Report: Jamal Murray’s contract extension with Nuggets has super-max possibility

The Nuggets signed Jamal Murray to a max contract extension.

How much will it be worth?

The exact amount won’t be determined until next summer, when the five-year extension kicks in. The current projection: $170 million.

The value could rise if Murray triggers the super-max by making an All-NBA team next season.

Bobby Marks of ESPN:

This is a one-time opportunity for Murray. Once his extension value is determined, it’s set for the next five years. Next season is his only chance to earn the super-max.

The projected values, by honor:

  • All-NBA first team: $204 million
  • All-NBA second team: $187 million
  • All NBA third team: $176 million

Murray is a good young player and only 22. He could very well be worth the max or even super-max over the following five seasons.

But it seems unlikely he’ll make an All-NBA team next year. There’s so much competition at guard – including Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Kyle Lowry and De'Aaron Fox. Will Murray really land among the NBA’s top six guards? An All-NBA second team, let alone first team, is far more daunting.

Still, Murray has this high-stakes opportunity in front of him next season.

D'Angelo Russell‘s camp made fairly transparent attempts to drum up a market for him entering free agency. He was linked to several teams: Nets, Jazz, Magic, Timberwolves, Pacers, Suns, Lakers.

Not the Warriors.

Yet, Russell ended up in Golden State in a double sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant. That sparked numerous question about fit:

How will Russell and Stephen Curry – both point guards – coexist offensively? Curry is excellent off the ball, but both he and Draymond Green deserve time initiating the offense. How comfortable will Russell be in that equation?

How will Russell or Curry handle defensive matchups? They’re both small guards who could face major problems against shooting guards.

How will the guard rotation look when Klay Thompson returns from injury? That’s a lot to balance. Can Thompson effectively defend small forwards for long stretches in three-guards lineups?

Do the Warriors just view Russell as a trade asset? They deny it, but it’s hard not to be suspicious. He might not be long for Golden State.

Why did Russell invite all this uncertainty?

Four years and $117,325,500.

Jared Dudley, who mentored Russell in Brooklyn (and since signed with the Lakers), via Ethan Strauss of The Athletic:

D’Angelo wanted to get the max. So I’m not surprised. He would’ve gone to, you know, Saudi Arabia, if he could have gotten the max there. I’m not surprised he took that.

I don’t need to explain the main appeal of a max contract. It’s a lot of money.

But there’s also a stature that comes with being a max player. Many desire that prestige. If Russell wanted that, good for him for getting it. He earned it with a strong season last year.

Russell has said he’s not fretting the possibility of the Warriors trading him. As long as understands the situation, he’ll be fine. Besides, any team he signed with this summer could’ve eventually traded him. That was a risk anywhere.

The beauty of a max contract: It’ll travel with him.

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to be out of the shadow of the Los Angeles Lakers sometime soon. The team now has Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and are hoping to make a splash in the Western Conference playoffs this season. They have to take out cross town rivals LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but looking into the future the Clippers have something else.

A new arena.

The Clippers announced that they will be building a new privately-funded arena in Inglewood to be open by 2024. It’s a beautiful glass structure with lots of plants and of course other businesses located around it to try and boost the economic impact of the area.

Owner Steve Ballmer has said that he will not be interested in moving the team out of Los Angeles for his hometown of Seattle. However, Ballmer did tell the Los Angeles Times this week that he is open to changing just about everything else about the team including its logo, colors, and even the name “Clippers” itself.

Via LA Times:

“Hopefully, by the time we’re done, it won’t be a Clipper logo,” Ballmer said. “It will be some naming rights sponsor.”

And Ballmer would not rule out changing the logo — and the colors, and perhaps even the nickname itself — when the Clippers move into the new arena.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to really step our identity up another level,” he said. “I don’t anticipate making a change, but we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is the kind of thing you somehow do in consultation with your fans.”

This would be a bold move. The Clippers certainly need a new logo. The basic LAC one looks like something that would come standard in Microsoft Word. The colors are basic, but fine. At least it’s not the NFL where seemingly every other team is red/white/blue.

The name is a real question. At this point, the “Clippers” name doesn’t have the kind of stink it used to have on it. But it also doesn’t have any specific cachet, or an attachment to anything. Do 8-year-old fans even know what a clipper is?

Inglewood is several miles inland, so it’s not next to the ocean. It doesn’t really fit. However, if I know anything about team names in the NBA — Bobcats, Pelicans, Thunder — asking a team to come up with a new name that’s not colossally awful is pretty hard.

