Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia exhibition games, including against USA

Associated PressJul 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — NBA star Ben Simmons has withdrawn from the Australia basketball team which will play exhibition matches against Canada and the United States at home next month.

Simmons had already made himself unavailable for the FIBA World Cup starting Aug. 31 in China, choosing to prepare for the next NBA season after signing a five-year, $170 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a statement Sunday Simmons said he still hopes to play for Australia at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Simmons said he made the decision to withdraw from Australia’s matches against Canada in Perth on Aug. 16 and 17 and the United States in Melbourne on Aug. 22 and 24 after speaking to Australia coach Andrej Lemanis.

“After talking with coach Andrej, we both agreed it was better for me to not participate in this year’s 2019 World Cup and exhibition games,” he said.

“With our focus being to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics, the Boomers’ preparation in the lead up to the world championships is of the utmost importance and me not playing allows the team to create the chemistry they need to compete at the highest level and qualify for the Olympics.

“I want to thank Basketball Australia for their continued support and I’m committed and excited to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.”

 

Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey up for auction

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Back in 1978-79, a young Barack Obama was a guard on the Punahou High School basketball team in Hawaii, a team that went on to win the state championship.

Obama went on to have a distinguished career… just not in basketball. However, the 44th president never lost is love for the game, playing pick-up games with his cabinet and others in Washington D.C., and he still attends NBA and college games. Also, he is working with the NBA on its efforts to expand the game in Africa.

Now, Obama’s No. 23 high school jersey is up for auction, if you have some serious cash burning a hole in your pocket. The current bid is $26,000, but that number is expected to reach six figures by the time the bidding ends on Aug. 10.

This is a real game-worn jersey (there are replicas that have been available for a while), according to Heritage Auctions. How did they get it? From Heritage Auctions:

It was fortuitously rescued from being discarded when the new varsity jerseys arrived on campus only because our consignor Peter Noble, three years behind Obama at Punahou, had worn the same number “23” jersey while on the junior varsity team.

It’s a cool piece of memorabilia, if you have a lot of extra cash just lying around.

Report: CSKA Moscow is targeting Jeremy Lin

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Jeremy Lin played pretty well for Atlanta last season. He was on the court for 51 games as a backup to and mentor for Trae Young, scoring 10.7 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three, and generally being a solid NBA rotation player.

That’s not what everyone remembers, however. Lin was waived by the Hawks and picked up for the playoffs by Toronto, but by then he was out of their rotation, playing 27 total minutes in the postseason for the eventual champs. He was a non-factor.

That’s what other teams have seemed to remember this summer as Lin has not yet signed with an NBA team. Now Euroleague champs CSKA Moscow is targeting Lin, reports Sportando.

Jeremy Lin is CSKA Moscow’s top target at guard position, a source told Sportando.

The EuroLeague and VTB League reigning champions need a guard to finalize the roster for next season and they made an offer to the NBA champion who is actually free agent…

If Lin doesn’t accept the proposal, CSKA Moscow will consider another NBA free agent, Ron Baker.

There are questions here we don’t have an answer to, specifically what is the offer? Lin rightfully believes he will probably get a vet minimum contract offer at some point (during training camp or early in the season), which is $2.3 million if for the full season. Is CSKA Moscow’s offer for more than that (which would make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe)? Even if it’s for less, is Lin willing to accept the deal on a “bird in the hand” theory? Would Lin, if he is going to play overseas, prefer to play in China, both for branding reasons and that season ends early enough that he could hook up with an NBA team in March for a playoff run?

CSKA Moscow is thin at point guard heading into next season and is not going to wait around a long time to fill that vacancy.

Daryl Morey walks through how the Russell Westbrook to Houston trade came together

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT
This was not on anybody’s radar on July 4. The Houston Rockets thought they would go into next season with a roster that looked a lot like the one that lost to the Warriors in the second round last season.

That’s what Rockets GM Daryl Morey thought, but everything changed on July 5, when news leaked that Kawhi Leonard had chosen to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George was going with him in a trade with Oklahoma City.

That’s what sparked the conversation in Houston about Westbrook, Morey recounted in detail to the fantastic Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

“The discussion at that point among the basketball staff was, ‘Hey, we need to check in and see if this changes the direction [of the Thunder].’ I guess there was a thought they might trade other guys like Russell. You never know. At this point, it was pretty unknown.”

After talking it over with Rockets staff and ownership, Morey reached out and started a conversation with Thunder GM Sam Presti. The conversation was general at first and got more specific over time, but Morey didn’t think it would come together as they looked for a third team to make the deal more palatable to everyone.

“It didn’t seem that there would be a fit for both parties,” Morey said. “I told them ([Rockets owners] Tilman and Patrick Fertitta) quite a bit that it wasn’t going to happen because that’s what I believed. I didn’t think the pieces lined up. That’s why a three-team deal made sense. And I thought other teams would be more involved than we were; teams that had more fits.”

Eventually, the Thunder settled more on the idea of a two-team trade with a wheelbarrow full of draft picks. Morey was down for that as long as he could make some moves with current picks because once again the Rockets are going all in.

Morey said the hardest part was calling Chris Paul to tell him he was being traded. Morey had warned CP3 this could be coming, but it didn’t make the moment easier.

“I hated that call,” Morey said. “I’m sure he hated it more. He’s been such a great player for us. We were moments away from winning a title with him.”

Take the time to read the entire story in the Chronicle from Feigen. It’s the Rockets perspective of how this came together, but almost did not.

 

Blake Griffin on recruiting this summer: “I think I was 0-for-3 this year”

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard denies he recruited Paul George to the Clippers, but the two definitely talked before George told Thunder management he wanted to be traded to Los Angeles to team up with Leonard.

Spencer Dinwiddie recruited Kyrie Irving to Brooklyn, who ended up bringing Kevin Durant into the mix as well.

There were a lot of stars recruiting stars this summer, and Blake Griffin tried to get in on it he said on the Pardon My Take podcast. It just didn’t exactly go as planned. (Hat tip Hoopshype.)

“I did a few calls, a few texts, a few reach-outs… You know what? I think I was 0 for 3 this year [laughs]…

“I texted him and literally like I think like 30 minutes later it was like ‘Jeff Green has signed with the Utah Jazz.'”

The Pistons were basically capped out this summer anyway, any moves had to be trades or deals for well below the market value of most players. Upgrading the roster this summer was going to be difficult under the best of circumstances.

Detroit did add some nice depth with Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris, but that was always about as good as it was going to get.

Despite Griffin’s best efforts.