Russell Westbrook all smiles in introduction with Rockets

Associated PressJul 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook knows he’s in for a huge change in his move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets.

And he’s ready to do whatever it takes to make the move work as he prepares to play with James Harden for the first time since 2012.

“To be able to win something you have to be able to sacrifice some parts of your game and we both understand that,” Westbrook said. “We both understand that we have one common goal and that’s to win championships. We understand what we have to do.”

Westbrook was introduced in Houston on Friday after being traded from the Thunder for Chris Paul and draft picks this month. General manager Daryl Morey beamed as he sat next to Westbrook when he made his first appearance as a Rocket.

“Obviously, we’re here for one reason only, to take that next step that we’ve been trying to do for the last few years,” Morey said.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player joins the Rockets after spending his first 11 seasons with Oklahoma City, which included playing with Harden in his first three seasons. Though the two are close friends and played together successfully with the Thunder, in the days since the trade, many have wondered if pairing these two ball-dominant guards will be successful in Houston.

Westbrook brushed off such concerns.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I know James is not worried about it. I can play off the ball. I don’t have to touch the ball to impact the game. I can do other things on the floor to make sure we have a better chance to win.”

Harden didn’t speak to reporters Friday, but did attend the press conference, sitting on the front row smiling at his buddy and often chuckling at Westbrook’s comments and jokes.

The Westbrook who showed up in Houston on Friday was a kinder and far less angry one than the version he was during last year’s playoffs when a sneering and glaring Westbrook made headlines more for his “next question” responses during press conferences than his play as the Thunder were eliminated by Portland in the first round.

He smiled often and laughed a lot, and when asked what he wished people knew about him he quickly responded with: “that I’m a nice guy.”

Westbrook said he’ll never stop playing with the intensity and attitude that he’s played with throughout his career, but seemed to be taking a step to try and repair the negative image that came from last year’s press conference antics by sharing thoughts on his personality.

“I’m going out to compete and going out to be able to win and I don’t really care how that looks and I’m always going to stay that way,” he said. “But I think off the floor it’s a huge thing figuring (out) and understanding that I am human. I am a human being. I am a good person, just so you guys know. And I do care about the community, my team, my teammates, everybody and I just want to do whatever I can to make sure we have a chance to win.”

The opportunity to win his first championship was the biggest lure to Westbrook’s desire to be in Houston. And the fact that it’s has him back with Harden, with whom he’s been friends with since he was 10 years old, made the chance too good to pass up.

“I thought it was the best decision for me and my career right now,” he said. “And to be able to reunite with my brother, a friend, to be able to do that is something that you dream about and you live for.”

Westbrook is an eight-time All-Star who has averaged a triple-double in each of the last three seasons. He led the NBA in assists in the last two seasons and ranked second in the two seasons before that. The 30-year-old has averaged 23 points, 8.4 assists and seven rebounds in his career and has played 80 or more games in seven seasons.

The Rockets hope his addition will help them win their first championship since taking back-to-back titles from 1994-95. After falling to the Warriors in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and seeing the Lakers and Clippers make huge offseason moves, Houston is betting on Westbrook to elevate this Harden-led team.

“He plays with an energy, a passion and a will to win that I think is really unparalleled in the league,” Morey said.

And Westbrook is ready to show everyone that will to win with his new team.

“Scoring and having the ball in my hands is not the only thing I can do for the game,” he said. “I do a lot of great things for the game and I look forward to doing that with this team … I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to bring a championship here to Houston. (It’s an) opportunity to be able to do great things, have some fun and I’m excited for it.”

 

Miami’s Bam Adebayo reportedly invited to Team USA World Cup training camp

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Energy bigs have a role in international basketball, especially with the uptempo and athletic style Team USA employs. The Americans try to overwhelm opponents with talent and athleticism, and they do it at a level only a couple of nations in the world could hope to counter.

Bam Adebayo fits right in with that, which is why the Miami Heat big man received an invite to Team USA training camp, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A lot of big men have declined to play for Team USA this summer including Anthony Davis, Paul Millsap, Kevin Love, and Montrezl Harrell. That’s not to mention other stars such as James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal bowing out. The wide-open coming NBA season and players preferring to target the 2020 Olympics (and not play for Team USA in consecutive summers) has led to the rash of players bowing out.

Among the big men expected to be in training camp for USA Basketball and compete for a job are Andre Drummond, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, P.J. Tucker, and Myles Turner.

Adebayo could end up going against Heat teammate Kelly Olynyk — who is playing for Canada — at the World Cup in China.

USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Then the team heads overseas for the World Cup, which begins in China on Aug. 31.

Wizards: C.J. Miles to have left foot surgery for stress fracture

Ethan Stoler/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Wizards forward C.J. Miles will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot.

The team says the operation is set for Thursday in New York and he is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Washington acquired Miles from the Memphis Grizzlies this summer for center Dwight Howard. New general manager Tommy Sheppard says the Wizards’ medical team has done a “fantastic job of proactively diagnosing C.J.’s condition and establishing a treatment protocol.”

