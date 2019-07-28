Oddsmakers have Bucks, Clippers top regular-season winners in NBA

We know that the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers will probably be pretty good next year. Las Vegas thinks so, too.
The Bucks have the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Clippers recently added both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both conferences are wide open, but each of these teams will likely rack up a bunch of respective wins.
The oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook gave out the initial over/under for wins in the NBA this year, and Milwaukee and L.A. came in topping the league. According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the Bucks came in at 57 wins and the Clippers came in at 55.5 wins.
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee won 60 games last year, and L.A.’s chances are a bit murkier given that health and time on the floor will be a huge factor for their regular season win total.
The NBA year is long, and we aren’t even close to these guys playing actual games yet. Regular season wins don’t matter all that much, save for seeding in the playoffs. No doubt each team will make it to the postseason.
What will really make a difference is who is healthy come April 2020.