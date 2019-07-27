Getty Images

Culture Nets built was what lured Durant, Irving, says DeAndre Jordan

By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
For much of the season, the buzz around the league was that Kevin Durant was headed to the Knicks. As the season moved along and it became clear things were not right between Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, his name also became part of that New York rumors (turns out Irving and Durant had talked about teaming up before the season even tipped off).

In the end, they chose the crosstown Brooklyn Nets, not the Knicks.

It was the team culture GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson has built in Brooklyn — one that got the overachieving Nets to the playoffs last season — that tipped the scales, according to DeAndre Jordan. He should know, he spent 19 games with the Knicks at the end of last season. Durant and Irving took a little less money each (before incentives) to make room for Jordan to come to Brooklyn, too. DJ talked about all of it with Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Not to knock the culture the Knicks are creating, but we like what Kenny’s doing and Sean’s been awesome and the organization, from top to bottom, has been great,” Jordan said. “So you want to be a part of something like that, especially when you have a chance to play with other great players and build something.”

Fans often think about teams in a long-term, historical way, players (and agents) tend to go off what they have seen in the past few years. The reason the Nets — and, on the other coast, the Clippers — were able to win a recruiting battle against a bigger brand in the same city was the chance to win and the culture. The Nets built a foundation of good young players — Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and before he was traded D'Angelo Russell — as well as one of hard work and accountability. The Nets had built a situation players want to come to.

The Knicks need to do that to start drawing those big names.

Jordan was part of a potential contender in his time with the Clippers — the Lob City years — that was knocking on the door of the Finals but never came together in the way needed to win at the highest levels. There were a variety of reasons for that, but can Jordan bring what he learned from that experience to the Brooklyn locker room and get them to that higher level (likely next season, when Durant is back and closer to his old self)?

Atkinson will have a challenge this season dividing time between Jordan — the veteran beloved by the two biggest stars in the franchise — and the up-and-coming Jarrett Allen. In terms of pure basketball, the younger and more athletic Allen should get more run, but the politics of the locker room will make the experiment interesting.

 

 

No, Carmelo Anthony is not going to get a USA Basketball training camp invite


By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Olympic ‘Melo was always the best ‘Melo. He respected his teammates and deferred to them (even coming off the bench), played a role, and his floor-spacing game was always a great fit internationally.

That does not mean Carmelo Anthony is getting a USA Basketball invite.

Anthony is a free agent right now with limited interest from teams — in part because his game as declined considerably, but also because of his unwillingness to put his ego aside and accept coming off the bench as a role player. Despite that sign of where Anthony is in his career, some fans have suggested adding him to a USA Basketball roster that has seen a lot of defections before the upcoming World Cup.

Not happening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nor should it happen.

Carmelo Anthony is a legend, a future Hall of Famer, and a fantastic Olympic player, but unless he comes with a DeLorean that has a flux capacitor in the back, this isn’t going to work. He has slowed, his shot is not as accurate, he simply is not near the same player he once was, and USA Basketball should be putting our best young players (or, at least, the best ones that will come to China) out on the court.

Anthony is a legendary part of USA Basketball’s past, but he is not part of its future.

Pelicans did get trade offers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, but nothing that interested them


By Kurt HelinJul 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans got a haul from the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

That included three young players who have shown some potential: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart. With the Pelicans rebuilding, would team VP of basketball operations David Griffin consider trading them for more picks or other young players?

The offers came in, but nothing that excited the Pelicans so they stood pat, Griffin told Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

There was interest but nothing that really spoke to us to any degree. From the very beginning we were excited about the potential of our group, but we certainly did have interest shown in them by many, many other teams in the NBA. We felt really fortunate that we were able to land the players we did, and it became really evident that we were fortunate because of the interest in them that was shown by several other teams basically immediately after the deal was announced. It was fascinating to go through the experience, but we didn’t acquire them to move them, so nothing was even close.

Those are three young players — Ball and Ingram are 21 years old, Hart 24 — who could be part of the future being built in New Orleans. The smart move is to get them out on the court and see how they fit with Zion Williamson and the rest of the young Pelicans. Ingram can be a shot creator for them in the halfcourt (if his game evolves to the next level). Ball is at his best in the open court and transition, and the Pelicans under Alvin Gentry play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, he could thrive in the Big Easy.

If the fit isn’t quite right, the trade options will be there in February and next summer.

But for now, let’s see Lonzo throw some alley-oop lobs to Zion and have a little fun.

Russell Westbrook all smiles during introduction with Rockets

Associated PressJul 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook knows he’s in for a huge change in his move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets.

