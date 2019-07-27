Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

David Griffin: ‘Zion’s still growing’

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was a lot of idle talk around the Las Vegas Summer League about Zion Williamson‘s weight, conditioning, and ultimate playing weight. While he only suited up for half of one game, it’s safe to say Williamson was not exactly in peak playing condition. Which is irrelevant at what amount to exhibition games in July, but it raised a few eyebrows.

What is Williamson’s ideal playing weight?

The Pelicans don’t know because he is still growing, according to New Orleans head honcho David Griffin, speaking to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

“Yeah, I don’t know that we can determine a weight yet. Zion’s still growing. One of the things that’s lost in this whole process is that, like Jaxson Hayes, Zion is still getting taller. We’re not exactly sure what he’ll look like in the end. So a playing weight is not what you look for. What you look for is to be in top condition, to have the kind of core strength and stability that you need to control all of the incredible torque that his athleticism can generate…. That’s really where [VP of player care] Aaron Nelson and his team are going to focus their efforts, because Zion is one of those kids, like LeBron, he’s not going to lift a weight because he’ll add muscle and weight so quickly. So what you have to do with him is do everything you can from a core and stability standpoint to give him more ability to control what he already has in terms of strength and speed.”

Working out is part of it, but you can’t outrun your diet — and living in New Orleans can make eating healthy that much harder.

The Pelicans are on it.

“As you pointed out, New Orleans is not an easy place to live and eat when you’re a 19-year-old kid and can literally eat anything you want. There can be some temptation there, so we’ll certainly try to put him in a position to be surrounded by more of the right decisions (nutritionally). But, for the most part, we don’t know what he’ll end up looking like because he’s still growing. When he entered Duke he was clearly shorter than R.J. Barrett, and I think you saw (at the Vegas Summer League) he was clearly taller than R.J. Barrett. So it’ll be interesting to see where that goes.”

Williamson’s conditioning is not likely a long-term concern, like a lot of young players he will find the jump from college-level conditioning to NBA level a challenge but he will at some point figure it out.

How he develops as a shooter and playmaker (Griffin says he could be a Draymond Green-like playmaker) will be far more interesting to watch over the coming years.

Russell Westbrook: ‘I don’t have to touch the ball to impact the game’

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

About 30 seconds after people learned of the Russell Westbrook trade to Houston, the question came:

Can Westbrook and James Harden fit together?

This isn’t 2012 anymore, Harden and Westbrook are very different players than they were last time they were teammates. Both are far, far more ball dominant — only two players in NBA history have had a usage rate over 40 percent for one season, and now they are on the same team sharing the same ball. How exactly is that going to work?

Everyone around the Rockets has played down that concern — coach Mike D’Antoni did, Harden did — and at his press conference on Friday Westbrook did the same thing.

“We both understand that we have one common goal and that’s to win a championship. We understand what we have to do. I’m not worried about it, and I know James isn’t worried about it. I can play off the ball. I don’t have to touch the ball to impact the game. That’s the best way for me to come in and impact this team. I can do other things on the floor to make sure we have a better chance to win.”

Westbrook does do things off the ball that impact winning — the man just plays harder than everyone else. He will grab rebounds and push the ball, make a diving save of a ball going out of bounds, or do something else thanks to his insane athleticism that only a few people on the planet can do. The Rockets need that.

Westbrook, however, is not a shooter off the ball — he hit 32.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts last season overall, 31.9 percent from three. Which means when Harden has the ball in isolation teams will help off Westbrook. The counter to that is to put the ball in Westbrook’s hands more because Harden is dangerous off the ball (41.4 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season), but now you’re taking the ball out of the hands of the best offensive force in the NBA.

Westbrook should have more space to operate in Houston than he did in OKC, there are more shooters to space the floor for D’Antoni, and Westbrook is looking forward to that.

“Floor spread, it gives me the opportunity to attack, penetrate, kick. Defensively, it’ll give me an opportunity to switch and guard and rebound at a high level. Push the break, get us out on the break. A lot of different things. I think the style of play is great, something I’m looking forward to, just getting out in space in the open floor, shooters all around and playing that way.”

While there may be a lot of staggered minutes for Harden and Westbrook, expect the Rockets’ offense to be a force next season. One of the best in the league. They will figure out how to share the ball and make it work.

Can they stop anyone defensively — especially deep in the playoffs against one of the two Los Angeles teams, or Utah, or Denver — will be the real question about how big a threat the Rockets can be next season.

