Sam Presti pens letter to Thunder fans urging patience after George, Westbrook trades

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Sam Presti has a new task ahead of him. His Oklahoma City Thunder look more different than ever before, and now he has the unenviable task of rebuilding a contender in a small market city without any certified stars on his roster.

Things have been a whirlwind since Presti traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers under duress as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal. Russell Westbrook soon followed to the reviled Houston Rockets.

Nobody would have guessed this is where OKC would stand come the end of July. But alas, here they are.

As such, Presti penned a letter to the fans of Oklahoma City in The Oklahoman this past week, telling the Thunder faithful they’ll need to be patient, and invest their faith in the organization.

In part, the letter read:

In order to build — and then sustain — a truly great basketball team, it requires a method. This method is not guesswork or a convenient message that miscasts other’s good fortune as a repeatable skill. To build true excellence in any industry, and then sustain it, requires trading on time and playing the empirical odds. This will require strategic discipline and thoughtful patience, but these are values our organization has always held high. That’s how longevity is earned. It is important to remember that.

It will take us time, now, to reposition, replenish and then ultimately rebuild our team. Things will inevitably get harder from here. At some point during this transition, we may not have the kind of team you’ve been used to. But we will be fearless, focused, and relentless in seeking opportunities to improve our long-term position.

Presti drew on the revitalization of the city itself over the past 30 years or so, and ended by writing that, “The people of Oklahoma City should be able to one day watch the rise of another great team.”

It’s going to take some time, but at least Presti has the most impressive haul of draft picks in NBA trade history to start with.

That’s not a bad spot to be in.

Oddsmakers have Bucks, Clippers top regular-season winners in NBA

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
We know that the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers will probably be pretty good next year. Las Vegas thinks so, too.

The Bucks have the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Clippers recently added both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both conferences are wide open, but each of these teams will likely rack up a bunch of respective wins.

The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook gave out the initial over/under for wins in the NBA this year, and Milwaukee and L.A. came in topping the league. According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the Bucks came in at 57 wins and the Clippers came in at 55.5 wins.

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee won 60 games last year, and L.A.’s chances are a bit murkier given that health and time on the floor will be a huge factor for their regular season win total.

The NBA year is long, and we aren’t even close to these guys playing actual games yet. Regular season wins don’t matter all that much, save for seeding in the playoffs. No doubt each team will make it to the postseason.

What will really make a difference is who is healthy come April 2020.

Jeremy Lin: ‘I feel like in some ways the NBA has kind of given up on me’

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The NBA can be a cold, hard business.

Jeremy Lin has not landed an NBA contract for next season, and for teams that is a roster decision based on point guard they have in house, what they are looking for in a backup, and choosing younger players they can develop for those reserve slots over veterans. For most fans, that’s business, NBA players are seen as a commodity, discussed as numbers, and moved around like pieces on a chessboard.

Players, however, are human beings. With families, lives and interests outside the game, and emotions. Basketball, and the NBA, have been at the center of their lives for a long time, and free agency can take a toll. Lin is touring Asia right now and in this stop talked about how free agency has impacted him (you can see the full context of his comments above, this is just the highlight).

Lin is uncertain about his future in the sport he has dedicated much of his life to, and that would be unsettling for anyone. He’s not been wanted by NBA teams, and that has shaken him deep in his being.

For most of last season, Jeremy Lin was a solid rotation player for the Hawks, coming off the bench and averaging 10.7 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three. Lin was waived by the Hawks and picked up for the playoffs by Toronto, but he fell out of the rotation, playing 27 total minutes in the postseason for the eventual champs. He was a non-factor.

That last part is what seems to have stuck in the minds of NBA teams.

Lin has interest from CSKA Moscow and certainly could get a spot on a Chinese league team, but that is not what he wants. The cold business question for him is how long does he wait on that NBA contract, or does his career evolve in another way.

But for Lin (and other players in his shoes), that is not some cold, unemotional calculus. It’s personal. It’s emotional. And it’s not simple and easy.

Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia exhibition games, including against USA

Associated PressJul 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — NBA star Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Australia basketball team which will play exhibition matches against Canada and the United States at home next month.

Simmons had already made himself unavailable for the FIBA World Cup starting Aug. 31 in China, choosing to prepare for the next NBA season after signing a five-year, $170 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a statement Sunday Simmons said he still hopes to play for Australia at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Simmons said he made the decision to withdraw from Australia’s matches against Canada in Perth on Aug. 16 and 17 and the United States in Melbourne on Aug. 22 and 24 after speaking to Australia coach Andrej Lemanis.

“After talking with coach Andrej, we both agreed it was better for me to not participate in this year’s 2019 World Cup and exhibition games,” he said.

“With our focus being to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics, the Boomers’ preparation in the lead up to the world championships is of the utmost importance and me not playing allows the team to create the chemistry they need to compete at the highest level and qualify for the Olympics.

“I want to thank Basketball Australia for their continued support and I’m committed and excited to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.”

 

Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey up for auction

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Back in 1978-79, a young Barack Obama was a guard on the Punahou High School basketball team in Hawaii, a team that went on to win the state championship.

Obama went on to have a distinguished career… just not in basketball. However, the 44th president never lost is love for the game, playing pick-up games with his cabinet and others in Washington D.C., and he still attends NBA and college games. Also, he is working with the NBA on its efforts to expand the game in Africa.

Now, Obama’s No. 23 high school jersey is up for auction, if you have some serious cash burning a hole in your pocket. The current bid is $26,000, but that number is expected to reach six figures by the time the bidding ends on Aug. 10.

This is a real game-worn jersey (there are replicas that have been available for a while), according to Heritage Auctions. How did they get it? From Heritage Auctions:

It was fortuitously rescued from being discarded when the new varsity jerseys arrived on campus only because our consignor Peter Noble, three years behind Obama at Punahou, had worn the same number “23” jersey while on the junior varsity team.

It’s a cool piece of memorabilia, if you have a lot of extra cash just lying around.