The 32-year-old veteran averaged 6.4 assists a game last season with Toronto and Memphis. Miles played 838 regular-season NBA games for five teams before joining the Wizards.

Kendrick Perkins: I think Warriors had ‘upper hand’ with Kevin Durant until Draymond Green argument

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By Dan FeldmanJul 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant called Kendrick Perkins his favorite teammate of all-time. Perkins was out ahead on Durant signing with the Nets.

Perkins, via Grady Duggan of KNBR

“I think people had speculation that the Knicks were actually the front runners, but they weren’t. In my opinion it was either Brooklyn or going back to Golden State. I asked Kevin what was the reason behind him ultimately choosing Brooklyn and he told me: ‘Perk you’re not stupid, you know why I chose Brooklyn man. Look at the organization and look at the direction they’re going in.’ I think this was probably in the works for at least a couple months now. At least with him and Kyrie and DeAndre Jordan.”

“I think win lose or draw, in my opinion, KD already had one foot out the door. I’ve said it a lot, coming into the season I think Golden State had the upper hand but as the season went on and the incident happened with him and Draymond, I don’t think Kevin really bounced back from it. Once again you have to applaud KD because he never came out in the media and bashed Draymond about the situation, he never even really responded to Draymond on the court. I think he handled it well as far as how he went out there and competed at a high level and put his body on the line for the Warriors. I don’t think he ever bounced back from those words.”

Like with Jay Williams, this is another case of someone close to Durant speaking for him. We shouldn’t assume Perkins is accurately conveying how Durant feels.

But Perkins’ connection to Durant adds credibility to this.

A reminder of what Draymond Green reportedly told Durant last November, roughly: You’re a bitch and you know you’re a bitch. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave. It’s easy to see how that’d contribute to Durant feeling disrespected with the Warriors.

However, rumors of Durant leaving were gaining traction long before his spat with Green. This could be a way of scapegoating Green.

There’s still a lot to uncover about Durant’s unconventional exit from Golden State.

Las Vegas NBA win totals for next season are out. Here are three bets worth your money.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Las Vegas bookmakers are good at this: The win totals — the under/overs on how many wins a team will get next season — get you thinking “I could see that.”

Now that the dust has settled on the NBA summer (for the most part) Ceasers Palace Sportsbook put out its win totals for next season. Here they are, in order of highest to lowest:

Milwaukee Bucks 57
LA Clippers 55½
Philadelphia 76ers 54½
Utah Jazz 52½
Houston Rockets 52
Denver Nuggets 52
Los Angeles Lakers 51½
Indiana Pacers 48½
Boston Celtics 49½
Portland Trail Blazers 47½
Golden State Warriors 47
Brooklyn Nets 47
Toronto Raptors 45
San Antonio Spurs 43½
Miami Heat 43½
Dallas Mavericks 41
Orlando Magic 40½
New Orleans Pelicans 39
Detroit Pistons 37½
Sacramento Kings 37
Atlanta Hawks 36
Minnesota Timberwolves 35
Chicago Bulls 30½
Washington Wizards 28½
Oklahoma City Thunder 28
New York Knicks 27
Phoenix Suns 27
Memphis Grizzlies 25½
Cleveland Cavaliers 24
Charlotte Hornets 24

The Bucks and Clippers deserve the top spots, on paper they are the best teams heading into the season. The depth of the West, where 12 teams at least have legit playoff dreams, makes these numbers harder. Both Brooklyn and Golden State are at 47 wins, the Warriors will be the better team this season but in the West those wins will be harder to come by.

Here are what I see as the three best bets on the board:

1) Toronto Raptors over 45. Toronto is going to take a step back without Kawhi Leonard, but that number is way, way too low. Toronto went 17-5 without Leonard last season, and 10 of those games were the second night of back-to-backs. They were 4-5 against playoff teams and that includes wins over Golden State and Indiana without their Finals MVP. This is still a good team in a weaker East they are still going to be pushing 50 wins, especially with Pascal Siakam being a year older and OG Anunoby returning to the lineup. The only concern here is a mid-season sell-off of Kyle Lowry and others, but as it stands this is easy money.

2) Dallas Mavericks under 41. There are just too many questions here: How does Kristaps Porzingis look after missing a season with a torn ACL (and did you believe in him in the first place)? What kind of shape does Luka Doncic come back in and how much of a step forward does his game take? Will guys like Delon Wright and Seth Curry knock down enough shots to keep defenses honest? I like the way the Mavericks are building, I think there is real potential here, but in a deep West, I just don’t believe this year is their year to make a leap forward.

3) Detroit Pistons over 37.5. They won 41 games last season, they made moves this season that make them marginally better, and the top of the East got weaker. The Pistons are a slightly better than .500 team, not one you want to bet on to get past the first round, but 38 games? Blake Griffin gets them there.

 