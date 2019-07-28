AP

Report: Wizards offer Bradley Beal max deal worth $111 million

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Washington Wizards are in a bit of a pickle. The Eastern Conference is more open now that Kawhi Leonard is on the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Wiz aren’t in a position to take advantage.

John Wall, whose contract was already an albatross, is now injured and will miss significant time (if not all of) next season. They don’t have elite talent left on the roster outside of Bradley Beal, who is weighing his options. Beal can stay and sign a max extension with Washington, or leave in free agency in the summer of 2021.

The Wizards offering Beal an extension is perfunctory, and now they’ve gone ahead and sent Beal that offer.

Beal can sign a supermax extension if he hits some important milestones, so there’s no reason for him to sign this smaller extension now. But Washington has to make the offer in good faith, and to back up the talk they’ve had about wanting to keep Beal.

The Wizards should want Beal, but the supermax money hasn’t been enough to keep guys in one place all that often in the NBA. Even if Ted Leonsis can change the culture and turn things around in D.C., Wall’s contract runs through 2023, so Beal will be hampered with him the entire time if he stays.

David Griffin thinks Zion Williamson could be like Draymond Green on offense

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Draymond Green was the catalyst for many of the Golden State Warriors postseason runs the past half-decade or so. The Michigan State product was particularly useful on offense in the 2019 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, running the full length of the court as a one-man fastbreak to penetrate and confuse the opposing defense.

Over his career, Green has also been a useful screener and high post passer, as well as a scorer on offensive rebounds. People laud him for his defense, but Green is a potent offensive player as well. That’s perhaps been forgotten during his 3-point shooting woes as of late.

So if No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson can come close to Green’s effectiveness, it would be a blessing. Green is a future hall-of-famer, and Williamson is the next great hope for the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that needs something moving forward after the departure of Anthony Davis.

To that effect, Pelicans head man David Griffin hopes that Williamson will be able to replicate some of what Green does on the offensive side of the floor.

Speaking this week, Griffin said that he thinks that Williamson has a similar skill set on offense to Green.

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic:

The thing about Zion, though, that excites us is, it’s not that he’s going to carry you offensively, it’s that he’s going to be able to facilitate offense. If you look at him as an extremely athletic Draymond Green type who may be able to facilitate all things for others and get out in transition and make plays … that’s exciting. And because that’s what he natively really does, we’re not going to ask him to carry an undue burden (offensively). We’re going to ask him to be Zion, to figure out how that player interfaces with the rest of the pieces we have and how it can be equative to winning.

This was the same interview where Griffin said that what incident was still growing. As we have seen with current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, guys who continue to grow into their NBA career can quickly become dominant on defense as well.

Perhaps because of the way he moves on the floor, or because of his size, strength, and full-speed-ahead attitude, others have already compared Williamson to Green.

That comparison is just wishful thinking at this juncture, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility and a bigger, thicker Draymond Green in Louisiana would be a welcome addition to a team that looks hopeful for the Western Conference playoffs already this year.

Rumor: Thunder had no plans to trade Russell Westbrook, Paul George

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Things are going to be different in OKC for a while. The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t have Russell Westbrook or Paul George any longer, with those players now on the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

Sam Presti is going to have to move forward, and he appears ready to do so. The Thunder now have a huge number of draft picks, but their front office will still need to be craft in order to make that haul pay off.

According to one executive on OKC’s staff, trading Westbrook and George was never in their plans.

Keith Smith of Real GM:

“When we sat down and mapped out our summer plans, none of them included trading Paul (George) and certainly none of them included trading Russell (Westbrook). But that’s how this league works. Sometimes your hand is forced. When that happens, you do the best you can and I think we did even better than that. We’ve got more to work with moving forward than any team in the history of the league. Now we have to make something of all of that.”

Oklahoma City’s hand was forced, and it made the most sense for everyone involved to jettison Westbrook after George made his departure.

If you’d asked whether this team would look the way it does now in late July, nobody would have believed you.

But here we are, and Presti’s chops as a GM will be under the microscope once again.

Sam Presti pens letter to Thunder fans urging patience after George, Westbrook trades

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Sam Presti has a new task ahead of him. His Oklahoma City Thunder look more different than ever before, and now he has the unenviable task of rebuilding a contender in a small market city without any certified stars on his roster.

Things have been a whirlwind since Presti traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers under duress as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal. Russell Westbrook soon followed to the reviled Houston Rockets.

Nobody would have guessed this is where OKC would stand come the end of July. But alas, here they are.

As such, Presti penned a letter to the fans of Oklahoma City in The Oklahoman this past week, telling the Thunder faithful they’ll need to be patient, and invest their faith in the organization.

In part, the letter read:

In order to build — and then sustain — a truly great basketball team, it requires a method. This method is not guesswork or a convenient message that miscasts other’s good fortune as a repeatable skill. To build true excellence in any industry, and then sustain it, requires trading on time and playing the empirical odds. This will require strategic discipline and thoughtful patience, but these are values our organization has always held high. That’s how longevity is earned. It is important to remember that.

It will take us time, now, to reposition, replenish and then ultimately rebuild our team. Things will inevitably get harder from here. At some point during this transition, we may not have the kind of team you’ve been used to. But we will be fearless, focused, and relentless in seeking opportunities to improve our long-term position.

Presti drew on the revitalization of the city itself over the past 30 years or so, and ended by writing that, “The people of Oklahoma City should be able to one day watch the rise of another great team.”

It’s going to take some time, but at least Presti has the most impressive haul of draft picks in NBA trade history to start with.

That’s not a bad spot to be in.

Oddsmakers have Bucks, Clippers top regular-season winners in NBA

By Dane DelgadoJul 28, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
We know that the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers will probably be pretty good next year. Las Vegas thinks so, too.

The Bucks have the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Clippers recently added both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both conferences are wide open, but each of these teams will likely rack up a bunch of respective wins.

The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook gave out the initial over/under for wins in the NBA this year, and Milwaukee and L.A. came in topping the league. According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the Bucks came in at 57 wins and the Clippers came in at 55.5 wins.

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee won 60 games last year, and L.A.’s chances are a bit murkier given that health and time on the floor will be a huge factor for their regular season win total.

The NBA year is long, and we aren’t even close to these guys playing actual games yet. Regular season wins don’t matter all that much, save for seeding in the playoffs. No doubt each team will make it to the postseason.

What will really make a difference is who is healthy come April 2020.