Culture Nets built was what lured Durant, Irving, says DeAndre Jordan

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

For much of the season, the buzz around the league was that Kevin Durant was headed to the Knicks. As the season moved along and it became clear things were not right between Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, his name also became part of that New York rumors (turns out Irving and Durant had talked about teaming up before the season even tipped off).

In the end, they chose the crosstown Brooklyn Nets, not the Knicks.

It was the team culture GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson has built in Brooklyn — one that got the overachieving Nets to the playoffs last season — that tipped the scales, according to DeAndre Jordan. He should know, he spent 19 games with the Knicks at the end of last season. Durant and Irving took a little less money each (before incentives) to make room for Jordan to come to Brooklyn, too. DJ talked about all of it with Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Not to knock the culture the Knicks are creating, but we like what Kenny’s doing and Sean’s been awesome and the organization, from top to bottom, has been great,” Jordan said. “So you want to be a part of something like that, especially when you have a chance to play with other great players and build something.”

Fans often think about teams in a long-term, historical way, players (and agents) tend to go off what they have seen in the past few years. The reason the Nets — and, on the other coast, the Clippers — were able to win a recruiting battle against a bigger brand in the same city was the chance to win and the culture. The Nets built a foundation of good young players — Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and before he was traded D'Angelo Russell — as well as one of hard work and accountability. The Nets had built a situation players want to come to.

The Knicks need to do that to start drawing those big names.

Jordan was part of a potential contender in his time with the Clippers — the Lob City years — that was knocking on the door of the Finals but never came together in the way needed to win at the highest levels. There were a variety of reasons for that, but can Jordan bring what he learned from that experience to the Brooklyn locker room and get them to that higher level (likely next season, when Durant is back and closer to his old self)?

Atkinson will have a challenge this season dividing time between Jordan — the veteran beloved by the two biggest stars in the franchise — and the up-and-coming Jarrett Allen. In terms of pure basketball, the younger and more athletic Allen should get more run, but the politics of the locker room will make the experiment interesting.

 

 

No, Carmelo Anthony is not going to get a USA Basketball training camp invite

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Olympic ‘Melo was always the best ‘Melo. He respected his teammates and deferred to them (even coming off the bench), played a role, and his floor-spacing game was always a great fit internationally.

That does not mean Carmelo Anthony is getting a USA Basketball invite.

Anthony is a free agent right now with limited interest from teams — in part because his game as declined considerably, but also because of his unwillingness to put his ego aside and accept coming off the bench as a role player. Despite that sign of where Anthony is in his career, some fans have suggested adding him to a USA Basketball roster that has seen a lot of defections before the upcoming World Cup.

Not happening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nor should it happen.

Carmelo Anthony is a legend, a future Hall of Famer, and a fantastic Olympic player, but unless he comes with a DeLorean that has a flux capacitor in the back, this isn’t going to work. He has slowed, his shot is not as accurate, he simply is not near the same player he once was, and USA Basketball should be putting our best young players (or, at least, the best ones that will come to China) out on the court.

Anthony is a legendary part of USA Basketball’s past, but he is not part of its future.

Pelicans did get trade offers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, but nothing that interested them

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The New Orleans Pelicans got a haul from the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

That included three young players who have shown some potential: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart. With the Pelicans rebuilding, would team VP of basketball operations David Griffin consider trading them for more picks or other young players?

The offers came in, but nothing that excited the Pelicans so they stood pat, Griffin told Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

There was interest but nothing that really spoke to us to any degree. From the very beginning we were excited about the potential of our group, but we certainly did have interest shown in them by many, many other teams in the NBA. We felt really fortunate that we were able to land the players we did, and it became really evident that we were fortunate because of the interest in them that was shown by several other teams basically immediately after the deal was announced. It was fascinating to go through the experience, but we didn’t acquire them to move them, so nothing was even close.

Those are three young players — Ball and Ingram are 21 years old, Hart 24 — who could be part of the future being built in New Orleans. The smart move is to get them out on the court and see how they fit with Zion Williamson and the rest of the young Pelicans. Ingram can be a shot creator for them in the halfcourt (if his game evolves to the next level). Ball is at his best in the open court and transition, and the Pelicans under Alvin Gentry play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, he could thrive in the Big Easy.

If the fit isn’t quite right, the trade options will be there in February and next summer.

But for now, let’s see Lonzo throw some alley-oop lobs to Zion and have a little fun.