If it were up to me, I’d change the logo and keep everything else the same. The building and the richest owner in the NBA will do the rest.

The dust has settled. What was the wildest free agency summer in NBA history is winding down, and while there are a few questions still out there — what uniform will Chris Paul be in at the end of next season? — for the most part teams are picking up the 14th and 15th guys on the bench, plus handing out two-way contracts. The rosters are basically set.

Yet there are still some veteran free agents of note available out there. Guys who could help teams. These players may have to wait into training camp or even the start of the season to find a spot, once roster holes become glaring or injuries send a team scrambling. Others may choose to play overseas. But here are seven veterans still on the market who could help a team.

1) Jeremy Lin

It’s been an emotional offseason for Lin, one where he has gone from the high of being on a championship team to not finding a home for next season. While he fell out of Toronto’s playoff rotation last May and June — and that seems to be what front offices remember — he played solidly as a backup point guard for the Raptors and Hawks and averaged 9.6 points and 3.1 assists per game overall last season. Lin knows how to run a team, can get to the rim, can hit the three enough you have to respect it, and is a better defender now than his reputation. Lin has interest from CSKA Moscow but it’s unclear what direction he will go.

2) Iman Shumpert

Wing defense is in demand around the NBA, and while Shumpert is not near the defender he once was he can still provide some solid defense at a position of need. Shumpert also shot 34.8 percent last season overall from three (that time was split between Sacramento and Houston). He played in eight of the Rockets’ playoff games last season and was respectable in those. If a team is looking for a respectable role player on the wing, Shumpert can be that guy.

3) Jamal Crawford

Need buckets off the bench? Crawford, at age 39, can still get them. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year has slowed in recent years, but he still averaged 7.9 points per game off the bench and lit it up for the depleted Suns at the very tail end of last season. He’s also improved the playmaking aspect of his game. For a team that needs bench scoring, look no further.

4) Vince Carter

Vince Carter’s role has evolved from high-flying wing to stretch four — he played 56 percent of his minutes as a power forward last season, shooting 38.9 percent from three. He’s also a respected leader in the locker room. Fans and fellow players love him, and a few times a season he can jump in the hot tub time machine and remind everybody why he is one of the all-time great dunkers the league has seen. Carter could help several teams off the bench.

5) J.R. Smith

Cleveland waived Smith not because they couldn’t use his basketball skills, but to save a lot of money. Smith will turn 34 before next season starts and his skills are in decline, he shot just 30.8 percent from three last season. In the right situation (on a likely contender) Smith could play a role off the bench. Teams will have to live with the occasional mental vacation during games (and teams may not want to play him clutch minutes in a Finals game).

6) Jonas Jerebko

Jerebko struggled for the Warriors in the playoffs, when injuries forced him into an outsized role, but during the regular season he was a solid reserve for Golden State. Jerebko averaged more than 16 minutes a game for the Warriors last season (73 games), shot 36.7 percent from three, and averaged 6.3 points per game. Jerebko could help a team looking for a stretch four off the bench.

7) Thabo Sefolosha

He has evolved into more of a switchable, defensive-minded forward who can play the three or the four off the bench for teams and give them solid minutes. He shot 46.3 percent from three last season in Utah, and while that is probably not sustainable he is a good floor spacer on offense (who does not do much else). There are certainly teams Sofolosha could help off the bench.

Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Houston Rockets, as weird as that is. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star has been reunited with James Harden, and everyone is making nice about how things will fit next season in Texas.

It’s a little strange to see Westbrook in Rockets garb, and nobody thought that this is where the Thunder would end up heading into the offseason. But Kawhi Leonard forced Sam Presti’s hand in trading Paul George, and moving Westbrook was a logical choice after that.

Things weren’t exactly straightforward when it came to trading Westbrook to Houston. As with any major transaction between NBA teams, it took some finangling and some time.

So much time that in fact Harden even had to ask Rockets general manager Daryl Morey why things were taking so long.

Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“At one point, James asked me, ‘Why is it taking so long?'” Morey said. “I told him, ‘Dude, your trade took me five months.'”

According to Feigen, it actually took six days for things to get all sorted out between Morey and Presti, which isn’t surprising given their history. People have felt like Presti lost the Harden trade to Morey, and it was unclear whether the two would ever do business together again.

But the Thunder aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and getting off of Westbrook’s contract was the right move for Presti even if he had to do a deal with Morey.

It may have taken a little time — seven years, really — but now Harden and Westbrook are back together again.