’ve gone ahead and sent Beal that offer.

Via Twitter:

Beal can sign a supermax extension if he hits some important milestones, so there’s no reason for him to sign this smaller extension now. But Washington has to make the offer in good faith, and to back up the talk they’ve had about wanting to keep Beal.

The Wizards should want Beal, but the supermax money hasn’t been enough to keep guys in one place all that often in the NBA. Even if Ted Leonsis can change the culture and turn things around in D.C., Wall’s contract runs through 2023, so Beal will be hampered with him the entire time if he stays.