And he’s ready to do whatever it takes to make the move work as he prepares to play with James Harden for the first time since 2012.

“To be able to win something you have to be able to sacrifice some parts of your game and we both understand that,” Westbrook said. “We both understand that we have one common goal and that’s to win championships. We understand what we have to do.”

Westbrook was introduced in Houston on Friday after being traded from the Thunder for Chris Paul and draft picks this month. General manager Daryl Morey beamed as he sat next to Westbrook when he made his first appearance as a Rocket.

“Obviously, we’re here for one reason only, to take that next step that we’ve been trying to do for the last few years,” Morey said.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player joins the Rockets after spending his first 11 seasons with Oklahoma City, which included playing with Harden in his first three seasons. Though the two are close friends and played together successfully with the Thunder, in the days since the trade, many have wondered if pairing these two ball-dominant guards will be successful in Houston.

Westbrook brushed off such concerns.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I know James is not worried about it. I can play off the ball. I don’t have to touch the ball to impact the game. I can do other things on the floor to make sure we have a better chance to win.”

Harden didn’t speak to reporters Friday, but did attend the press conference, sitting on the front row smiling at his buddy and often chuckling at Westbrook’s comments and jokes.

The Westbrook who showed up in Houston on Friday was a kinder and far less angry one than the version he was during last year’s playoffs when a sneering and glaring Westbrook made headlines more for his “next question” responses during press conferences than his play as the Thunder were eliminated by Portland in the first round.

He smiled often and laughed a lot, and when asked what he wished people knew about him he quickly responded with: “that I’m a nice guy.”

Westbrook said he’ll never stop playing with the intensity and attitude that he’s played with throughout his career, but seemed to be taking a step to try and repair the negative image that came from last year’s press conference antics by sharing thoughts on his personality.

“I’m going out to compete and going out to be able to win and I don’t really care how that looks and I’m always going to stay that way,” he said. “But I think off the floor it’s a huge thing figuring (out) and understanding that I am human. I am a human being. I am a good person, just so you guys know. And I do care about the community, my team, my teammates, everybody and I just want to do whatever I can to make sure we have a chance to win.”

The opportunity to win his first championship was the biggest lure to Westbrook’s desire to be in Houston. And the fact that it’s has him back with Harden, with whom he’s been friends with since he was 10 years old, made the chance too good to pass up.

“I thought it was the best decision for me and my career right now,” he said. “And to be able to reunite with my brother, a friend, to be able to do that is something that you dream about and you live for.”

Westbrook is an eight-time All-Star who has averaged a triple-double in each of the last three seasons. He led the NBA in assists in the last two seasons and ranked second in the two seasons before that. The 30-year-old has averaged 23 points, 8.4 assists and seven rebounds in his career and has played 80 or more games in seven seasons.

The Rockets hope his addition will help them win their first championship since taking back-to-back titles from 1994-95. After falling to the Warriors in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and seeing the Lakers and Clippers make huge offseason moves, Houston is betting on Westbrook to elevate this Harden-led team.

“He plays with an energy, a passion and a will to win that I think is really unparalleled in the league,” Morey said.

And Westbrook is ready to show everyone that will to win with his new team.

“Scoring and having the ball in my hands is not the only thing I can do for the game,” he said. “I do a lot of great things for the game and I look forward to doing that with this team … I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to bring a championship here to Houston. (It’s an) opportunity to be able to do great things, have some fun and I’m excited for it.”

Miami’s Bam Adebayo reportedly invited to Team USA World Cup training camp


By Kurt HelinJul 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Energy bigs have a role in international basketball, especially with the uptempo and athletic style Team USA employs. The Americans try to overwhelm opponents with talent and athleticism, and they do it at a level only a couple of nations in the world could hope to counter.

Bam Adebayo fits right in with that, which is why the Miami Heat big man received an invite to Team USA training camp, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

A lot of big men have declined to play for Team USA this summer including Anthony Davis, Paul Millsap, Kevin Love, and Montrezl Harrell. That’s not to mention other stars such as James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal bowing out. The wide-open coming NBA season and players preferring to target the 2020 Olympics (and not play for Team USA in consecutive summers) has led to the rash of players bowing out.

Among the big men expected to be in training camp for USA Basketball and compete for a job are Andre Drummond, Julius Randle, Brook Lopez, P.J. Tucker, and Myles Turner.

Adebayo could end up going against Heat teammate Kelly Olynyk — who is playing for Canada — at the World Cup in China.

USA Basketball is scheduled to begin its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Then the team heads overseas for the World Cup, which begins in China on Aug. 31.