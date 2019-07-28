Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey up for auction

Back in 1978-79, a young Barack Obama was a guard on the Punahou High School basketball team in Hawaii, a team that went on to win the state championship.

Obama went on to have a distinguished career… just not in basketball. However, the 44th president never lost is love for the game, playing pick-up games with his cabinet and others in Washington D.C., and he still attends NBA and college games. Also, he is working with the NBA on its efforts to expand the game in Africa.

I’ve always loved basketball because it’s about building a team that’s equal to more than the sum of its parts. Glad to see this expansion into Africa because for a rising continent, this can be about a lot more than what happens on the court. https://t.co/lghcLaUN9a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 16, 2019

Now, Obama’s No. 23 high school jersey is up for auction, if you have some serious cash burning a hole in your pocket. The current bid is $26,000, but that number is expected to reach six figures by the time the bidding ends on Aug. 10.

This is a real game-worn jersey (there are replicas that have been available for a while), according to Heritage Auctions. How did they get it? From Heritage Auctions:

It was fortuitously rescued from being discarded when the new varsity jerseys arrived on campus only because our consignor Peter Noble, three years behind Obama at Punahou, had worn the same number “23” jersey while on the junior varsity team.

It’s a cool piece of memorabilia, if you have a lot of extra cash just lying around.